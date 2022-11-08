ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Zacks.com

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (SNCE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

SNCE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to loss of $3.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

IMRX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.49 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.48. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Xos, Inc. (XOS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

XOS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

KDNY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.83 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.62. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Beyond Meat (BYND) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

BYND - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.60 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.09. This compares to loss of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Bank on as Market Unrest Continues

The US markets are hounded by volatility in the current year. The September reading on inflation was anything but encouraging. On a year-over-year basis, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.2% compared with 8.3% in August. Again, year over year, the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% in September compared with the August reading of 6.5%.
Zacks.com

Daseke (DSKE) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

DSKE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -43.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Primerica (PRI) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

PRI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.67%. A...
kitco.com

IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
teslarati.com

Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
Zacks.com

American Vanguard (AVD) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

AVD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.52%. A...
Zacks.com

TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
Zacks.com

Pediatrix (MD) Down 19% Since Q3 Earnings & Revenue Miss

MD - Free Report) have declined 19.3% since reporting dismal third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3. The quarterly results took a hit from reflected operational headwinds in billing and collections coupled with mild challenges in volumes and payor mix. The 2022 outlook for adjusted EBITDA was also trimmed down by management.
NASDAQ

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com

Manulife (MFC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates on Soft Asia Business

MFC - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 core earnings of 51 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. The bottom line declined 15% year over year. Core earnings of $1 billion (C$1.3 billion) decreased 16.7% year over year. The decrease was due to a $256 million...
Zacks.com

Lazard (LAZ) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LAZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.63%. A...
Zacks.com

CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Misses Q3 FFO Estimates

CTRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Q3 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

CLDT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...

