Town Talk: A conversation with Capt Ann Hawk and Jason Neale – Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugsTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSperryville, VA
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Sgt Terry Fritts – November Events
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division. It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the events for November for the Community Outreach Division:. 11/1...
royalexaminer.com
Sign up now to ring the bell for Salvation Army Front Royal Corps
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. The season will officially kick-off with a brief ceremony outside of Wal-Mart at Riverton Commons on November 18th at 10 am, highlighting this year’s theme “Love Beyond Christmas.”
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
royalexaminer.com
‘Night(s) of Wonder’ promised in Front Royal, Winchester, and Staunton to launch area’s holiday season
Local impresario David Freese has revealed plans for three pre-Christmas concerts by The Valley Chorale at three venues – Friday December 9, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, in Staunton; December 10, 3 p.m. at the Robinson Auditorium (Handley Library) in Winchester; and December 11 , 3 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal.
royalexaminer.com
Norma Jean Oakes (1937 – 2022)
Norma Jean Oakes, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The Internment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 7-9 P.M. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Frederick County elects its first African-American member to the County Council
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County native Kavonte Duckett broke barriers Tuesday by becoming the County Council’s first African-American member elected to office. “It is a surreal moment. Frederick County is celebrating 275 years of history next year, and to be the first – I would have never thought it,” Duckett said Tuesday night. “But I’m glad that I am in this position and I hope to bring a number of folks up behind me so that we can carry on this mantle.”
royalexaminer.com
Mary Jo Zimmer (1942 – 2022)
Mary Jo Zimmer, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022. She was born on November 11, 1942, in Douglas, Wyoming. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Beatrice (Gutierrez) Quintana. She leaves behind her loving husband of 48 years, Everett, as well as...
WHSV
Valley Health permanently closes Luray Wellness & Fitness Center
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, Valley Health decided to permanently close its wellness & fitness center in Luray. The health system said a recent fire from arson in an adjacent store made the building unsuitable due to smoke damage and the center had already been losing money since reopening during the pandemic.
royalexaminer.com
Coolidge G. Groves (1925 – 2022)
Coolidge G. Groves, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 240 Church St, Front Royal, VA 22630, with the Rev. Harold Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
royalexaminer.com
Pets for Vets: WASPCA offering free pet adoptions on Veteran’s Day
The Winchester Area SPCA will offer free pet adoptions to all veterans on Friday, November 11th, from 10AM-5PM, at the adoption center located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA. The Pets & Vets event aims to connect veterans with great shelter pets and honor the service these brave men...
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things to do in Winchester VA You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you trying to find all the best things to do in Winchester Virginia? Well, you can stop your search now because you are in the right place. You can spend your time walking around this beautiful small VA town and take in the sights. Or spend your time learning the rich history and visiting sites where the founding fathers once were.
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
royalexaminer.com
County Republican Committee Election endorsement mail-out under scrutiny for use of Registrar’s Office return address
A pre-election mail-out from the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) urging Warren County voters to cast ballots for committee members it endorsed for the Front Royal Town Council and Mayoral elections, as well as 6th District Congressional candidate Ben Cline, that used the return address of the Warren County Registrar’s Office has come under scrutiny. The Warren County Registrar’s Office is a neutral, non-partisan county office that oversees election processes and integrity with no connection to either county political party committee.
Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
Homeowner shoots, kills man on his property in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after police said a homeowner shot him on his Oakton property on Wednesday evening. Police said the shooting took place on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. There was an altercation in the homeowner’s yard before the homeowner went back into his room. Police […]
Northern Virginia builder demolished homes, stole clients’ money
A Northern Virginia builder pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding his clients after he agreed to build them new homes, but instead simply demolished their existing homes and left them in the lurch.
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Shenandoah County
According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 on Edinburg Gap Road near Vale Vista Drive. It was determined that a 2006 Dodge Dakota was heading east on Edinburg Gap Road when it crossed the center line and hit a Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading west.
