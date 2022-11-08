ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

On Milwaukee

From beer bites to brunch: Hacienda Taproom & Kitchen gets a redux

The past two years have brought myriad changes to Milwaukee. But among the most stealth has been an utter reimagination of the East Side’s former Hacienda Beer Co. at 2018 E. North Ave. You wouldn’t know that much had changed simply by stepping into the space itself (there was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Iron Grate BBQ Is Closing After 8 Years

Today’s restaurant sad news concerns Iron Grate BBQ (4125 S. Howell Ave.), the Milwaukee smoked meat emporium known for the Milwaukee Rib. Owner Aaron Patin announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it would shut down after eight years in business. The last day of business is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

This Soon-to-Be Sandwich Shop Will Make You Crave a BLT

Here’s something to look forward to in 2023: Sully’s Sandwiches is coming to the West Side (9211 W. Center St.). The restaurant space – currently undergoing renovation – is adjacent to its sister, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop (9201 W. Center St.). The targeted grand opening is early January.
MILWAUKEE, WI
franchising.com

Cousins Subs® Celebrates Veterans Day With Free Sub Offer

Veterans and Active-Duty Military receive free sub when ordering in-person on Veterans Day. November 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE - This Veterans Day, Cousins Subs® is proud to honor courageous military men and women by inviting all Veterans and Active-Duty military to enjoy a free 7.5” sub at any location on Friday, Nov. 11.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

The future is female: Laura Emir

OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. In this latest segment, Laura Emir shares numerous personal and professional insights. Through her work as a VP of a large organization and as a wife and mother of two, she radiates her values both at work and at home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

5 Chicken Sandwiches You Have to Try in Milwaukee

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. The plump, succulent breast in bronze, crackly-tender armor. The enhancing (not overwhelming) toppings, from the bitey chipotle mayo to the creamy kale-broccoli- snap pea slaw. The light but strong brioche bun. An all-around hefty handheld. 2. Dairyland’s Deluxe. $12...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Proposed Plan For Pleasant Prairie Police Station Revealed

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved a Conceptual Plan for the proposed construction of a new Pleasant Prairie police station. The Conceptual Plan intends to construct a new station on approximately 4.5-acres of property owned by the Village in an area south of 100th Street and north of 104th Street on the east side of 39th Avenue.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections

This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

$30,000 damage in apartment fire in West Bend, WI | By Kenny Asselin

November 8, 2022 – West Bend, WI – About $30,000 in damage was caused following a stove fire in a multi-family apartment building in the 200 block of N. University Drive in West Bend, WI on Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022. West Bend Fire Department said the call...
WEST BEND, WI

