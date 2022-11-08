ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Gonzalez leads Hardesty in Portland city commissioner race, counting continues

By John Ross Ferrara, Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1UAZ_0j38Bpv100

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Challenger Rene Gonzalez is holding his lead against incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty in the race for Portland city commissioner, although the race is still too close to call as of early Wednesday morning.

Preliminary results show that the race has tightened slightly, with 102,917 votes counted in favor of Gonzalez ⁠— 55.27% of the vote. Hardesty is trailing with a reported 83,284 votes.

The latest Multnomah County Elections Division results show that 102,515 votes have been counted for Gonzalez in Multnomah County. Hardesty has received 83,070 votes among Multnomah County voters.

Gonzalez is also leading Hardesty in areas of Portland located in Clackamas and Washington Counties. In Clackamas County, 136 votes have been counted for Gonzalez and 57 have been counted for Hardesty. In Washington County, Gonzalez has 266 votes to Hardesty’s 157.

Gonzalez maintains a 10.54% lead. However, KOIN 6’s Elise Haas reports that Hardesty has not conceded at this time.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” Hardesty told supporters that gathered at the Jack London Revue in Downtown for her official election party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFVcx_0j38Bpv100
Hardesty at her election party in Downtown. | KOIN 6
STARTING AT 8PM: Full election results for Oregon

Gonzalez, meanwhile, is expressing cautious optimism.

“We still have a couple days to see how this all shakes out,” Gonzalez said from his Downtown campaign office. “We’ll see how tonight goes, but the initial read was super positive … So, there was a lot of relief. The city has been struggling a little bit in recent years and I hope tonight gives some folks some hope.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yzx2w_0j38Bpv100
Gonzalez celebrating the lead from his campaign office. | KOIN 6

Complete KOIN Coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

The race between Hardesty and Gonzalez has been contentious after both candidates failed to break the 50% threshold that was required to win the seat in the May primaries. Things got personal between the two in October during a KOIN 6 moderated debate, where they traded jabs about campaign financing and local representation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 12

Celtic Dragonfly
5d ago

Hardesty needs to go. She hasn't done anything beneficial at all since she was given her position.

Reply
12
Kathleen Branham
5d ago

The cryptkeeper versus a real human being..gee which one will be more effective??

Reply(1)
14
Michelle Barnes
5d ago

Why are you constantly trying to push Hardesty at the voters when we've made it clear we don't want her!

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Map: Where Gonzalez beat Hardesty

The challenger unseated the incumbent by winning on the east and west sides of Portland.Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Hardesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland in the Nov. 8 runoff election. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. A map of Multnomah County voter precinct results compiled by KOIN 6 News shows that Gonzalez swept the west side of the Willamette and east of I-84. He also claimed a majority of voters around his own neighborhood in the greater Sellwood-Moreland...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Portland’s government on verge of changing. What happens now?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, Portlanders voted to overhaul the city’s system of government. Charter reform measure 26-228 passed, convincingly showing that Portlanders are ready for a change to a system that most feel isn’t working. The basics: a total of 12 city commissioners will be elected from 4 districts in the city. They’ll […]
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
InvestigateWest

Massive change coming to Portland city government

Voters in Oregon’s largest city ousted an incumbent and agreed to radically remake the city’s form of government and process for electing its leaders. Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Ben Bowman ready to hit ground running

The newly elected Oregon House representative believes he'll be the youngest openly gay legislator in the state.When Ben Bowman was elected to the school board for the Tigard-Tualatin School District in 2019, not only was he the youngest to ever achieve that position at age 27, but he was also the first openly gay member of the board. Fast forward ahead three years and Bowman, who was elected handily to represent Oregon House District 25 on Tuesday, said he now believes he has the rare distinction of being the youngest LGBTQ legislator in Oregon history. He will be 30 by...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

Friday update: Republican claims victory in 5th District

Democrat says thousands of uncounted ballots remain in Clackamas County; no winner yet in new 6th District.Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer claimed victory, but Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner declined to concede, as thousands of ballots remain uncounted for the open U.S. House seat in Oregon's 5th District. Chavez-DeRemer and McLeod-Skinner issued statements after that race was called by The Oregonian/Oregon Live on Friday morning, Nov. 11. The Associated Press has not called that race, or the contest for Oregon's new 6th District seat, which pits Democrat Andrea Salinas against Republican Mike Erickson, both of Lake Oswego. The redrawn 5th extends from Clackamas County,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

TriMet considering 2024 fare increase

Several board members cited the need for TriMet to increase fare revenue and overall revenue to provide financial stability for transit operations, as well as address the inflationary increases in the cost of operating the transit system, the agency said in a Nov. 9 statement.
PORTLAND, OR
KLEWTV

Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy