Unprecedented inflation, lockdowns in China, and retailers “aggressively rebalanc[ing] their inventory positioning” weighed on Kontoor Brands’ third quarter ended Oct. 1, 2022. The Greensboro, N.C.-based company’s revenue period was $607 million, a 7 percent decrease from $652 million over the same period in the prior year. Despite the hurdles, emerging categories and channels including new brick-and-mortar concepts are proving to be brand-building opportunities for the Wrangler and Lee owner. The company, which relocated its European headquarters from Belgium to Switzerland during the quarter, opened a dual Lee/Wrangler store in Berlin offering denim fans an immersive experience that underscores the brands’ combined “200-plus years...

8 HOURS AGO