ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Live updates: Election Day on the High Plains, November 2022

By Cat Keenan, David Gay, Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyAuh_0j38FK8g00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As voters across the High Plains make their voices heard in the 2022 Midterm Elections, correspondents from KAMR Local 4 News and MyHighPlains.com staff will offer analyses, election updates, and results throughout the day.

For the latest updates on voting locations, sample ballots, other voter information, and election results, check with Your Local Election Headquarters.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.

Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.

Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Low Voter Turnout During Midterm Election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter and Randall Counties had a record number of newly registered voters but both reported lower voter turnout numbers compared to the 2018 midterm. Randall County Election Administration results show that of the 95,908 registered voters. 50.06% participated in the midterm election. Down 5.44% from the 2018 midterm election. In Potter […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

November 8 Midterm Election Results 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is Election Day across the country, and we have the results for local and state elections. To view the election results, click here. NewsChannel 10 will have live coverage of the election results throughout the evening. You can watch the live coverage below:. Editor’s Note:...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Voter turnout in Amarillo area in 2022 midterm

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A total of more than 69,000 people in Potter and Randall Counties turned out in the 2022 midterm election, including more than half of registered voters in Randall. Unofficial results from the Randall County Elections Administrations, 50.06% of all 95,908 registered voters turned out. They also show 30,453 people voted early, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo services impacted for Veterans Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that city offices will be closed Friday because of Veterans Day. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, city services will be impacted on Friday as follows: City Hall will be closed Friday. All residential and commercial trash collection will not […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Early voting recap in Randall and Potter counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Friday we reported a low early voting turn out, but there was still time to boost the numbers. Early voting numbers are in across the state and reports show that the numbers have dropped. Austin American Statesman reports the Texas early voting turnout this year...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter, Randall counties report early voting totals for 2022 midterm elections

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting for the 2022 midterm election ended Friday in Texas, giving thousands of Potter and Randall Couty residents the chance to make their voices heard in various national, state and local races. According to their respective election administration websites, 42,687 total Potter and Randall County residents participated in early voting […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Windy and much cooler weather on the way

Hello everyone!  Today is a seasonal day with sunshine, north winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures warming into the low to mid 60’s.  Amarillo should top out near 63.  Tonight, however, turns cloudy and much colder with a blend of 20’s and low 30’s around daybreak.  Tomorrow (Veterans Day), will not fare much better, as temperatures […]
AMARILLO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex

Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

What to do if you win the Powerball?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One lucky person could be a billionaire tonight, as the Powerball amount is historic: $1.9 billion. Many were seen across the country buying their tickets in hopes to win and among buyers some decided to join a pool, to increase their odds of winning. One attorney...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 21 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 453 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 14 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Window On a Wider World program focuses on engineering, agriculture, nutrition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Window On a Wider World announced its upcoming program for Wednesday at 9 a.m., expected to be focused on engineering and agriculture with students from St. Mary’s Cathedral School. According to organizers from WOWW, students will be visiting Maxivolt Transient Voltage Solutions along with Southwest Mobile Dairy to explore the process […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials report ‘no active threat’ at Spring Creek School

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information about questions surrounding a threat at Spring Creek School on Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, there is not an active threat or shooter and the state is “conducting (an) audit of the school defense properties against intrusion.” For more information, […]
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy