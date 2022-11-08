Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Zacks.com
Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (SNCE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
SNCE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to loss of $3.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
IMRX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.49 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.48. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Xos, Inc. (XOS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
XOS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com
Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
KDNY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.83 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.62. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Beyond Meat (BYND) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
BYND - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.60 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.09. This compares to loss of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
2 Nasdaq Stocks You Need to Sell Before 2023
The Fed is expected to continue raising rates, for the time being, keeping the stock market under pressure. The interest rate-sensitive and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite has lost more than 30%...
Zacks.com
5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Bank on as Market Unrest Continues
The US markets are hounded by volatility in the current year. The September reading on inflation was anything but encouraging. On a year-over-year basis, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.2% compared with 8.3% in August. Again, year over year, the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% in September compared with the August reading of 6.5%.
Zacks.com
Daseke (DSKE) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
DSKE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -43.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Primerica (PRI) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PRI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.67%. A...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
teslarati.com
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
Zacks.com
American Vanguard (AVD) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
AVD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.52%. A...
Zacks.com
TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
Zacks.com
Pediatrix (MD) Down 19% Since Q3 Earnings & Revenue Miss
MD - Free Report) have declined 19.3% since reporting dismal third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3. The quarterly results took a hit from reflected operational headwinds in billing and collections coupled with mild challenges in volumes and payor mix. The 2022 outlook for adjusted EBITDA was also trimmed down by management.
NASDAQ
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
Manulife (MFC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates on Soft Asia Business
MFC - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 core earnings of 51 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. The bottom line declined 15% year over year. Core earnings of $1 billion (C$1.3 billion) decreased 16.7% year over year. The decrease was due to a $256 million...
Zacks.com
Lazard (LAZ) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LAZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.63%. A...
Zacks.com
CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Misses Q3 FFO Estimates
CTRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Q3 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
CLDT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Comments / 0