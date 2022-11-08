The Chicago White Sox had already dominated headlines with their quest to find a manager this offseason. After a drawn out process with multiple favorites, rumors of a manager being hired only for more interviews to happen, and reasons to question what is going on in Chicago, Pedro Grifol is now on the bench. It is up to him to guide what had been one of the more disappointing teams in the majors back to the postseason.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO