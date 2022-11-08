Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
Burney Falls in Redding, California (with Map & Photos)
President Theodore Roosevelt Jr. dubbed Burney Falls, a 113- foot waterfall in Northern California's McArthur-Burney Falls State Park, the "eighth wonder of the world." When you see that it pumps 379 million liters of water a day, you understand why. In addition, it is also easy to get to it....
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for recklessly starting the Saddle Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with starting the Saddle Fire on Oct. 26 in the Happy Valley area, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said it arrested Renee James, 25, on Wednesday after the Saddle Fire burned more than three acres and destroyed a travel trailer near Saddle Trail Road and Blue Horse Road.
kymkemp.com
Information on October Poaching Incident Released
On 10/19/2022 local Wildlife Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received a call for assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Garberville. The previous evening, CHP received a report from a landowner in southern Humboldt concerning a possible poached deer. Wildlife Officers responded to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted felon arrested after probation search in City of Shasta Lake Friday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a convicted felon was arrested after a probation search revealed weapons and drug paraphernalia on Friday in the City of Shasta Lake. Deputies say that at about 10 a.m., they conducted the search at the home of Benjamin...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM campgrounds to close in northeast California
SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be closing several campgrounds and recreation sites for the winter this Monday. Starting Nov. 14, the North Eagle Lake Campground and Hobo Camp Day Use Area in Lassen County, and the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County will close for the season.
actionnewsnow.com
All northbound lanes blocked on Interstate 5 south of Dunsmuir
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif- All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed due to multiple spinouts, Caltrans said. The blockage is just south of Dunsmuir. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
krcrtv.com
Happy Valley attempted murder update: local says suspects have checkered pasts
SHASTA COUNTY — Over Halloween Weekend, Oct. 30, two Shasta Lake women reportedly strangled and beat a 14-year-old girl during a house party in Happy Valley. This past Tuesday, the suspects were arrested after a video of the altercation began circulating around social media. The two suspects, 27-year-old Courtney...
actionnewsnow.com
Family escapes early-morning house fire in West Redding
WEST REDDING, Calif. - A home west of Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Olney Park Lane near Serene Drive in the Centerville area. CAL FIRE said the flames were contained to the attached garage of the home. No one was...
actionnewsnow.com
Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
ca.gov
Chester Maintenance Employees Help Save Woman and Missing Dog After Terrifying Crash
A Ukiah woman is feeling extra thankful that several District 2 Maintenance employees were in the right place at the right time after a terrible car crash left her and her dogs stranded at the bottom of an embankment for over seven hours. According to Susanville CHP, Tina Milberger was...
actionnewsnow.com
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
actionnewsnow.com
2022 Veterans Day events happening in Northern California
The event will highlight a special group of women known as WASP, there will be a 21 gun salute and free lunch. Chico High School Veteran Ring of Honor dedication ceremony. A free community concert that will feature the Oroville Community Band and will honor military veterans. Friday 7 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured
PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
kymkemp.com
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
actionnewsnow.com
Stabbing suspect held to answer murder charge
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A murder suspect was held to answer charges in the stabbing death of Jasmyne Glasper. The Shasta County District Attorney’s said 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Glasper on April 14 at a home in the City of Shasta Lake.
Sherri Papini begins serving prison sentence
REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping in a elaborate hoax, has begun serving her prison sentence. According to federal inmate records, Papini is currently an inmate of Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in San Bernardino County. In September, 40-year-old Papini was sentenced by […]
actionnewsnow.com
Redding police arrest man suspected of robbing and beating an elderly man in Redding Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested on Saturday after a home invasion on Friday in Redding. Officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 2400 block of Hilltop Drive. When they arrived on scene, police say that the 76-year-old victim had multiple injuries to his head, face and upper body, and his keys, wallet and phone had been stolen.
krcrtv.com
Can you help? Trinity animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs starting Saturday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — If you were waiting for the right time to adopt a pet -- this as your sign. This is Curly. He is scheduled for euthanasia Saturday due to extreme overcrowding at the Trinity County Animal Shelter. He needs out by Saturday, Nov. 12 or he will die.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies in Oregon find missing Tehama County woman's vehicle, search continues
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
activenorcal.com
VIDEO: Lassen Pack Seen Running Through Field Full of Cattle in Northern California
California’s first wolf pack to return to the state in over a century, the Lassen Pack, continues to grow in Northern California with more litters bringing new pups to the region. As the size of the pack continues to grow, so have local sightings in and around Lassen County.
