Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

Richard sentenced to life for murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s life in prison without parole for a 23-year-old Rapid City man. That’s the mandatory sentence handed down Monday to Elias Richard after being convicted of second degree murder back in July. Richard was convicted for the shooting death of Vernall Marshall on...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Women sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two women from western South Dakota have been sentenced to federal prison for illegal drug activities. Amber Ashlin, age 33, of Rapid City received 17 years from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken. That will be followed by five years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

FBI, OST investigating Kyle armed robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oglala Sioux Tribe police and the FBI are investigating a Monday morning robbery in Kyle. Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing the Lakota Federal Credit Union. The man was reportedly armed and driving a white GMC Yukon (2008 to 2013 model). The...
KYLE, SD
KEVN

Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman hit by a truck in Box Elder Oct. 31 has died from her injuries. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ina King was walking in the center of the on ramp to Interstate 90 (mile marker 63) about 2:30 a.m. when she was hit by the truck. King was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she died Monday.
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

National Guard soldiers returning to Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13. The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

No information released in dog fight at animal shelter

SPEARFISH – A report of two dogs fighting at the Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish Tuesday morning resulted in at least one of the animals being rushed to the Belle Fourche Veterinary Clinic, but few other details are being released at this time. “Regarding the dog fight call...
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing 12-year-old safely located

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — According to Rapid City police, 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder has been safely located. Poorhunter was originally reported missing Monday morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder. She was last seen in the 600 block of Latrobe Avenue wearing a red sweatshirt, red camo pants, red shoes, and a red backpack. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pine Ridge man found guilty of first-degree murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A federal jury on Oct. 28 found 29-year-old Colton Bagola guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Sloane Bull Bear. Bull Bear, 30, was shot in the back of the head at a home on the Pine Ridge Reservation Dec. 17, 2019. Bagola was later arrested at his grandmother’s home in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City gets ready for winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Another year, another winter. With possible snow in the forecast, Rapid City is getting winter ready. Each year icy roads and low visibility cause dangerous situations for South Dakota drivers. “I will say that this is the time of year that where we start...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Accumulating snow is on the way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Governor Noem makes one more push for votes before Election Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. —Governor Kristi Noem was in Rapid City Monday night before the election, with a series of guests to campaign alongside her. Governor Noem’s guests included many state officials, some also running or seeking re-election in several positions. The following guests spoke at the rally Monday night:
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Why is voting important? See what Rapid City locals have to say.

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Voters in the Black Hills have one last chance to get their ballots in before Tuesday night. And as they headed to the pools, here is what they had to say on the importance of participating in the election. Marlon Bunney. “My folks always voted. So...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Spearfish ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rocket ship structure at Evans Park in Spearfish is closed until further notice. The structure is currently fenced to keep people off it for the time being. City Administrator Steve Mcfarland said that is due to the structure’s age and condition. Mcfarland wants people to be safe from dangers, such as getting entrapped, entangled, or impaled.
SPEARFISH, SD

