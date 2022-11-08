ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Talk: A conversation with Capt Ann Hawk and Jason Neale – Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
royalexaminer.com

Sign up now to ring the bell for Salvation Army Front Royal Corps

The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. The season will officially kick-off with a brief ceremony outside of Wal-Mart at Riverton Commons on November 18th at 10 am, highlighting this year’s theme “Love Beyond Christmas.”
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

‘Night(s) of Wonder’ promised in Front Royal, Winchester, and Staunton to launch area’s holiday season

Local impresario David Freese has revealed plans for three pre-Christmas concerts by The Valley Chorale at three venues – Friday December 9, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, in Staunton; December 10, 3 p.m. at the Robinson Auditorium (Handley Library) in Winchester; and December 11 , 3 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal.
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Norma Jean Oakes (1937 – 2022)

Norma Jean Oakes, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The Internment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 7-9 P.M. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WUSA9

Frederick County elects its first African-American member to the County Council

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County native Kavonte Duckett broke barriers Tuesday by becoming the County Council’s first African-American member elected to office. “It is a surreal moment. Frederick County is celebrating 275 years of history next year, and to be the first – I would have never thought it,” Duckett said Tuesday night. “But I’m glad that I am in this position and I hope to bring a number of folks up behind me so that we can carry on this mantle.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
royalexaminer.com

Mary Jo Zimmer (1942 – 2022)

Mary Jo Zimmer, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022. She was born on November 11, 1942, in Douglas, Wyoming. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Beatrice (Gutierrez) Quintana. She leaves behind her loving husband of 48 years, Everett, as well as...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

Valley Health permanently closes Luray Wellness & Fitness Center

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, Valley Health decided to permanently close its wellness & fitness center in Luray. The health system said a recent fire from arson in an adjacent store made the building unsuitable due to smoke damage and the center had already been losing money since reopening during the pandemic.
LURAY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Coolidge G. Groves (1925 – 2022)

Coolidge G. Groves, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 240 Church St, Front Royal, VA 22630, with the Rev. Harold Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Pets for Vets: WASPCA offering free pet adoptions on Veteran’s Day

The Winchester Area SPCA will offer free pet adoptions to all veterans on Friday, November 11th, from 10AM-5PM, at the adoption center located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA. The Pets & Vets event aims to connect veterans with great shelter pets and honor the service these brave men...
WINCHESTER, VA
cbs19news

Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Winchester VA You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you trying to find all the best things to do in Winchester Virginia? Well, you can stop your search now because you are in the right place. You can spend your time walking around this beautiful small VA town and take in the sights. Or spend your time learning the rich history and visiting sites where the founding fathers once were.
WINCHESTER, VA
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

County Republican Committee Election endorsement mail-out under scrutiny for use of Registrar’s Office return address

A pre-election mail-out from the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) urging Warren County voters to cast ballots for committee members it endorsed for the Front Royal Town Council and Mayoral elections, as well as 6th District Congressional candidate Ben Cline, that used the return address of the Warren County Registrar’s Office has come under scrutiny. The Warren County Registrar’s Office is a neutral, non-partisan county office that oversees election processes and integrity with no connection to either county political party committee.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

