‘Bad Sisters’ Gets Season 2 Order from Apple TV+

It’s the news “ Bad Sisters ” fans have been hoping for: the limited series has been commissioned for a second season, meaning the murderous Garvey sisters are set to grace our screens once more.

Apple TV+ and executive producer and star Sharon Horgan confirmed the second season order on Tuesday (Nov. 8), although no other info – including potential release date, cast or plot details – has been revealed.

An adaptation of Belgian limited series “Clan,” “Bad Sisters” launched earlier this year with Horgan (above, third from left) playing de-facto Irish matriarch Eva Garvey to her four younger sisters Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Bibi (Sarah Greene), Ursula (Eva Birthistle) and Becka (Eve Hewson) in the wake of their parents’ deaths.

But the tight-knit group begins to unravel as Grace, trapped in an abusive marriage with the toxic John-Paul (Claes Bang), becomes increasingly diminished and distant. Her siblings soon hatch a plan to dispatch John-Paul in order to free Grace although inevitably their murderous schemes go awry. But when John-Paul does eventually pop his clogs in mysterious circumstances, his death prompts two hapless insurance agents Tom (Brian Gleeson) and Matt (Daryl McCormack) to investigate.

Last month Horgan told Variety that the series – which follows both the broad structure and definitive ending of the Belgian original – was never intended to have a second season but such was the response to the show she was open to the idea of bringing the Garvey sisters back. “Well, it’s a really weird one, because it absolutely ended where it ended,” Horgan said. “The original series was a limited series and I approached it in that way entirely and felt like the ending was satisfying. But it’s been mad, the response, especially to the to the sisters, especially to that family. It’s a tricky thing to come up with characters that an audience love and so – I don’t know. If I came up with a brilliant idea, if I thought of something that I thought was worthy, then maybe.”

Horgan executive produced and wrote the series alongside Brett Baer and Dave Finkel with Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard also writing. It was adapted from Belgian original “Clan,” created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman ; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol executive produce for Caviar. The first season was directed by Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch and Rebecca Gatward with Walsh also executive producing. It was produced by Merman Television and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

In a statement, Horgan said of the second season order: “The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.”