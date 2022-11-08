Read full article on original website
Tommy: Great restaurants to try this weekend
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
travelyourway.net
A Canoe-Level View of the Mississippi’s Lowest Water Ever
You may have heard the Mississippi River is drying up. Parts of the river this week hit the lowest levels in recorded history. A wedge of salt water has pushed more than 60 miles upstream from the Gulf of Mexico, threatening drinking water supplies in some communities. The receding water have exposing old shipwrecks, Civil War relics and a weak link in the global supply chain.
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
WLOX
Miss Mississippi visits children in Kiln
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program “Music is Medicine.”. She aims to tour all 82 counties, bringing the art of music to hospitals, nursing homes and schools across the state. Following...
There Is One Lucky Million Dollar Lottery Winner in Louisiana
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
WLOX
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
Election Day in Kenner, he’s got history & a haircut
He's got a haircut and history in his hands in Kenner, Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Guest column: Of loss and gratitude
His John Doe name was "Goose 2" when he was rushed through the emergency room for surgery at University Medical Center in New Orleans. Just 40 minutes earlier, on his morning exercise walk down Canal Blvd. to the Lake, this unknown victim had been struck by a vehicle. Hours later, I learned he was my brother, Norman "Johnny" Marmillion.
Mike Ezell wins Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District seat
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Republican Mike Ezell won the U.S. Representative seat for the Fourth District of Mississippi in the November 8 General Election. He defeated Democrat Johnny Dupree and Libertarian Alden Johnson. According to his campaign website, Ezell was born and raised in Pascagoula. Prior to his election, he served as the sheriff of […]
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
Louisiana gets a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners in delayed Powerball drawing.
WLOX
Ken Newburger gives update of medical marijuana access in Mississippi
From here, the mayor said the city will begin bidding the project in December, and their goal is to start construction after the first of the year. The company announced Monday it is moving forward with buying VT Halter Marine and Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
WLOX
Hundreds of pups unleashed at Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A good show dog is groomed for competition early. “It all starts with training,” said Carl Grotton with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club, co-sponsor of the Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show. “You start training a dog from the time they’re three months old to start becoming a show dog. They can enter the show ring at 6 months, and from there, the sky is the limit.”
WDSU
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-10 near Louisiana/Mississippi State line
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Drivers traveling from Mississippi to Louisiana should expect heavy delays after a major accident on I-10 near the Louisiana state line. According to a spokesman with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6:45 a.m. in Hancock County. The driver escaped without injury.
NOLA.com
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
theadvocate.com
BESE rejects push to toughen high school ratings, 'It is absurd'
Ending months of paralysis, Louisiana’s top school board Thursday soundly rejected state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s plan to toughen how high schools are rated amid fierce opposition from local superintendents. The vote was three in favor and eight opposed. Doris Voitier, a member of the state Board...
ourmshome.com
‘Year of the Quarterback’ in Jackson County
The 2022 prep football season should be remembered as the “Year of the Quarterback” in Jackson County. It’s been almost a quarter of a century since a pair of standout signal-callers the caliber of Bray Hubbard and Kaden Irving have shared the stage in the same county with a long and storied tradition of producing quality prep football teams and players.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs man charged in Biloxi stabbing case
An Ocean Springs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing a man earlier today. Biloxi Police charged 32-year-old William Oliver with aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $200,000. Police responded to a call about 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Beach...
louisianaradionetwork.com
23 year old ousts two term mayor of Bogalusa
His election is being noticed across the country. 23-year-old Tyrin Troung, the grandson of a Vietnamese immigrant—ousted the two-term mayor of Bogalusa Tuesday night. “You know our city has been the laughing stock of the state for a while now in terms of our poverty rate, in terms of gun violence,” he said.
WLOX
CEO of Bollinger Shipyard shares details on the Pascagoula expansion
From here, the mayor said the city will begin bidding the project in December, and their goal is to start construction after the first of the year. The New Orleans Saints are getting ready to take on the Ravens at home in the Dome. Our WLOX Sports team is there with them live in New Orleans.
