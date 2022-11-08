ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-year-old Indio woman killed in I-10 crash

By Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Palm Desert early Tuesday morning.

She was identified by the Riverside County coroner as Ana Maria Hollins-Esquivel of Indio.

Around 3:20 a.m., Hollis-Esquivel lost control of her Ford Escape and struck the rear of a Honda Accord while traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer David Torres said.

He said Hollins-Esquivel continued in a southeast direction when her vehicle collided with some Tamarisk trees and overturned on its side. She was found dead inside the vehicle and wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The Honda was found unoccupied on the right shoulder.

Torres said it's unknown if drugs or alcohol is a contributor to the crash.

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 22-year-old Indio woman killed in I-10 crash

L'chaim!
2d ago

These types of tragedies are not predestined occuranses; they happen because people are not careful and cause themselves an accident.

