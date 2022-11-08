ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
worldcoffeeportal.com

Hemro Group rebrands corporate identity for new era of growth

Hemro Group operates the Mahlkönig, Ditting, Anfim and HeyCafé coffee brands | Photo credit: Hemro Group. Switzerland-based Hemro Group has rebranded its corporate identity as it embarks on a new era of growth for its four coffee grinder brands. The new corporate identity features a new modern and...
The Associated Press

Impossible Foods Names Leslie Sims New Chief Marketing and Creative Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- California-based Impossible Foods today announced that award-winning creative and marketing veteran Leslie Sims will be its new Chief Marketing and Creative Officer in a newly created leadership role. Sims will officially join the food and climate company on Jan. 1, 2023 from Deloitte Digital, where she built a modern, multidisciplinary demand marketing engine in her role as U.S. Chief Creative Officer of Deloitte Digital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005686/en/ Leslie Sims, Chief Marketing and Creative Officer, Impossible Foods (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s, Dick’s Pour Millions Into ‘Social Purpose’

Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods are entering a new arena—capital funding. Macy’s has launched a new funding program known as S.P.U.R. Pathways: Shared Purpose, Unlimited Reach, which aims to advance entrepreneurial growth, close wealth gaps and break systemic barriers often holding back diverse-owned and underrepresented businesses. The department store retailer launched the program in partnership with Momentus Capital, a financial organization offering direct lending, impact investing and training and mentorship for small business owners and other groups. Dick’s Sporting Goods’ new DSG Ventures, on the other hand, offers a $50 million in-house fund that will invest in innovative companies focused on promoting...
VIRGINIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform

Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
TechCrunch

Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders

The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
Sourcing Journal

True Religion Plans to Take Its Women’s Business to the Next Level

True Religion’s latest hire reflects its mission to grow its women’s business. The Y2K brand on Wednesday said it appointed Tina Blake as senior vice president, women’s design and brand image.  In this newly created role, Blake will oversee all women’s product, lead women’s initiatives and create a consistent brand identity across True Religion’s women’s business, including marketing, advertising, customer communications, social media, e-commerce and retail stores.  She will work closely with Zihaad Wells, True Religion creative director, and will report to Michael Buckley, True Religion’s long-time CEO.  Blake’s appointment is a key component of True Religion’s expanded women’s merchandise strategy to drive...
The Associated Press

MODORI Signs a Partnership Agreement With NEOWIZ Developing Intella X, a Web3 Gaming Platform

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- MODORI announces the partnership agreement signed with NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ: 095660), one of the largest game publishers/developers based in South Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006233/en/ MODORI and NEOWIZ announced a partnership to develop a web3 gaming platform, Intella X (Graphic: Business Wire)
L.A. Weekly

tbh Names Ba Minuzzi as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Elena Guberman as Co-Founder

Tbh, the company reinventing Nutella, with a better-for-you and better-for-the-planet hazelnut cocoa spread, announced a realignment of their executive team with investor and co-founder Ba Minuzzi joining current CEO Elena Guberman as co-CEO, and Ms. Guberman becoming a co-founder. These changes mark the start of a strategic growth trajectory for the brand.
getnews.info

Courtney Stuart Joins RTB House as VP of Enterprise Sales, East

This appointment will prove instrumental in helping the company grow its thriving US business. RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art digital marketing technologies, is proud to announce that Courtney Stuart will join the company as VP of Enterprise Sales, East. His deep omnichannel retail, e-commerce, and performance marketing experience will further accelerate RTB House’s robust US business. A task he has previously accomplished.
PYMNTS

Corbus and GIS Partner on Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Supply chain and business process management company Corbus and procurement service provider GIS International have formed a strategic partnership and said they will offer their clients more effective and efficient supply chain management. With the partnership, the companies will offer complementary procurement and supply chain services based on GIS’ integrated...
Sourcing Journal

Kontoor ‘Opportunistically’ Rolling Out Retail Concepts

Unprecedented inflation, lockdowns in China, and retailers “aggressively rebalanc[ing] their inventory positioning” weighed on Kontoor Brands’ third quarter ended Oct. 1, 2022.  The Greensboro, N.C.-based company’s revenue period was $607 million, a 7 percent decrease from $652 million over the same period in the prior year.  Despite the hurdles, emerging categories and channels including new brick-and-mortar concepts are proving to be brand-building opportunities for the Wrangler and Lee owner.   The company, which relocated its European headquarters from Belgium to Switzerland during the quarter, opened a dual Lee/Wrangler store in Berlin offering denim fans an immersive experience that underscores the brands’ combined “200-plus years...
worldcoffeeportal.com

Scooter’s Coffee hires Luc Langevin as Vice President of Development

Scooter’s Coffee said Langevin’s real estate expertise will help accelerate its rapid store expansion | Photo credit: Scooter's Coffee. Scooter’s Coffee has appointed property and construction veteran Luc Langevin as Vice President of Development, a role that will see him tasked with leading the coffee chain’s US store expansion.
GEORGIA STATE
TechCrunch

Meet Pineapple, the platform aiming to reshape professional networking for Gen Z

The professional network is the brainchild of Pineapple’s 22-year-old co-founder and CEO David Diamond, who got an early start in tech as a product design intern at Intercom at age 15. Diamond was initially rejected from Intercom after applying with a standard paper resume and was also told he was too young to work there. After strengthening his resume and building a portfolio, Diamond says he landed the role.
hospitalitytech.com

New Sustainability Research Reveals that 65 % of Business Travel Leaders Seek to Prioritize Green Hotels in Corporate Online Booking Tools

Research from GBTA and HRS notes growing importance of validated sustainability labels and C-suite pressure as lodging programs consider their preferred hotel options for 2023. HRS, a global corporate travel and payment technology platform, and GBTA, a business travel association, announced results tied to sustainability and corporate lodging from a...
PYMNTS

Visa: Digital DNA Forges Great Companies During Tough Times

Up until quite recently, treasurers and chief financial officers (CFOs) didn’t see any pressing need to go digital. “Three years ago,” Global Head of Visa Business Solutions Darren Parslow told Karen Webster of the embrace of new tech, “it was number six on the ‘top five’ list. It was kind of like a hobby.”
The Associated Press

North America’s First In-line Sandwich Packaging Testing Lab at ProAmpac’s Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with JBT Proseal, a leading tray sealing machine manufacturer, to offer North America’s first in-line sandwich packaging testing lab at ProAmpac’s Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC). Designed to form and seal fresh sandwich packaging, Proseal’s GTSV machine will be used to optimize packaging design while allowing customers to run trials on new packaging formats without disrupting commercial production operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005629/en/ ProAmpac’s Sandwich Wedge is a fiber-based package that includes a thin film lining for product viewing and freshness. (Photo: Business Wire)
CINCINNATI, OH
hospitalitytech.com

Chatmeter Adds Features to its Reputation Management, Brand Intelligence Platform

Chatmeter, a local search marketing and online reputation management provider, revealed platform enhancements designed to drive real-time CX agility and improve customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. 73% of consumers say their customer experience is as critical as price when making purchasing decisions. Chatmeter has entered into an enhanced...

