FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philip Barbour repeats as state champions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Much like the second time, the third consecutive Philip Barbour-Shady Spring state championship volleyball matchup also was a charm for Philip Barbour. A year after defeating Shady Spring in the Class AA state championship in five sets, Philip Barbour repeated as the Class AA...
3 North Central West Virginia lawyers take center stage in 1st Intermediate Court argument
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three North Central West Virginia attorneys were in the spotlight on Thursday as the new West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals held its first argument. Chief Judge Daniel W. Greear presided in Charleston, accompanied by the court's other judges, Thomas E. Scarr and Charles...
Red House 4H Club
The Red House 4-H Club held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Redhouse St. John Lutheran Church. The meeting was called to order by President Lauren Friend, pledges were led by Mara Evans, roll was called and the treasurer’s report was given by Will Dixon. The club also welcomed new members Brady and Jonas Sines and Madalynn Calhoun.
Preliminary report released in Marietta plane crash
MARIETTA, Ohio — A preliminary report on the Oct. 18 plane crash that killed two men as they approached the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport indicates icing may have been a contributing factor but does not state a cause. The National Transportation Safety Review Board report, provided Thursday by a...
Annual Christmas in the Village celebration set
GRANTSVILLE — The annual Christmas in the Village celebration will be held at Spruce Forest Artisan Village in Grantsville on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. Shuttle service will be offered in the historic Mountain Lake Park Trolley from the...
JTF Ice Rink set to open in Grantsville on Nov. 18
GRANTSVILLE — Joint Training Facility (JTF) is set to open a new ice skating rink in the Grantsville Town Park on Friday, Nov. 18. “The idea of the ice rink in Grantsville arose during a town council meeting,” explained Michael McCloskey, who owns JTF with his wife, Ronda Johnson. “The town of Grantsville wanted a way to use the park in the winter. We jumped at the chance to take on the challenge of converting a pavilion into an ice rink with the goal of keeping the costs low.”
West Virginia State Police seek help solving hit-and-run killing of pedestrian in Lincoln County
HARTS, W.Va. (WV News) — State Police are looking for help solving the hit-and-run killing of a 42-year-old Lincoln County woman. Branchland's Sonja Workman was walking on Big Harts Road in Harts Wednesday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
