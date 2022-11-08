Gonzalez leads Hardesty in Portland city commissioner race, counting continues

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Challenger Rene Gonzalez is holding his lead against incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty in the race for Portland city commissioner, although the race is still too close to call as of early Wednesday morning.

Preliminary results show that the race has tightened slightly, with 102,917 votes counted in favor of Gonzalez ⁠— 55.27% of the vote. Hardesty is trailing with a reported 83,284 votes.

The latest Multnomah County Elections Division results show that 102,515 votes have been counted for Gonzalez in Multnomah County. Hardesty has received 83,070 votes among Multnomah County voters.

Gonzalez is also leading Hardesty in areas of Portland located in Clackamas and Washington Counties. In Clackamas County, 136 votes have been counted for Gonzalez and 57 have been counted for Hardesty. In Washington County, Gonzalez has 266 votes to Hardesty’s 157.

Gonzalez maintains a 10.54% lead. However, KOIN 6’s Elise Haas reports that Hardesty has not conceded at this time.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” Hardesty told supporters that gathered at the Jack London Revue in Downtown for her official election party.

Hardesty at her election party in Downtown. | KOIN 6

Gonzalez, meanwhile, is expressing cautious optimism.

“We still have a couple days to see how this all shakes out,” Gonzalez said from his Downtown campaign office. “We’ll see how tonight goes, but the initial read was super positive … So, there was a lot of relief. The city has been struggling a little bit in recent years and I hope tonight gives some folks some hope.”

Gonzalez celebrating the lead from his campaign office. | KOIN 6

The race between Hardesty and Gonzalez has been contentious after both candidates failed to break the 50% threshold that was required to win the seat in the May primaries. Things got personal between the two in October during a KOIN 6 moderated debate, where they traded jabs about campaign financing and local representation.

