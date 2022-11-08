ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NJ

Kevin T.Commons

By Donna Poulsen
Star News Group
Star News Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5bdw_0j38G0bc00

Kevin T. Commons 69, Spring Lake , devoted father, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wed Oct 12. Born in Neptune to James and Jean, growing up in Sea Girt. Kevin was known to many as just “Combo”. He was retired from JCP&L where he worked for 45 years and was a member of the IBEW where he served as president for his local. He leaves behind his loving children Jean and Michael and 2 grandchildren Connor and Madison, as well as his 3 brothers James(Debbie), Billy(Barbara), and Brian(Debbie) his cousin Jackie O’Callaghan and her family. At the family’s request there are no services at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy