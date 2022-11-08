Read full article on original website
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
IGN
Three Months Ago, God of War Ragnarok Devs Said, 'Holy Crap, The Game's Not Good. What Are We Going to Do?'
Three months ago, way before God of War Ragnarok was awarded by IGN and many others glowing review scores, some of the devs were "freaking out" and thought to themselves, "holy crap, the game's not good. What are we going to do?" Speaking to GQ UK, God of War Ragnarok...
God Of War Ragnarok Leak Has The Team Apologizing And Beyond Furious
Sometimes leaks can be exciting, giving fans confirmation that a long-anticipated game is actually in development. Gamers were thrilled to see leaked development footage of "GTA 6," for example, because it confirmed that the game was making progress towards something resembling a playable game. However, other times leaks just spoil the fun for everyone. For instance, that "GTA" leak robbed Rockstar of the chance to announce the project on its own terms. Another example would be when major story details and cutscenes from "The Last of Us Part 2" leaked online, spoiling the game for excited players. Now, leaks of "God of War Ragnarok" seem to be appearing ahead of its release, but fans might be surprised to find out why.
What Time Does God of War Ragnarök Release?
God of War Ragnarök is launching on Nov. 9, but eager players will want to know the exact time the game goes live.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Frost Up Kratos’ Ax in God of War Ragnarök
Elemental infusion plays a huge role in God of War Ragnarök when it comes to Kratos' Axe. Released on Nov. 9, this game expands on the gameplay and lore of its predecessor, God of War. Once players get their hands on the Leviathan axe at the start of the...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - All Buried Treasure Maps: Alfheim
This God of War Ragnarok guide shows you every Treasure Map and Buried Treasure location in Alfheim. *SPOILER WARNING* Some collectibles in this video require you to complete the mid-game quest 'The Reckoning' and completed some side missions in Alfheim. Those items are all in the latter half of this video, with a spoiler warning preceeding them.
God Of War Ragnarok: Transmog Equipment Explained
After years of waiting, the sequel to "God of War" (2018), "God of War Ragnarok," has finally hit shelves, and critics agree it's one of the year's best games. Some gamers are even convinced it could snatch the title of game of the year from fan-favorite "Elden Ring." On top of continuing the award-winning story of Kratos and his son Atreus from the first game, "God of War Ragnarok" also brings new gameplay mechanics and quality-of-life improvements to the forefront, including one feature gamers have been begging for ever since "God of War" released.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
God Of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed Locations
In God Of War Ragnorak players can visit the world of Muspelheim, a place providing different combat challenges and rewards to earn. In order to get there gamers need to receive parts of the Muspelheim Seed. Here are the God Of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed locations. Muspelheim Seed #1. The...
dotesports.com
How to find Nidavellir Ore in God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök has an abundance of different items to find to craft new weapons, armor, and gear. One of these items is Nidavellir Ore, which is used to craft one of the best early armor sets in the game. Just like with other resources, however, the game does a pretty lackluster job of telling you where to find it.
How to Break the Crack on the Floor Outside the Shrine in God of War Ragnarök
Stumped on how to break the cracked floor outside the shrine in God of War Ragnarok? Don't worry, we've got the solution for you.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök Vanaheim 100% completion guide
God of War Ragnarök finally introduces players to the lush jungles of Vanaheim, homeland to Freya’s and the rest of the Vanir gods. This realm wasn’t part of God of War (2018), but has a huge presence in the sequel. It’s not only the biggest realm in the Ragnarök — seemingly packed with more side content than all of God of War (2018), with even more to do than both Svartalfheim and Alfheim — but it features a unique day/night cycle that opens and closes different paths depending on the position of the sun and the moon.
How To Auto-Equip Your Highest Level Gear In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarok," the PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure game from Sony Santa Monica, has finally arrived. And now fans can continue on Kratos and Atreus' journey through the Norse pantheon, fighting the many gods of that mythology. To help players prepare for their journey in "God of War Ragnarok," PlayStation has released a set of tips for players on the PlayStation Blog, including some information about the revamped equipment system — which now lets players auto-equip gear if they choose.
