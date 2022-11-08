ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Down North Pizza takes over old library as mission expands to provide educational opportunities for youth

North Philadelphia youth will soon have an empowering space to learn about possibilities in the tech industry, thanks to the revitalization efforts of a local pizzeria. The Down North Treehouse is a nonprofit working to provide free educational experiences to underprivileged Philadelphia youth in a soon-to-be refurbished library in Strawberry Mansion. The project is an extension of Down North Pizza, known for its Detroit-style pies and social justice mission.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

Media Advisory-2022 Police and Princess Ball

WHEN: Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. WHAT: The New Castle County Division of Police will host the 2022 Police and Princess Ball. WHERE: The Waterfall Banquet and Conference Center, 3416 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. SCHEDULED TO ATTEND: Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester, U.S. Representative, County Executive,...
CLAYMONT, DE
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead, 3 Critical in 4 Separate Shootings in Philadelphia

A man was shot 15 times in one of four separate shootings in Philadelphia in a two-hour span Wednesday night. James Marcus Taylor was walking out of a mini market along the 5400 block of Akron Street just before 6 p.m. when a gunman on a curb fired at least 21 shots from only a few feet away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. rapper arrested for bringing loaded gun to airport

A north Philadelphia rapper has been arrested and charged for bringing a gun to an airport on Tuesday, according to a story from WPVI. Tierra Whack, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct for bringing her loaded gun to a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reason.com

Maj Toure: Gun Control Is 'the Most Racist Practice in America'

Maj Toure wants you armed, trained, and ready to make peace. "If you are not fighting to defend…your life, liberty, pursuit of happiness or property, you probably shouldn't be fighting," says Toure, who runs the Solutionary Center in North Philadelphia. It's a place for locals to learn firearms skills and safety, how to avoid and de-escalate conflicts and to pick up other life skills ranging from first aid to yoga to phlebotomy.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
wmar2news

21-year-old detainee found dead in Central Booking cell on Monday

BALTIMORE — Correctional officers found a 21-year-old Central Booking detainee dead in his cell early Monday morning. the detainee is identified as Cortez Johnson. Officers found Johnson unresponsive in his cell on Monday morning before 7:00 a.m., they immediately began lifesaving efforts and call 911. Baltimore city paramedics arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia

- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore family remembers Willie Tate, security guard killed in shootout with suspected shoplifter

BALTIMORE -- Family and friends are remembering Willie Tate, the Giant grocery store security guard who was shot and killed on the job by an accused shoplifter last Friday in Prince George's County. While Tate was working and living in Oxon Hill, his family is from Baltimore. Friends and family members came together to honor the 43-year-old outside the church where he was baptized."We want to remember him," said Tate's cousin Kelly Dukes."A big part of me is gone because he wasn't just my brother, he was my best friend," said the victim's sister Earlene Tate. Willie got just a few months...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore Public Markets' history and future, with CEO Paul Ruppert

It’s Election Day in America. If you are not registered to vote, you can register when you go to your polling place. Go to the Maryland Board of Elections website to confirm where your polling place is, and bring some form of ID that proves you live in the district you’re voting in.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Midday on Ethics: Dr. Jeffrey Kahn on the perils of biological research

Today on Midday, it’s another installment in our occasional series, Midday on Ethics. A computational biologist from Johns Hopkins named Steven Salzberg published a commentary last week on the Hub, a Johns Hopkins University news website, in which he warned of the dangers of creating “superbugs” in labs for purposes of research.
BALTIMORE, MD
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

