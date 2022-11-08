CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Central Management Services announced the selection of a buyer for the sale of the Damen Silos. Illinois plans to enter into negotiations with MAT Limited Partnership for the purposes of acquiring the site located at 2900 South Damen Avenue for $6.25 million. MAT and its various affiliate firms operate one of the largest fleets in Illinois to support waste hauling, construction, and off-site storage. The 23.4-acre property near Damen Avenue has extensive frontage along the South Branch of the Chicago River. The State has owned the property since 1928. The property was previously used to mix construction materials for State roads and more recently served as a backdrop for many famous movie and television scenes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO