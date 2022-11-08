Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
On Milwaukee
From beer bites to brunch: Hacienda Taproom & Kitchen gets a redux
The past two years have brought myriad changes to Milwaukee. But among the most stealth has been an utter reimagination of the East Side’s former Hacienda Beer Co. at 2018 E. North Ave. You wouldn’t know that much had changed simply by stepping into the space itself (there was...
milwaukeemag.com
Iron Grate BBQ Is Closing After 8 Years
Today’s restaurant sad news concerns Iron Grate BBQ (4125 S. Howell Ave.), the Milwaukee smoked meat emporium known for the Milwaukee Rib. Owner Aaron Patin announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it would shut down after eight years in business. The last day of business is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20.
milwaukeemag.com
This Soon-to-Be Sandwich Shop Will Make You Crave a BLT
Here’s something to look forward to in 2023: Sully’s Sandwiches is coming to the West Side (9211 W. Center St.). The restaurant space – currently undergoing renovation – is adjacent to its sister, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop (9201 W. Center St.). The targeted grand opening is early January.
Lettuce Entertain You Closing Three Restaurants for Something New
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, The Gin Commission, and the Crab Cellar will all close
On Milwaukee
Celebrate the 12 days of Christmas with the State Fair's 11-day Fun Pass
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Forget the 12 days of Christmas – get pumped for the eleven days of the Wisconsin State Fair with the brand new 11-day Fair Fun Pass, introduced just in time for season of giving.
franchising.com
Cousins Subs® Celebrates Veterans Day With Free Sub Offer
Veterans and Active-Duty Military receive free sub when ordering in-person on Veterans Day. November 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE - This Veterans Day, Cousins Subs® is proud to honor courageous military men and women by inviting all Veterans and Active-Duty military to enjoy a free 7.5” sub at any location on Friday, Nov. 11.
On Milwaukee
Bucks reveal new "Gathering Place" City Edition uniforms, and they rule
At 9-1, the Milwaukee Bucks look pretty great right now – and they're going to look even better with the official reveal of their fresh new City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season. As previously revealed in a leak all the way back in February, the new "Gathering Place"-themed...
On Milwaukee
The Corners of Brookfield announces festive fun for the holiday season
'Tis the holiday season – and to put a little more festive spirit into your gift shopping trips, The Corners of Brookfield announced a stocking full of fun activities and events coming these next two months. For instance, beginning on Saturday, Nov. 26 and running through the end of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted by Milwaukee pole, owner says
A Milwakuee man said his dog was electrocuted by a pole while they were out on a walk just after it rained. The DPW said there was a malfunction.
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
On Milwaukee
The future is female: Laura Emir
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. In this latest segment, Laura Emir shares numerous personal and professional insights. Through her work as a VP of a large organization and as a wife and mother of two, she radiates her values both at work and at home.
milwaukeemag.com
5 Chicken Sandwiches You Have to Try in Milwaukee
How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. The plump, succulent breast in bronze, crackly-tender armor. The enhancing (not overwhelming) toppings, from the bitey chipotle mayo to the creamy kale-broccoli- snap pea slaw. The light but strong brioche bun. An all-around hefty handheld. 2. Dairyland’s Deluxe. $12...
wlip.com
Proposed Plan For Pleasant Prairie Police Station Revealed
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved a Conceptual Plan for the proposed construction of a new Pleasant Prairie police station. The Conceptual Plan intends to construct a new station on approximately 4.5-acres of property owned by the Village in an area south of 100th Street and north of 104th Street on the east side of 39th Avenue.
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
milwaukeemag.com
6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections
This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
Man arrested for attacking women near 64th and Silver Spring
Milwaukee police said a man has been taken into custody after he allegedly attacked several women near 64th and W. Silver Spring Drive.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
$30,000 damage in apartment fire in West Bend, WI | By Kenny Asselin
November 8, 2022 – West Bend, WI – About $30,000 in damage was caused following a stove fire in a multi-family apartment building in the 200 block of N. University Drive in West Bend, WI on Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022. West Bend Fire Department said the call...
Cold front to sweep Southeast Wisconsin tonight, rain/snow showers possible
A cold front first brings a chance for showers and storms, mainly northwest of Milwaukee. A few rain or snow showers may reach Milwaukee late tonight and into early tomorrow morning.
Comments / 0