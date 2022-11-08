ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Boston Police officer accused of operating under influence of drugs

BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold...
BOSTON, MA
Boston teen faces firearm, breaking and entering charges

BOSTON — A 14-year-old from Boston was charged with multiple firearms, breaking and entering and motor vehicle offenses from an incident in Dorchester from last week, the district attorney’s office said. The juvenile was initially arrested last Friday, Nov. 4, when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle that almost...
BOSTON, MA
Police ranks in Massachusetts still overwhelmingly male

LOWELL, Mass. — Working the overnight shift, Lowell police officer Anne Szablak hits the road shortly after 11 p.m., patrolling the fifth largest city in the state. Szablak said being a female at a tense scene can be positive. "Sometimes when I go to calls, people don't feel that...
LOWELL, MA
Family remembers man killed in Seabrook motorcycle crash

A Massachusetts woman is recovering in the hospital after a deadly motorcycle crash took her husband's life. The crash happened in Seabrook on Saturday night on a stretch of Route 107, just outside the Brook casino. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac had secretly eloped in August and were preparing to...
SEABROOK, NH
Watertown Police Department starts new program to protect catalytic converters

WATERTOWN, Mass. — A Massachusetts police department announced a new program that can help protect catalytic converters from recent rise in thefts. The catalytic converters are a target of many thefts because of the precious metals inside of them, including platinum. Catalytic converters can easily sell for upwards of $800 to more than $1,000. Watertown police report 50 victims in the area just this year.
WATERTOWN, MA
Little girl dies in Lynn house fire, other residents hospitalized

LYNN, Mass. — A little girl is dead after an early-morning fire that tore through a residence in Lynn, Massachusetts. The child's name and age were not immediately released, but the heartbroken father shared a photo of the little girl. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
LYNN, MA
North Quincy man claims $1M Powerball prize

BOSTON — A North Quincy man is Massachusetts' newest millionaire after he claimed his portion of a $2 billion Powerball jackpot. Richard Lavery matched the first five numbers on his Quick Pic ticket for the Nov. 7 drawing, just missing the Powerball. Lavery claimed his $1 million prize, before...
QUINCY, MA
Matriarch of family that owns iconic Kowloon Restaurant dies at age 95

SAUGUS, Mass. — Madeline Wong, the matriarch of the family that owns the iconic Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, has died at the age of 95. Wong's son, Andy, confirmed his mother's death to NewsCenter 5's Maria Stephanos Wednesday afternoon. Madeline Wong and her late husband, William, built the landmark...
SAUGUS, MA
Democrat Andrea Campbell declares victory in race for Massachusetts AG

BOSTON — Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell has declared victory in the race for Massachusetts Attorney General over Bourne attorney Jay McMahon. At the time Campbell declared victory at 10:25 p.m., The Associated Press had yet to call the race in the Democrat's favor but the AP did project that she would defeat McMahon at 11:12 p.m.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Crews battle fire at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Crews battled a fire early Tuesday at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called at 2 a.m. to the popular restaurant at 410 Revere Beach Boulevard. It's not clear what sparked the fire. WCVB will have more information when it becomes available.
REVERE, MA

