thespruceeats.com
Pumpkin Banana Bread
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) I’m a firm believer that pumpkin bread isn’t just for the fall season and this recipe proves it. Pumpkin banana bread combines the best of two snacking cake worlds: the sweet glory of banana bread and the quintessential warm spices we dream of during fall season. You normally find pumpkin puree and bananas as interchangeable ingredients in baked goods, and that’s because they function similarly, providing a rich texture and flavor.
Kingsport Times-News
How sweet it is! Forget pumpkin spice — fall is maple syrup season
Maple syrup is famously made in spring, when below-freezing nights followed by warm days cause the sap stored in a sugar maple's trunk to flow up and out of the tree and into buckets or plastic tubing for boiling. But for many, the thick, sugary liquid American Indians cooked in...
Flathead Beacon
Spiced and Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
My favorite reason for cutting open a pumpkin is to extract the seeds. Once roasted, I snack on them throughout the day but also use them to garnish salad, soup, and even risotto. You can roast many winter squash seeds in the same way. Most varieties have smaller, thicker, and...
12tomatoes.com
Butternut Squash with Fried Onions
Fall always brings the most wonderful harvest of pumpkins, but also of squash. And, butternut squash is one of my favorites. There’s something so creamy, tender, and satisfying about this squash. It was first bred as a cross between pumpkins and gooseneck squash. But, this wonderful fruit (yes, technically its a fruit) makes an ideal side dish and this version is topped with crispy fried onions for a really special side dish.
The 8 Best Store-Bought Stuffing Mixes For Thanksgiving Dinner
Sometimes the easy version tastes better than what you can spend hours making from scratch.
thecountrycook.net
Italian Wedding Soup
A delicious and classic recipe, this Italian Wedding Soup is hearty and comforting. It is made with a flavorful broth filled with vegetables, meatballs and pasta!. One thing I love about Fall is that it means I can make all the soups! One of my favorites has always been this Italian Wedding Soup. It manages to be a super filling soup without leaving you feeling heavy afterwards. All the flavors, from the spices, to the pasta, vegetables and meatballs work so well together. Don't let the all ingredients fool you, it is actually much simpler to make than you would think at first glance. This Italian Wedding Soup can easily be made in under an hour and it will taste like it's been simmering away all day!
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!
Food & Wine
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
Homemade bread from sourdough starter
Yesterday, I wrote an article to tell you how I make a simple sourdough starter. Today, I wanted to share one of my favorite bread recipes that uses part of the starter. When I make homemade bread, I usually always brush my bread dough with an egg wash, or melted butter. For this specific bread recipe, I prefer to use the egg wash, but either works great. However, if you prefer a buttery crust, you'll want to use melted butter.
purewow.com
Creamy Fennel Gratin with Garlicky Breadcrumbs
It’s decadent, but with a fresh bite that reminds you it counts as a vegetable. Cooking lesson: A gratin is a dish that is topped with breadcrumbs (or cheese, or both) mixed with bits of butter, then baked until brown, bubbling and crisp. If it sounds like a fancy, French way of describing a type of casserole, well, it kind of is. If you need even more definitive proof that casseroles can be classy, make this recipe for creamy fennel gratin with garlicky breadcrumbs at your next holiday gathering. It’s decadent, but a fresh, licorice-y bite from the fennel that reminds you it counts as a vegetable.
Allrecipes.com
Roasted Cauliflower Salad
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (210 degrees C) and line a 12 x 18 inch baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine cauliflower pieces, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl and toss to combine. Spread out seasoned cauliflower in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
mamalikestocook.com
Devil’s Food Pumpkin Bread Recipe
Bake a decadent loaf of devil’s food pumpkin bread with just 3 ingredients – cake mix, pumpkin and chocolate chips. It is really easy to throw together this delicious sweet bread recipe, even if you are short on time. In fact, you may already have the ingredients in...
Deep Fried Turkey Recipe
Deep Fried Turkey cooked to perfectionPetrina Tinsley. Over time more people have changed the way they cook their Thanksgiving turkey. Let's look into where it all started and how to do it safely and correctly.
BHG
French Yogurt Cake with Apricot-Cherry Compote
The French formula for farm-style cooking combines wholesome, seasonal ingredients with simple, classic cooking methods. This fruit-topped yogurt cake involves French-style yogurt (such as Oui), which is made by pouring milk and yogurt cultures into small glass jars and letting the mixture ferment and set. (Tip: Save the cute glass pots to use as drinking cups!) In contrast, Greek yogurt is fermented in large vats before it is strained and poured into individual containers.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe
BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
CBS News
Soup Day continues with Tracy's Butter Bean Soup with cornbread!
The Good Day cavalcade of soup continues with Tracy's butter bean soup and, oh...she brought some cornbread along to soak it up? YES, PLEASE!
therecipecritic.com
Mushroom Sauce
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This 15-minute creamy mushroom sauce is so easy to make and packed with rich, savory flavor! You’re going to love it over pasta and meat dishes!. Homemade sauce is...
