ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 players for Chicago White Sox to target this offseason

The Chicago White Sox had already dominated headlines with their quest to find a manager this offseason. After a drawn out process with multiple favorites, rumors of a manager being hired only for more interviews to happen, and reasons to question what is going on in Chicago, Pedro Grifol is now on the bench. It is up to him to guide what had been one of the more disappointing teams in the majors back to the postseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rick Hahn not ruling out Oscar Colas as White Sox right fielder in 2023

As you may have heard by now, AJ Pollock has opted out of his contract to become a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. This leaves the White Sox with $8 million freed up and some holes in the corner outfield positions to fill, with one potential replacement coming from within the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox' Dylan Cease Named AL Cy Young Finalist

While the 2022 season was one to forget for the Chicago White Sox overall, Dylan Cease had an outstanding individual season. As a result, MLB named Cease one of three finalists for the American League Cy Young Award. With Lance Lynn injured to start the year and Lucas Giolito dealing...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Boras 'always open' if White Sox want to extend Cease

Amid delivering trademark metaphors on his clients who are free agents this winter, agent Scott Boras was asked Wednesday about one a few years away: Dylan Cease. Cease switched his representation last offseason to Boras, the top-grossing agent in baseball, who has a track record of taking his top clients to free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

South Side Sox 2022 Player of the Year: Dylan Cease

The cheering subsides in Houston, and Philadelphia wakes up with a punishing hangover. The trophies have been handed out, the confetti swept away. The MLB offseason has begun. Where is Dylan Cease? On the green, playing disc golf with his magic arm. That same magic arm brought Cease nationwide recognition...
GEORGIA STATE
South Side Sox

2022-23 MLB/White Sox/South Side Sox offseason calendar

While baseball’s offseason deprives us of games, it doesn’t mean there’s not a lot of action over the winter. This past weekend ended the baseball season, and the annual stampede of players to free agency is underway. Add to that, there’s a lot of other business to take care of here at South Side Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Chicago Cubs promote Dustin Kelly to hitting coach

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have promoted Dustin Kelly to hitting coach after two seasons as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator, one of three additions to manager David Ross' staff announced on Tuesday. Kelly becomes the Cubs' eighth hitting coach in 12 seasons. He replaces Greg Brown, who lasted...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy