White House announces $13.5 billion funding to help households with energy bills
Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration will make $13.5 billion available to help low-income U.S. households lower their heating costs this winter, the White House said on Wednesday.
marketplace.org
A power plant that captures carbon is coming to Texas, thanks to federal incentives
World leaders are in Egypt for this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference — two weeks of talks about dealing with the effects of the carbon we’ve dumped into the atmosphere, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and eventually getting them down to zero. An energy company in North...
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures
Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Trucking, oil companies ramp up warnings on diesel shortage: 'We put ourselves in this situation'
Energy suppliers, truckers warn about diesel shortages ahead of the busy holiday season, as supply chain disruptions prompt surging prices at the pump.
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
UAE and U.S. reach deal for $100 billion in clean energy projects
ABU DHABI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States and United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to spend $100 billion on clean energy projects with a goal of adding 100 gigawatts globally by 2035, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
Climate bill bolsters Biden at COP27
This is The Hill’s Energy & Environment newsletter. To receive a copy each week, sign up in the box below or subscribe online here. President Biden will speak at the U.N.’s global climate conference on Friday. Meanwhile, the administration is requiring the largest government contractors to set climate targets, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is…
Feds Are Committing Billions to Help Families With Their Energy Bills—Do You Qualify?
A combination of rising energy prices and predictions of a colder winter are squeezing American families trying to save on energy costs. In response, the federal government is stepping in with $4.5 billion in assistance for those who are struggling to pay their utility bills, the White House announced this week.
POLITICO
The prospects for global health funding
Congress returns to Washington next week with two principal objectives for its lame duck session: funding the government for fiscal 2023 and passing for the 63rd year in a row a reauthorization of defense programs. The National Defense Authorization Act could authorize the first new global health funding in months,...
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
US News and World Report
Exclusive: US, EU Plan New Pledge Targeting Oil and Gas Methane Emissions - Document
SHARM EL SHEIKH (Reuters) - The United States and European Union plan to unveil a joint agreement at the U.N. climate summit this week to step up efforts to reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane from the fossil fuel sector, and are hoping other nations will sign up.
Opinion: Feds need to keep watchful eye on climate-smart grants
Climate change believers by and large say that for decades Big Agriculture has spewed huge amounts of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere, contributing to global warming. And they're not wrong. EPA estimates that agriculture accounted for 11.2% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2020. So it's quite obvious that in order to combat climate change the feds and state governments must begin to rein in ag pollution.
rigzone.com
Countries Set To Bolster Global Methane Pledge At COP27
At the UN climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, about 40 countries are set to outline their plans for cutting methane emissions. The EU and US put methane on the map at COP26 in Glasgow — declaring the potent greenhouse gas a threat to Paris Agreement temperature goals and insisting emissions of it must be slashed 30% by 2030.
Trane Technologies Surpasses U.S. Department of Energy Requirements for High-Efficiency, Cold Climate Heat Pump
SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has surpassed U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) requirements for the Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) Challenge for high-efficiency heating in freezing temperatures. After outperforming in laboratory tests in extremely cold temperatures, the Trane® high-efficiency, cold climate heat pump will begin field trials this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005955/en/ It snows every week in Tyler, Texas! The Systems Extreme Environmental Test (SEET) room at the Tyler, Texas Trane® manufacturing facility provides an ideal, controlled environment for simulating extreme weather conditions, allowing technicians and engineers to put heat pumps and AC systems through thousands of hours of continuous testing – while measuring and managing quality and performance. The foundation for Trane’s Cold Climate Heat Pump challenge prototype was tested in the SEET room, ahead of outperforming tests at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Lab Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
Agriculture Online
Lawmakers grumble about being left in the dark on USDA climate-smart projects
The Biden administration bypassed lawmakers when it tripled the size of its climate-smart commodities initiative and may face congressional investigations and stricter limits on USDA spending as a consequence, said two farm policy consultants on Wednesday. “I think there will be an attempt to interject the Congress into the CCC...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Make Breakthrough for hydrogen solar fuel production
Israeli scientists from Ben Gurion University in the Negev and the Technion say they have made a breakthrough in the splitting of water to produce green hydrogen fuel. Alternative sources of energy are the future and Israel has always been at the forefront of their development, from solar power to wind power.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
Biofuel groups participate in Treasury roundtable on IRA
The Renewable Fuels Association and Growth Energy are among the organizations that participated in a virtual roundtable with the U.S. Department of Treasury on Nov. 7 that focused on implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act. “The energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act represent the most significant federal commitment to...
'Unstoppable' renewables help climate, security: experts at COP27
Russia's war in Ukraine has forced a short-term scramble for fossil fuels but the rise of solar, wind and other clean energies is "unstoppable", the head of International Renewable Energy Agency told AFP. Speaking at the UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Francesco La Camera said market forces now all but ensure renewables will keep growing fast -- but also warned that the pace will need to double to prevent a climate catastrophe. The Ukraine war has led to a serious energy supply crunch and oil and gas price spikes that have forced especially European countries to quickly search for new suppliers as they head into winter.
pgjonline.com
Alaska State Company Proposes Hydrogen Hub, Eyeing Federal Funds
(Reuters) — The Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) submitted a proposal for a hydrogen-production hub in the state to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Monday. The DOE said in February that the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $8 billion for regional clean hydrogen hubs to support efforts to cut U.S. emissions.
