JSDC Executive Committee Discusses Flex PACE Requests
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDaktoa.com) – The Jamestown Stutsman Development Corporation (JSDC) Executive Committee met Thursday and discussed two Flex PACE requests. Flex PACE allows communities the ability to provide assistance to businesses that do not meet the primary sector definition of PACE. VP of Business Development Corry Shevlin gave information...
Jamestown Human Rights Festival Opening Postponed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Due to a winter storm and blizzard conditions, the Opening Reception of the North Dakota Human Rights Arts Festival at The Arts Center in Jamestown has been rescheduled to Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. The festival includes the work of 2D, 3D, and...
Lowell Komrosky
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Dad, Lowell. Komrosky, on November 5, 2022, at the Veteran’s Hospital, Fargo, ND. Lowell Burton Komrosky was born January 20, 1934, to Harry and Florence Komrosky on a farm near Sanborn, ND. He grew up and attended school in the Sanborn area. In 1950 he moved to Los Angeles, CA where he attended the National College for Machinist. He joined the Army in 1951 and fought in the Korean War. Dad was very proud of his service to our country and his Purple Heart.
Supply Chain Issues Change Jamestown School AIA Plans
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School District continues to deal with supply chain issues. AIA agreements with Consolidated Construction needed to be extended according to Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech. Dr. Lech says Consolidated Construction and general contractors have adjusted to have temporary fixes in place. As far...
I-94 Westbound Lane Closed From VC to Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The westbound lane of I-94 is currently closed between Valley City and Jamestown due to a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday evening. No further information is available at this time. NDDOT road reports show scattered ice covering most of the Interstate. For more information on road...
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced that Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks is now reopen. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are...
New Jamestown Walk of Fame Paver Added
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown “Walk of Fame” has added to it’s line of historical and important figures who called the Buffalo City home. The installation of the project took place during the road diet in 2021. It’s purpose was to bring attention to Jamestown most notable figures. Jamestown Tourism with assistance from the Jamestown Downtown Association and City of Jamestown, a running list was created of those who were worthy of being added.
Eichler Hearing Center Celebrates Jamestown Location
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Eichler Hearing Center. This business provides hearing tests, hearing aid sales and services. Traveling from Aberdeen, SD, they have expanded their service area to include Jamestown. Eichler Hearing is co-located with the Chiropractic Arts Clinic at 312 2nd Ave. SW in Jamestown. You can reach them at 1-605-228-9596.
Otter Tail Power Company fixing outages
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Otter Tail Power Company crews are working to restore outages. The business says customers in Amenia, Buffalo, Casselton, Ellendale and Mapleton are in the dark. Crews are working to remove ice from power lines.
Blizzard Warning Issued For The Area
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Heavy snowfall amounts are in the forecast for the region as an early winter storm hits the region. Snow fall amount vary from 6 to 14 inches in the Valley City area to higher amounts from Jamestown to New Rockford, N.D. where 12 to 21 inches is forecast.
Barnes County Burn Ban Rescinded
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Board of Commissioners issued a burn ban on Sunday, November 6th after several grass fires ignited in multiple areas of the county due to tender dry conditions. The board rescinded their burn ban on November 9th following a mixture of rain...
Wintery blast set to hit the region
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live’s First Alert StormTeam is forecasting heavy snow and ice accumulation, with snow picking up throughout the day Thursday. Click here for the live updates on closings and delays. Here’s the breakdown of what to expect:. THURSDAY:. We will start...
Ellie Holen Named GPAC Defender of the Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– Ellie Holen (JR/LaMoure, N.D.) from the second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team has been named this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports VolleyballDefender of the Week. Holen averaged 7.71 digs per set as No. 2 Jamestown won a pair of matches last week, including a sweep...
Former Dem-NPL State Party Leader Died on Election Day
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former chair of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL party died on election day. Mark Schneider also served as regional attorney for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and was chair of the North Dakota Governor’s Council on Human Resources. He lived most of his...
West Fargo, Moorhead voters approve 1/2 percent sales tax increase
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Voters in West Fargo and Moorhead approved 0.5 percent sales tax increases Tuesday. In West Fargo, the funds will go exclusively for police and fire operations, equipment, and buildings. The increase in Moorhead will go toward funding a new Community Center/Public Library. The final vote...
Gun & Reel Sports Signs Walters to Exclusive “NIL” Deal
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Gun & Reel, Inc., the leading sporting goods retailer in Jamestown for over 50 years, has signed University of Jamestown basketball star Mason Walters to an exclusive agreement within the sporting goods industry. Walters, a two-time NAIA All-American, is excited about endorsing and promoting a...
City of Jamestown Announces Snow Removal Plans
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City crews will begin clearing snow in residential areas beginning tomorrow, Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. City Ordinance Section 25-10 requires that a property owner keep the sidewalk adjoining the property clear of snow and ice. Do not deposit snow or ice on the city street after the city plow has cleared the street. These violations are class B misdemeanors under the general penalty and will result in a fine.
Semi rollover near the Casselton overpass
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading eastbound on I-94 near the Casselton overpass, a semi rolled off the road due to road conditions. Cass County’s Sheriffs office warns people driving toward Fargo on I-94 to drive with caution and be prepared to stop. They also warn if you...
Barnes County General Election Results 2022
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In the District 24 State Representative race incumbent Republican Representative Dwight Kiefert received 2,202 votes. Incumbent Republican Representative Cole Christensen received 1,889 votes and Independent candidate Madeline Luke received 1,732 votes and Democrat Kaitlyn Huss received 511 in the November 8th general election in Barnes County.
DETOUR: Amtrak prepares for winter weather in North Dakota
They will be skipping stops in Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and Rugby on Friday and Saturday.
