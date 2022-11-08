ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, OH

WVNews

Philip Barbour repeats as state champions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Much like the second time, the third consecutive Philip Barbour-Shady Spring state championship volleyball matchup also was a charm for Philip Barbour. A year after defeating Shady Spring in the Class AA state championship in five sets, Philip Barbour repeated as the Class AA...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Red House 4H Club

The Red House 4-H Club held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Redhouse St. John Lutheran Church. The meeting was called to order by President Lauren Friend, pledges were led by Mara Evans, roll was called and the treasurer’s report was given by Will Dixon. The club also welcomed new members Brady and Jonas Sines and Madalynn Calhoun.
RED HOUSE, WV
WVNews

Preliminary report released in Marietta plane crash

MARIETTA, Ohio — A preliminary report on the Oct. 18 plane crash that killed two men as they approached the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport indicates icing may have been a contributing factor but does not state a cause. The National Transportation Safety Review Board report, provided Thursday by a...
MARIETTA, OH
WVNews

Annual Christmas in the Village celebration set

GRANTSVILLE — The annual Christmas in the Village celebration will be held at Spruce Forest Artisan Village in Grantsville on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. Shuttle service will be offered in the historic Mountain Lake Park Trolley from the...
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WVNews

JTF Ice Rink set to open in Grantsville on Nov. 18

GRANTSVILLE — Joint Training Facility (JTF) is set to open a new ice skating rink in the Grantsville Town Park on Friday, Nov. 18. “The idea of the ice rink in Grantsville arose during a town council meeting,” explained Michael McCloskey, who owns JTF with his wife, Ronda Johnson. “The town of Grantsville wanted a way to use the park in the winter. We jumped at the chance to take on the challenge of converting a pavilion into an ice rink with the goal of keeping the costs low.”
GRANTSVILLE, WV

