Read full article on original website
Dottie
2d ago
Glad they found it before it could ruin more lives.People need to realize that the first high ,can lead you to keep going and eventually it can also lead to your death.
Reply
6
Richard Metzger
2d ago
68 year old driver. wonder if he just broke bad or been doing it for decades successfully...
Reply
9
Michael Miller
2d ago
this is how drugs come in and out of the usa. not on the backs of a 10 yr. old climbing a fence
Reply(1)
5
Related
Fox17
76-year-old man sentenced for planting bombs at northern Michigan phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to leaving explosives outside two northern Michigan smartphone stores in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How PlayStation box in Novi helped feds seize enough fentanyl ‘to kill entire population of Michigan’
NOVI, Mich. – FBI agents broke down how they used a PlayStation box to track down a drug stash in Novi that led to the seizure of enough fentanyl “to kill the entire population of Michigan.”. Officials said this case dates back to July 2017, when agents with...
3 facing charges in Northern Michigan after trooper clocks car going 104 mph; driver switched seats, had baggie of fentanyl in sock
Three men have been charged after Michigan State Police caught their car speeding on I-75 in Northern Michigan while the driver was in possession of drugs and driving on a suspended license.
1983 Cold Case Involving Missing Teen Reopened by Michigan State Police
After nearly 40 years, a missing person’s case that went cold is now being reopened by Michigan State Police. On the morning of March 7, 1983, David Gionet was reported missing after he failed to make it back home after leaving a party by Green Lake Peninsula on March 3 around 5:30 a.m. Before leaving, he mentioned to others he was thinking about walking across the lake to reduce the commute time.
Michigan State Police Trooper Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
Michigan State Police officials say an MSP trooper from the Lakeview Post has been arraigned on a charge of involuntary manslaughter after an on-duty traffic crash led to one death. On June 24, Trooper Michael Fox was involved in an on-duty traffic crash. He was engaged in an emergency response...
Mich. Man Allegedly Broke into Ex's Home, Filmed Himself Torturing Her Yorkshire Terrier Mix
A Michigan man is accused of filming himself torturing his ex-girlfriend's dog as part of a campaign of abuse and harassment against the woman, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit, is charged with multiple offenses including killing/torturing of animals and second-degree home...
Gaines Twp. drive-by shooting ends with police chase, 8 arrests
An early morning car fire was the result of a police chase Thursday. GRPD tells us they were trying to recover a stolen vehicle when the driver took off.
UpNorthLive.com
Three men arrested after speeding at 104 mph with illicit substances
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three men were arrested after traveling at 104 mph on I-75 while in possession of controlled substances, according to Michigan State Police. The following men have been arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County:. Shawn Wilson, 32, from Newport. One count possession of...
Drug kingpin pleads guilty to drug charges 5 years after Playstation box led feds to huge fentanyl stash
DETROIT – A California drug kingpin has pleaded guilty in Michigan after officials found more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl in a Novi stash house. Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced late last week.
1 injured in Gaines Township Shooting
The Kent County Sheriff's Office tweeted the incident just after 7:30 a.m. It happened on Kran Ave SE near Minosa Dr.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 2 catalytic converters stolen from hunters in Mid-Michigan
OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan hunters are now on alert as two reports of catalytic converters were stolen in rural hunting areas. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the two reported incidents took place in separate locations within the county. Otisco Township Deputy Joseph Tefft told the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office that the converters were cut and stolen from vehicles when the drivers were out hunting for deer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County man gets prison time for hijacking valuable Instagram accounts, cellphone numbers
CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County man was sentenced to prison for conducting schemes to hijack valuable Instagram accounts and cellphone numbers. Officials said Anthony Joseph Carlson, 25, of Clarkston, operated a “SIM swapping” fraud scheme in which he tricked cellphone service providers into reassigning numbers to new phones that he controlled.
Is it Illegal to Flash Your Headlights at Other Drivers in Michigan?
Can you get in trouble for flashing your high beams at other Michigan drivers? The answer may surprise you. Nothing is more annoying than someone who refuses to turn off their bright lights. You want to flash them but are unsure if it's a cop. If it is, you're more than likely going to get a ticket, right?
WILX-TV
Authorities seek man accused of stealing $1K of medication in Hartland Township
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with mail thefts in Hartland Township. According to authorities, more than $1,000 worth of medications were stolen from the mail in October near the intersection of Bergin Road and Summerfield Lane. The...
Officials warn of dangerous drug making the rounds in Texas
There are warnings about a new drug making the rounds. It’s called Xylazine and it’s intended for animal use as a sedative and muscle relaxer. It is being mixed in with fentanyl. Overdose deaths have been reported
Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results
A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
8 Crazy & Hilarious Street Names In Michigan That Will Have You Laughing!
With town names like Bad Axe, Hell, Ontonagon, and more, it should not surprise you that there are even crazier street names. If you need a little serotonin to get you through your workday, I definitely have that for you. No Name Road (Ludington, Michigan) This road name is quite...
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
thelivingstonpost.com
Livingston County’s most-famous roundabouts remain on list of most dangerous intersections in state
The roundabouts at Lee and Whitmore Lake roads in Green Oak Township have made the list of Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan. The roundabouts, located just off U.S. 23 near Costco and the Green Oak Village Place mall, have been controversial with area drivers since they opened. According...
Comments / 20