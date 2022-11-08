ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

WJTV 12

Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
travelyourway.net

A Canoe-Level View of the Mississippi’s Lowest Water Ever

You may have heard the Mississippi River is drying up. Parts of the river this week hit the lowest levels in recorded history. A wedge of salt water has pushed more than 60 miles upstream from the Gulf of Mexico, threatening drinking water supplies in some communities. The receding water have exposing old shipwrecks, Civil War relics and a weak link in the global supply chain.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Miss Mississippi visits children in Kiln

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program “Music is Medicine.”. She aims to tour all 82 counties, bringing the art of music to hospitals, nursing homes and schools across the state. Following...
KILN, MS
WLOX

$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
GAUTIER, MS
theadvocate.com

Guest column: Of loss and gratitude

His John Doe name was "Goose 2" when he was rushed through the emergency room for surgery at University Medical Center in New Orleans. Just 40 minutes earlier, on his morning exercise walk down Canal Blvd. to the Lake, this unknown victim had been struck by a vehicle. Hours later, I learned he was my brother, Norman "Johnny" Marmillion.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mike Ezell wins Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District seat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Republican Mike Ezell won the U.S. Representative seat for the Fourth District of Mississippi in the November 8 General Election. He defeated Democrat Johnny Dupree and Libertarian Alden Johnson. According to his campaign website, Ezell was born and raised in Pascagoula. Prior to his election, he served as the sheriff of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Hundreds of pups unleashed at Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A good show dog is groomed for competition early. “It all starts with training,” said Carl Grotton with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club, co-sponsor of the Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show. “You start training a dog from the time they’re three months old to start becoming a show dog. They can enter the show ring at 6 months, and from there, the sky is the limit.”
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

BESE rejects push to toughen high school ratings, 'It is absurd'

Ending months of paralysis, Louisiana’s top school board Thursday soundly rejected state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s plan to toughen how high schools are rated amid fierce opposition from local superintendents. The vote was three in favor and eight opposed. Doris Voitier, a member of the state Board...
LOUISIANA STATE
ourmshome.com

‘Year of the Quarterback’ in Jackson County

The 2022 prep football season should be remembered as the “Year of the Quarterback” in Jackson County. It’s been almost a quarter of a century since a pair of standout signal-callers the caliber of Bray Hubbard and Kaden Irving have shared the stage in the same county with a long and storied tradition of producing quality prep football teams and players.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs man charged in Biloxi stabbing case

An Ocean Springs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing a man earlier today. Biloxi Police charged 32-year-old William Oliver with aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $200,000. Police responded to a call about 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Beach...
BILOXI, MS
louisianaradionetwork.com

23 year old ousts two term mayor of Bogalusa

His election is being noticed across the country. 23-year-old Tyrin Troung, the grandson of a Vietnamese immigrant—ousted the two-term mayor of Bogalusa Tuesday night. “You know our city has been the laughing stock of the state for a while now in terms of our poverty rate, in terms of gun violence,” he said.
BOGALUSA, LA

