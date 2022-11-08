Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Related
3 players for Chicago White Sox to target this offseason
The Chicago White Sox had already dominated headlines with their quest to find a manager this offseason. After a drawn out process with multiple favorites, rumors of a manager being hired only for more interviews to happen, and reasons to question what is going on in Chicago, Pedro Grifol is now on the bench. It is up to him to guide what had been one of the more disappointing teams in the majors back to the postseason.
New Report Emerges Regarding Jose Abreu's Departure
Jose Abreu's departure from the White Sox appears to be imminent.
White Sox to Pursue Second Base Addition After Josh Harrison Move
White Sox to pursue 2B addition after Josh Harrison move originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a question for a second straight offseason. When the White Sox take the field on Opening Day, who will be playing second base?. Second base was one of the White Sox’ most...
Report: Abreu's Chances of Returning to the White Sox Are ‘Zero'
Report: Abreu's chances to return to White Sox are 'zero' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There is a high chance José Abreu played his last game on the South Side, according to 670 the Score. "The Cubs will soon be in discussions with representatives for first baseman Jose...
Yardbarker
Rick Hahn not ruling out Oscar Colas as White Sox right fielder in 2023
As you may have heard by now, AJ Pollock has opted out of his contract to become a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. This leaves the White Sox with $8 million freed up and some holes in the corner outfield positions to fill, with one potential replacement coming from within the organization.
SF Giants decline 3B Evan Longoria's team option
The SF Giants have declined the club option in Evan Longoria's contract, making the veteran third baseman a free agent.
White Sox likely to prioritize trades over free-agent signings as they navigate payroll constraints
The White Sox go into the offseason looking to bounce back from an average season. That registered as a major disappointment for a team that entered 2022 as favorites in the AL Central, leaving the front office to regroup in a renewed effort at competing for the division. It doesn’t...
Yardbarker
White Sox' Dylan Cease Named AL Cy Young Finalist
While the 2022 season was one to forget for the Chicago White Sox overall, Dylan Cease had an outstanding individual season. As a result, MLB named Cease one of three finalists for the American League Cy Young Award. With Lance Lynn injured to start the year and Lucas Giolito dealing...
Boras 'always open' if White Sox want to extend Cease
Amid delivering trademark metaphors on his clients who are free agents this winter, agent Scott Boras was asked Wednesday about one a few years away: Dylan Cease. Cease switched his representation last offseason to Boras, the top-grossing agent in baseball, who has a track record of taking his top clients to free agency.
Report: Jose Abreu, White Sox split; Cubs waiting in wings
White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is not returning to the team, but he could stay in Chicago. According to
South Side Sox
South Side Sox 2022 Player of the Year: Dylan Cease
The cheering subsides in Houston, and Philadelphia wakes up with a punishing hangover. The trophies have been handed out, the confetti swept away. The MLB offseason has begun. Where is Dylan Cease? On the green, playing disc golf with his magic arm. That same magic arm brought Cease nationwide recognition...
South Side Sox
2022-23 MLB/White Sox/South Side Sox offseason calendar
While baseball’s offseason deprives us of games, it doesn’t mean there’s not a lot of action over the winter. This past weekend ended the baseball season, and the annual stampede of players to free agency is underway. Add to that, there’s a lot of other business to take care of here at South Side Sox.
ESPN
Chicago Cubs promote Dustin Kelly to hitting coach
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have promoted Dustin Kelly to hitting coach after two seasons as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator, one of three additions to manager David Ross' staff announced on Tuesday. Kelly becomes the Cubs' eighth hitting coach in 12 seasons. He replaces Greg Brown, who lasted...
Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez offers inspiring advice to students at East Boston High School
BOSTON — Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, and Mayor Michell Wu visited students at East Boston High School on Thursday offering an inspiring piece of advice. They spoke to the teenagers about the importance of being on time and never giving up on dreams. “Never...
Comments / 0