It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Dad, Lowell. Komrosky, on November 5, 2022, at the Veteran’s Hospital, Fargo, ND. Lowell Burton Komrosky was born January 20, 1934, to Harry and Florence Komrosky on a farm near Sanborn, ND. He grew up and attended school in the Sanborn area. In 1950 he moved to Los Angeles, CA where he attended the National College for Machinist. He joined the Army in 1951 and fought in the Korean War. Dad was very proud of his service to our country and his Purple Heart.

FARGO, ND ・ 23 HOURS AGO