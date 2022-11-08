ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey Anthony Shares Her Side of the Story in Trailer for Peacock Docuseries

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Peacock has announced “ Casey Anthony : Where the Truth Lies,” a limited docuseries featuring interviews with Anthony about the investigation, trial and media spectacle regarding accusations that she murdered her daughter, Caylee Anthony.

“Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” an interviewer asks Anthony in the trailer. The brief footage concludes with the intertitle, “Casey Anthony Speaks.”

“Where the Truth Lies” will debut on Peacock on Nov. 29. The three-part limited series, helmed by director and showrunner Alexandra Dean, features material from Casey’s own archive and behind-the-scenes footage.

“Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt,” Dean said in a statement. “What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light.”

Dean also highlighted that Anthony had never before given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions. The director also stated that the production maintained “complete editorial control,” with Anthony unable to offer notes.

In 2011, Anthony was tried and acquitted of a capital murder charge in the death of her two-year-old daughter. The not-guilty verdict was a matter of public contention after it was announced, as attention around the trial had snowballed to a national level.

Tamra Simmons, Ebony Porter-Ike, Laura Michalchyshyn and Sam Sniderman serve as executive producers on “ Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies ,” while Chanel Hudson-O’Connor and Katie Turley-Molony serve as co-executive producers. The docuseries comes from Blue Ant Studios.

Watch the trailer below.

Comments / 7

Lifesaver
2d ago

She doesn't deserve air time of any kind. Hell, she doesn't deserve air. I won't be watching, I don't want that little witch to make a penny!

Reply
7
Hannah
2d ago

ridiculous to try to give her anymore fame she's a disgusting liar and child murderer I can't believe still she didn't get convicted. They act like something new is going to be brought to light when it's not!

Reply
5
Malinda Simmons
2d ago

If there was actually something that would have helped her in this it would have already been released! She has nothing but lies!

Reply
4
