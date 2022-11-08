Read full article on original website
Credle, Lynch help N. Illinois rally, beat W. Michigan 24-21
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jaiden Credle ran 36 times for 136 yards and touchdown, Justin Lynch scored on a 9-yard run in the closing seconds and Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 24-21. Lynch finished with 83 yards rushing on six carries for Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Treyson Bourguet ran for a 16-yard touchdown for Western Michigan (3-7, 2-4) in the first quarter, Sean Tyler added a 3-yard TD run that made it 14-10 just before halftime and Bourguet threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Sambucci that gave the Broncos a 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Man gets 45 years for role in 1998 NW Indiana triple killing
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after admitting that he helped another man kill one of three people found slain in 1998 in a northwestern Indiana home. A Lake County judge sentenced 47-year-old David L. Copley Jr., on Friday after he pleaded guilty in the killing of 18-year-old Jerod Hodge of Chicago. Prosecutors alleged the Franklin, Indiana, man and 53-year-old James H. Higgason III of Whiting, Indiana, fatally beat Hodge, 36-year-old Elva Tamez and 16-year-old Timothy Ross of Calumet City, Illinois, in January 1998 at Tamez’s Hammond home. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports Higgason was sentenced to 180 years after being convicted in all three killings.
Illinois announces high bid for historic Chicago Damen Silos property
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Central Management Services announced the selection of a buyer for the sale of the Damen Silos. Illinois plans to enter into negotiations with MAT Limited Partnership for the purposes of acquiring the site located at 2900 South Damen Avenue for $6.25 million. MAT and its various affiliate firms operate one of the largest fleets in Illinois to support waste hauling, construction, and off-site storage. The 23.4-acre property near Damen Avenue has extensive frontage along the South Branch of the Chicago River. The State has owned the property since 1928. The property was previously used to mix construction materials for State roads and more recently served as a backdrop for many famous movie and television scenes.
Finalists named for next Illinois Valley Community College President
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College board recently named Dr. Tracy Morris and Dr. Matthew Seaton as finalists for the college presidency to replace Dr. Jerry Corcoran who is retiring June 30. The public will have an opportunity to meet the candidates next week at public forums in...
Bureau County turnout over 50% for Mid-Term contest
PRINCETON – Over 54% of eligible voters went to the polls in Bureau County on Tuesday to settle state and local races. Republican Matthew S. Eggers garnered more votes over challenger Democrat Dylan Benavidez in the County Clerk and Recorder race.
Troy Grove township bridge to be closed for repairs
TROY GROVE – A rural bridge 4 miles south of Mendota will be closed for repairs starting today. The bridge on North 38th Road between Illinois Route 251 and East 1st Road will be closed for seven days. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
Chicago man gets life in prison for killing 6 family members
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge on Monday sentenced a man to life in prison for killing six members of his family, including two young boys, inside their Chicago home in 2016. A jury last month found Diego Uribe Cruz guilty of six counts of first-degree murder in the slayings in the victims’ bungalow in the Gage Park neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side. During his trial, prosecutors alleged Uribe Cruz shot his aunt, 32-year-Maria Martinez, after he tried to rob her on Feb. 4, 2016, before he fatally stabbed her sons, ages 10 and 13, and stabbed or beat to death other relatives. Evidence against Uribe Cruz included DNA recovered from under Martinez’s fingernails.
Strong turnout in LaSalle County settles local races on the ballot
OTTAWA – With a turnout of over 55%, LaSalle County residents went to the polls yesterday to choose the winner of a number of local races. Jennifer Ebner beat incumbant Lori Bongartz for County Clerk. In contested county board races Joanne McNally beat Stephen Carlson in District 1, Ray Gatza came out ahead of Carolyn Moore in District 9, Joseph Oscepinski Jr. beat Glen R. Pratt in District 10, and Joseph Witczak topped Rick O’Sadnick in District 11. Other county board races included Mike Kasap beating Crystal Loughran in District 13, William Brown Jr getting more votes than Joseph Panzica Jr in District 16, Pamela Beckett with a narrow win over Lloyd Chapman in District 18 and former LaSalle County Board Chair Jerry Hicks fell to Stephen Aubry in District 22. In District 25 Ronald Blue beat Fred Nimke.
Swap Shop 11/8
CHRISTMAS SALE, Saturday, November 19 from 8 am to 1 pm, at United Methodist Church of Plano, 219 N. Hale Street, Plano, IL. Snowmen, Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, dishes, tins, stocking hangers, nativity sets, outdoor decorations, wrapping supplies, and much more. All items are on a donation basis unless marked.
Dimmick Township bridge to be closed for a week for repairs
TROY GROVE – A rural Dimmick Township bridge will be closed for repairs beginning today and lasting a week. The bridge, southwest of Troy Grove on North 35th Road, is located between Illinois Route 251 and East 1st Road. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction.
