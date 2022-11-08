‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Spoilers: What Is Causing the Callings?

Since Manifest Season 1, the passengers of Flight 828 have followed Callings without really knowing their true purpose or where these visions come from. That all changes in season 4 part 1, as Olive (Luna Blaise) and Cal (Ty Doran) reach a breakthrough in the mystery. Here’s everything we learned about the Callings in Manifest Season 4 Part 1.

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 | Netflix

Callings in ‘Manifest,’ explained

After Flight 828 returned in November 2018, many passengers — including Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), Ben (Josh Dallas), and Cal (Jack Messina/Ty Doran) — experienced visions, voices, and strong feelings that compelled them to do various things. For example, a Calling led Michaela to rescue two kidnapped girls. The Callings are often vague, so the passengers tend to misinterpret them at first. However, as the seasons have progressed, the passengers have become more accustomed to following the clues given in Callings.

In the beginning, the Callings were believed to be a side effect of the Dark Lightning that Flight 828 encountered when it disappeared. However, in season 4, the passengers learn that the Callings are sent by a higher power from the divine consciousness.

What is the divine consciousness in ‘Manifest’?

Cal and Olive’s breakthrough comes when they put together every clue they’ve gathered in the Flight 828 mystery thus far. That includes things like Al-Zuras’ journal, the compass, and tarot cards. Eventually, they find the Latin phrase for “divine consciousness” hidden inside the compass. Many of the clues begin to glow, and Cal finally realizes where he and Flight 828 disappeared to: They were inside the glow — a.k.a. inside the divine consciousness.

According to the show, someone who is linked to divine consciousness has a deep understanding of everything. Therefore, the passengers already know what will happen on the Death Date, even if they don’t realize it. Captain Daly (Frank Deal) and Fiona Clarke (Francesca Faridany) are still inside the divine consciousness. Daly doesn’t want to leave because he feels safe and calm there and like he has all the answers.

Through experimentation and brain scans on Cal, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) also figures out that Callings are actually memories from the divine consciousness. The higher power — presumably God — sends Callings to the passengers via a “god frequency,” as recorded on Flight 828’s black box. With these “memories,” the passengers can predict what will happen in a situation and act accordingly. Cal proves this when he reveals that he knew the detonator wouldn’t go off when Angelina tried to blow up the farm .

People can create their own Callings using the Omega Sapphire

Most Callings come at unpredictable times. However, Olive and Saanvi discover that sapphire — often referred to as “God’s signature” — can trigger a Calling. The Major (Elizabeth Marvel) attempted to use sapphire and electric shock to evoke Callings in the detained passengers in season 1. She did manage to evoke some, but only with damaging effects on the passengers.

A stronger sapphire, known as the Omega Sapphire, could evoke Callings more easily. According to mythology, this sapphire gave the Oracle of Delphi “untold powers.” Angelina (Holly Taylor) proves this when she steals the sapphire and uses it to send fake Callings to Ben and Michaela. As long as she has that power, no one will know which Callings are real or fake, which is dangerous.

Of course, there’s another source of Omega Sapphire: Cal. His dragon scar glows blue with the same power. As mythology states, the Dragon can tip the scales of judgment, meaning that Cal could save the world from doom.

What is the purpose of the Callings in ‘Manifest’?

Ultimately, the purpose of the passengers’ Callings is to help them stop the apocalypse . As we learn in season 4, the Death Date is for everyone, not just the passengers. Everything the passengers have done thus far has led up to the apocalypse — it’s all connected, remember? The passengers answered Callings that proved many of them are not at risk of sinking the lifeboat. Now, it’s time for those people to find a way to stop Angelina from bringing destruction to the world.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix .