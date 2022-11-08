ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Acolyte’ Series Begins Production – Here’s Everything We Know From Cast, Storyline, and Release Date

By Gabriela Silva
 2 days ago

The Disney+ Star Wars: The Acolyte series has officially begun production. Fans are eager to see where the series is headed as it is led by South Korean and Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae . Its grand storyline will take place in the final days of the High Republic era and promises a riveting mystery-thriller. Here is everything to know about the series and its possible release date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaKT5_0j38CoJj00
Actor Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae for ‘The Acolyte’ Disney+ series | via Star Wars

‘The Acolyte’ series has a Padawan reunite with her Jedi master

The official Star Wars site announced the Disney+ series had begun production in the UK. From creator, showrunner, and executive producer Leslye Headland, fans get their first behind-the-scenes look at The Acolyte’s two leading actors. Fans can look forward to a dynamic storyline within the Star Wars universe.

According to the Star Wars franchise, an “acolyte” can use the Force and is trained by a powerful Sith Lord. The official storyline for the series reads, “ The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

Fans might be wondering where in the timeline the storyline takes place. As previously described, The Acolyte series takes place in the final days of the High Republic. It takes place 200 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace . Dedicated Star Wars fans can place the storyline, while newbies may need a crash course. The Star Wars site has an official page to learn everything about the High Republic.

Lee Jung-jae and Amandla Stenberg lead Disney+ series

When first hearing the news of The Acolyte series, fans were blown away when Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae was announced to play the leading male role. Based on the series synopsis, fans can speculate Lee will play the Jedi Master. Lee has gained notable fame over the past two years thanks to his award-winning role in the popular K-drama. While having a long career in South Korea , The Acolyte will be Lee’s first American series.

His co-star, Amandla Stenberg, will play the leading female role, likely the Padawan. In the Star Wars universe, a Padawan is a Jedi in training. The actor is notable for her role as Rue in The Hunger Games , Halle Foster in Mr. Robinson, The Darkest Minds, The Hate U Give , and Dear Evan Hansen.

The rest of The Acolyte cast has also been revealed. The Good Place actor Manny Jacinto joins the cast alongside His Dark Materials star Dafne Keen. Anne Boleyn star Jodie Turner-Smith will also star in the series. The Acolyte cast also includes Russian Doll actors Rebecca Henderson and Charlie Barnett. Into the Badlands and 1917 actor Dean-Charles Chapman is part of the cast alongside Carrie-Anne Moss.

When is the ‘The Acolyte’ series release date?

With production having just started, The Acolyte’s release date will likely be in 2023. The series has not announced an official date, but rumors speculate a Summer 2023 release. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, The Acolyte series will have eight episodes.

Specific details about the Star Wars series are being kept under wraps. While the main cast has been confirmed, the official characters for each actor are still somewhat of a mystery. Fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for more news and an official trailer.

