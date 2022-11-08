Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
WCVB
Not guilty verdict reached in trial of former MBTA manager accused of rape threat against co-worker
BOSTON — A former MBTA manager accused of threatening to rape a co-worker has been found not guilty. A Boston jury returned the not-guilty verdict against 66-year-old John Keady late Thursday afternoon. They deliberated for less than one hour. Keady was charged after a female worker said he made...
WCVB
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
WCVB
Boston Police officer accused of operating under influence of drugs
BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold...
WCVB
Man faces OUI charges after Bourne crash sends pregnant woman, baby to hospital
BOURNE, Mass. — A 62-year-old man is facing operating under the influence of alcohol and drug charges Thursday after a crash in Bourne, Massachusetts, that sent a pregnant woman and a baby to the hospital. Bourne police said at approximately 12:46 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on...
WCVB
Boston teen faces firearm, breaking and entering charges
BOSTON — A 14-year-old from Boston was charged with multiple firearms, breaking and entering and motor vehicle offenses from an incident in Dorchester from last week, the district attorney’s office said. The juvenile was initially arrested last Friday, Nov. 4, when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle that almost...
WCVB
Police ranks in Massachusetts still overwhelmingly male
LOWELL, Mass. — Working the overnight shift, Lowell police officer Anne Szablak hits the road shortly after 11 p.m., patrolling the fifth largest city in the state. Szablak said being a female at a tense scene can be positive. "Sometimes when I go to calls, people don't feel that...
WCVB
Henry Richard, brother of bombing victim Martin Richard, to lead team running 127th Boston Marathon
BOSTON — Henry Richard, who lost his younger brother in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, will lead a team of 50 runners in the 127th running of the historic race. This will be his second time running the marathon but members of his team will include friends and classmates of his brother, who are now eligible to run Boston for the first time.
WCVB
Family remembers man killed in Seabrook motorcycle crash
A Massachusetts woman is recovering in the hospital after a deadly motorcycle crash took her husband's life. The crash happened in Seabrook on Saturday night on a stretch of Route 107, just outside the Brook casino. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac had secretly eloped in August and were preparing to...
WCVB
Watertown Police Department starts new program to protect catalytic converters
WATERTOWN, Mass. — A Massachusetts police department announced a new program that can help protect catalytic converters from recent rise in thefts. The catalytic converters are a target of many thefts because of the precious metals inside of them, including platinum. Catalytic converters can easily sell for upwards of $800 to more than $1,000. Watertown police report 50 victims in the area just this year.
WCVB
Students, parents protest plan before Boston Archdiocese to turn school, church into one entity
BOSTON — Parents, students, teachers and administrators from Saint Brendan School in Dorchester protested a proposal Wednesday that they say threatens the future of the school. Students held signs and marched around the Pastoral Center for the Archdiocese of Boston chanting against the proposal. The proposal that Cardinal Sean...
WCVB
Veterans bond with horses through Home Base program at Massachusetts farms
ANDOVER, Mass. — For the past six years, Home Base has brought veterans to Ironstone Farm in Andover and three other farms to interact with horses as part of the nonprofit’s Intensive Clinical Program. “It’s emotional for all of us. I mean changing lives and people just want...
WCVB
Little girl dies in Lynn house fire, other residents hospitalized
LYNN, Mass. — A little girl is dead after an early-morning fire that tore through a residence in Lynn, Massachusetts. The child's name and age were not immediately released, but the heartbroken father shared a photo of the little girl. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
WCVB
North Quincy man claims $1M Powerball prize
BOSTON — A North Quincy man is Massachusetts' newest millionaire after he claimed his portion of a $2 billion Powerball jackpot. Richard Lavery matched the first five numbers on his Quick Pic ticket for the Nov. 7 drawing, just missing the Powerball. Lavery claimed his $1 million prize, before...
WCVB
Mass. General Hospital doctors describe 'bed crisis' amid 'unprecedented pediatric surge' of RSV
BOSTON — Pediatric intensive care units in Massachusetts are bursting at the seams as physicians face an unusually early and severe season of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, in addition to other circulating respiratory viruses. Dr. Brian Cummings, medical director of the department of pediatrics at Mass....
WCVB
Matriarch of family that owns iconic Kowloon Restaurant dies at age 95
SAUGUS, Mass. — Madeline Wong, the matriarch of the family that owns the iconic Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, has died at the age of 95. Wong's son, Andy, confirmed his mother's death to NewsCenter 5's Maria Stephanos Wednesday afternoon. Madeline Wong and her late husband, William, built the landmark...
WCVB
1 person 'unaccounted for', 2 children hospitalized after house fire in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — One person is unaccounted for after an early morning fire tore through a residence in Lynn, Massachusetts. Officials said the started at 4 a.m. in a building at 7 Circuit Ave. “Our first companies were on scene in under 2 minutes and encountered a very heavy...
WCVB
Democrat Andrea Campbell declares victory in race for Massachusetts AG
BOSTON — Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell has declared victory in the race for Massachusetts Attorney General over Bourne attorney Jay McMahon. At the time Campbell declared victory at 10:25 p.m., The Associated Press had yet to call the race in the Democrat's favor but the AP did project that she would defeat McMahon at 11:12 p.m.
WCVB
Crews battle fire at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere
REVERE, Mass. — Crews battled a fire early Tuesday at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called at 2 a.m. to the popular restaurant at 410 Revere Beach Boulevard. It's not clear what sparked the fire. WCVB will have more information when it becomes available.
WCVB
Cambridge, Massachusetts lawmakers propose 'No turn on red' ban
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts city that has already banned right turns on red at more than 70 percent of all of its intersections is now looking to take the traffic law a step further. The Cambridge, Massachusetts City Council voted 7 to 2 on Monday night how to...
WCVB
15 people, including 5 kids, displaced by fire in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood
BOSTON — Fifteen people, including five children, have been displaced by a multi-alarm fire that broke out in a home in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood on Tuesday night. The Boston Fire Department tweeted that the fire started in the back of the house at 3927 Washington St. at about 5:45 p.m.
