Kevin T. Commons 69, Spring Lake , devoted father, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wed Oct 12. Born in Neptune to James and Jean, growing up in Sea Girt. Kevin was known to many as just “Combo”. He was retired from JCP&L where he worked for 45 years and was a member of the IBEW where he served as president for his local. He leaves behind his loving children Jean and Michael and 2 grandchildren Connor and Madison, as well as his 3 brothers James(Debbie), Billy(Barbara), and Brian(Debbie) his cousin Jackie O’Callaghan and her family. At the family’s request there are no services at this time.