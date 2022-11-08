ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Chicago Tribune

Michael Vick reacts to Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields breaking his NFL record: ‘The next generation doing it just a little bit better’

Michael Vick was on an airplane Sunday afternoon when he got a text message from a friend and learned he was trending on Twitter. That’s when Vick discovered that, along with racing past Miami Dolphins defenders at Soldier Field, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was sprinting past Vick in the NFL record book. Fields ran for 178 yards in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, the most in a ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Just how fast is Bears QB Justin Fields? This stat shows his elite speed

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game in Sunday’s 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, which also happened to be a record-setting afternoon for the second-year QB. Fields made things difficult for the Dolphins defense in Sunday’s game, particularly in the run game. Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. He broke the record previously held by Michael Vick.
CHICAGO, IL
Front Office Sports

Bears’ $5B Stadium Plan Clears Another Hurdle

The Chicago Bears have a ways to go before moving to Arlington Heights, but they completed an important step in the process. On Monday, Arlington Heights trustees unanimously approved a pre-development agreement regarding the team’s plan to build a $5 billion stadium and mixed-use area on the Arlington International Racecourse site.
CHICAGO, IL
Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: Best QB in NFC North? No kidding, it's Bears' Fields

Once again, I could just pile on the Packers. I could. But I won’t. Because I’m bigger than that. Better than that. Stronger than that. Honestly, I just don’t have to do that because I have everything I need. I have an incredible wife, three wonderful children, a nice house, some land, a dog who is kind of a turd but is mostly fine, some cats, a job, a freezer full of frozen pizza, the Taco Bell app, and the best quarterback in the NFC...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Bears hope Fields keeps promising run going against Lions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell started rattling off names when asked about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. It was an impressive list: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts. Campbell sees a little bit of each of them in Fields, and he'll get an...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks

MUNICH (AP) — The “Touchdown in Deutschland” promos featuring Tom Brady are posted in busy U-Bahn stations and plazas in Munich. Germany is ready to host its first NFL game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they're ready to regain their swagger when they face the...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy