GRANTSVILLE — Joint Training Facility (JTF) is set to open a new ice skating rink in the Grantsville Town Park on Friday, Nov. 18. “The idea of the ice rink in Grantsville arose during a town council meeting,” explained Michael McCloskey, who owns JTF with his wife, Ronda Johnson. “The town of Grantsville wanted a way to use the park in the winter. We jumped at the chance to take on the challenge of converting a pavilion into an ice rink with the goal of keeping the costs low.”

GRANTSVILLE, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO