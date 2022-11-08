Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Michael Vick reacts to Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields breaking his NFL record: ‘The next generation doing it just a little bit better’
Michael Vick was on an airplane Sunday afternoon when he got a text message from a friend and learned he was trending on Twitter. That’s when Vick discovered that, along with racing past Miami Dolphins defenders at Soldier Field, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was sprinting past Vick in the NFL record book. Fields ran for 178 yards in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, the most in a ...
Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
Just how fast is Bears QB Justin Fields? This stat shows his elite speed
Bears quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game in Sunday’s 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, which also happened to be a record-setting afternoon for the second-year QB. Fields made things difficult for the Dolphins defense in Sunday’s game, particularly in the run game. Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. He broke the record previously held by Michael Vick.
Bears’ $5B Stadium Plan Clears Another Hurdle
The Chicago Bears have a ways to go before moving to Arlington Heights, but they completed an important step in the process. On Monday, Arlington Heights trustees unanimously approved a pre-development agreement regarding the team’s plan to build a $5 billion stadium and mixed-use area on the Arlington International Racecourse site.
COLUMN: Best QB in NFC North? No kidding, it's Bears' Fields
Once again, I could just pile on the Packers. I could. But I won’t. Because I’m bigger than that. Better than that. Stronger than that. Honestly, I just don’t have to do that because I have everything I need. I have an incredible wife, three wonderful children, a nice house, some land, a dog who is kind of a turd but is mostly fine, some cats, a job, a freezer full of frozen pizza, the Taco Bell app, and the best quarterback in the NFC...
FOX Sports
Bears hope Fields keeps promising run going against Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell started rattling off names when asked about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. It was an impressive list: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts. Campbell sees a little bit of each of them in Fields, and he'll get an...
Dolphins host Browns looking for fourth straight win
The Miami Dolphins will look to slow down Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday
Bears Injury Report: Negative Growth
Thursday's injury report for the Chicago Bears features more names, but provides some optimism as the week progresses.
Bears NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 10
The Chicago Bears lost a close game, 35-32, to the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Justin Fields played lights out, breaking the NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game with 178. The Bears are trending in the right direction offensively. The issue has turned...
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks
MUNICH (AP) — The “Touchdown in Deutschland” promos featuring Tom Brady are posted in busy U-Bahn stations and plazas in Munich. Germany is ready to host its first NFL game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they're ready to regain their swagger when they face the...
UC Missing Pair of Players Against Cleveland State
Cincinnati takes on Cleveland State at 8 p.m. ET.
