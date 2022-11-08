Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
phillyvoice.com
Down North Pizza takes over old library as mission expands to provide educational opportunities for youth
North Philadelphia youth will soon have an empowering space to learn about possibilities in the tech industry, thanks to the revitalization efforts of a local pizzeria. The Down North Treehouse is a nonprofit working to provide free educational experiences to underprivileged Philadelphia youth in a soon-to-be refurbished library in Strawberry Mansion. The project is an extension of Down North Pizza, known for its Detroit-style pies and social justice mission.
nccpdnews.com
Media Advisory-2022 Police and Princess Ball
WHEN: Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. WHAT: The New Castle County Division of Police will host the 2022 Police and Princess Ball. WHERE: The Waterfall Banquet and Conference Center, 3416 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. SCHEDULED TO ATTEND: Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester, U.S. Representative, County Executive,...
Two Brothers Open Philadelphia’s First Black-Owned Brewery
Great things are in the plans for this brewery as it heads toward a grand opening in a new location. Two Locals Brewing Co. is making history as Philadelphia’s first Black-owned brewery after signing a lease at uCity Square, a mixed-use development on the Drexel University campus. According to...
Reflecting on victims of La Plata, Maryland quadruple murder-suicide
LA PLATA, Md. — It was a horrific killing that shocked the entire La Plata, Maryland community. On Nov. 4, a 28-year-old man entered a Charles County home, killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, along with her 18-year-old brother, Kai Mann, and her 48-year-old mother Sommaly Mann. The shooter...
Car involved in chase from Philly to South Jersey not linked to mass shooting: Police
Initially, police believed the car was connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Kensington but later determined there was no connection.
Berwyn Man Vows to Keep His Family Safe, Dismantle Stereotypes That Accompany Being Black and Armed
C.T. Green, a Berwyn resident and member of the National African American Gun Association, aims to keep himself and his family safe while reversing the harmful stereotypes that accompany being Black and armed, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. Founded in 2015 by President Phillip Smith, the NAAGA was...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dead, 3 Critical in 4 Separate Shootings in Philadelphia
A man was shot 15 times in one of four separate shootings in Philadelphia in a two-hour span Wednesday night. James Marcus Taylor was walking out of a mini market along the 5400 block of Akron Street just before 6 p.m. when a gunman on a curb fired at least 21 shots from only a few feet away.
Brother of MOVE bombing victims sues city of Philadelphia and University of Pennsylvania
Lionell Dotson's sisters were killed when police dropped a bomb on an Osage Avenue home on May 13, 1985.
Pa. rapper arrested for bringing loaded gun to airport
A north Philadelphia rapper has been arrested and charged for bringing a gun to an airport on Tuesday, according to a story from WPVI. Tierra Whack, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct for bringing her loaded gun to a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Artist Creates Unique Portrait To Honor Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic Accomplishment
Philadelphia artist Natalie Hope McDonald has become well known for creating many unique illustrations of places and famous people. What makes McDonald’s artwork so unique for many is she never creates her illustrations with a computer, only by hand. The word of McDonald’s skills eventually reached the highest courts...
Maj Toure: Gun Control Is 'the Most Racist Practice in America'
Maj Toure wants you armed, trained, and ready to make peace. "If you are not fighting to defend…your life, liberty, pursuit of happiness or property, you probably shouldn't be fighting," says Toure, who runs the Solutionary Center in North Philadelphia. It's a place for locals to learn firearms skills and safety, how to avoid and de-escalate conflicts and to pick up other life skills ranging from first aid to yoga to phlebotomy.
wmar2news
21-year-old detainee found dead in Central Booking cell on Monday
BALTIMORE — Correctional officers found a 21-year-old Central Booking detainee dead in his cell early Monday morning. the detainee is identified as Cortez Johnson. Officers found Johnson unresponsive in his cell on Monday morning before 7:00 a.m., they immediately began lifesaving efforts and call 911. Baltimore city paramedics arrived...
Authorities work to identify body found near Darby Creek in Delaware County
Authorities are trying to identify a body found near the Darby Creek in Delaware County.
Chosen 300 founder finds calling in helping less fortunate
A Philadelphia man who has dedicated his life to helping the less fortunate in his community is now seeing global success with his mission.
PhillyBite
Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia
- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
Baltimore family remembers Willie Tate, security guard killed in shootout with suspected shoplifter
BALTIMORE -- Family and friends are remembering Willie Tate, the Giant grocery store security guard who was shot and killed on the job by an accused shoplifter last Friday in Prince George's County. While Tate was working and living in Oxon Hill, his family is from Baltimore. Friends and family members came together to honor the 43-year-old outside the church where he was baptized."We want to remember him," said Tate's cousin Kelly Dukes."A big part of me is gone because he wasn't just my brother, he was my best friend," said the victim's sister Earlene Tate. Willie got just a few months...
wypr.org
Baltimore Public Markets' history and future, with CEO Paul Ruppert
It’s Election Day in America. If you are not registered to vote, you can register when you go to your polling place. Go to the Maryland Board of Elections website to confirm where your polling place is, and bring some form of ID that proves you live in the district you’re voting in.
wypr.org
Midday on Ethics: Dr. Jeffrey Kahn on the perils of biological research
Today on Midday, it’s another installment in our occasional series, Midday on Ethics. A computational biologist from Johns Hopkins named Steven Salzberg published a commentary last week on the Hub, a Johns Hopkins University news website, in which he warned of the dangers of creating “superbugs” in labs for purposes of research.
Video shows Wisconsin poll worker, not ‘cheating’ in Philadelphia
CLAIM: Video shows masked man at polling site “cheating” in front of cameras in Philadelphia. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows a poll worker in Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. He was initialing ballots to be handed out to voters, a standard procedure mandated by state law, said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
earnthenecklace.com
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
