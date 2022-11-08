Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Study: Impact of poultry industry is substantial
The U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, National Chicken Council, National Turkey Federation and United Egg Producers recently released an updated economic impact study. The study highlights the poultry industry's positive impact on jobs, wages, and federal and state revenue in the United States. A dynamic and integral part of the...
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
By the end of the century, Africa is predicted to have the largest economy in the world
Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential. Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential possibly larger than any other continent. It has a population of 1.216 billion people, more than half of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa.
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
BBC
Egg farmers squeezed as costs rise
Egg farmers are reducing flock sizes or leaving the industry due to running costs making their businesses unviable, a farming industry body has warned. The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) said many of its members were losing money due to high chicken feed prices and energy costs. Farmers...
Phys.org
Farmers in China and Uganda move to high-yielding, cost-saving perennial rice
After more than 9,000 years in cultivation, annual paddy rice is now available as a long-lived perennial. The advancement means farmers can plant just once and reap up to eight harvests without sacrificing yield, an important step change relative to "ratooning," or cutting back annual rice to obtain a second, weaker harvest.
beefmagazine.com
U.S. pork export value up 9%; beef exports down 7% in volume, value
U.S. pork exports topped year-ago totals for the second consecutive month in September, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. September beef exports were below last year for the first time in 2022, but exports remain on a record pace through the first three quarters of the year.
Quartz
Solving West Africa’s fertilizer challenge
Apologies for the delay in sending this newsletter. Let’s get to it!. One of the biggest factors holding back African agriculture is the cost of inputs. Expensive fertilizer and seeds are out of reach for many smallholder farmers, yet they’re necessary to improve crop yields and boost the continent’s food security.
Agriculture Online
U.S. farm exports rise 14% to record high
Boosted by large increases in most sales categories, U.S. farm exports mushroomed to a record $196.4 billion in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, according to newly released Commerce Department data. Sales were 14% higher than the previous mark of $172.7 billion, set one year ago in fiscal 2021.
foodsafetynews.com
More capacity turning out to be the answer to the infant formula shortage
A decidedly supply-side solution is shaping up to solve the infant formula shortage that’s been plaguing the United States for the past eight months or so. Perhaps sooner, rather than later, the shortages are going to be erased when enough new capacity hits the market. The fact that it’s...
nationalhogfarmer.com
USDA reduces Pork Checkoff assessment rate
Last week the USDA published in the Federal Register its final rule to decrease the current Pork Checkoff assessment rate of 0.40% (40 cents per $100) of the market value of all pigs sold in the United States to 0.35%. The final rule also decreases assessments on imported pork and pork products to bring importer assessments in line with those paid by domestic producers.
Climate bill boosts Biden’s credibility at COP27 as countries look to US to deliver
This year, President Biden heads to the United Nations climate summit with major legislation to tackle the issue he can trumpet. The passage of the inflation Reduction Act gives Biden something concrete to point to, a sharp contrast to former President Trump’s climate denial. But Biden is also coming to the climate conference in Egypt […]
How Businesses Can Navigate the Treacherous Waters of Trade Wars
War and international tensions have led to sanctions, tariffs, questions for business owners and not a lot of answers for how to mitigate the fallout. Here are some strategies to consider.
Warning of possible egg shortage as UK farmers struggle with avian flu
British egg producers are warning of possible shortages, as farmers leave the industry or reduce the size of their flocks in the face of spiralling costs and uncertainty sparked by the spread of bird flu. A third of farmers surveyed in recent days by the trade body the British Free...
Poinsettias blooming at one of UK’s largest growers thanks to biomass heating
One of the UK’s largest growers of poinsettias said they have continued to produce more than one million of the popular Christmas houseplants this year despite the energy price crisis.Bridge Farm Group, based in Spalding in Lincolnshire, supplies Tesco, and the supermarket chain said that UK growers are taking over from the Dutch as the main suppliers of poinsettias.Louise Motala, managing director of Bridge Farm Group, said: “Growing poinsettias at this time of year requires heat and we know that Dutch growers have cut back on production this year due to rising gas prices.“We have been able to manage our...
Phys.org
Canada identifies international students as 'ideal immigrants' but supports are lacking
The number of international students in Canada has steadily increased over the last decade, contributing approximately $22 billion to the Canadian economy, and an estimated $5.1 billion in annual revenues to Canadian universities. Pegged by the federal government as a key source of talent for the growth and sustenance of...
beefmagazine.com
Corn, soybean producers critical factor in U.S. red meat success
The U.S. Meat Export Federation Strategic Planning Conference got underway Wednesday in Oklahoma City, attracting farmers, ranchers, processors and exporters from throughout the nation. While U.S. red meat exports will likely set a value record approaching $20 billion this year, the industry faces an array of obstacles related to the sluggish global economy, weakening currencies of key trading partners and lingering effects of the COVID pandemic. Challenges are also mounting on the production side, especially for livestock producers impacted by drought.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, November 9, 2022
Max Armstrong looks ahead to the release of the cost of a Thanksgiving meal released by the American Farm Bureau Federation. Max anticipates that this year’s report – the 37th – will show a significant rise in food prices. Max asks if the association will share an important part of why the food supply is rising – the cost of energy. Rising diesel fuel prices have played a mighty roll in food prices.
EU auditors say aid for coal regions failed to spur climate transition
BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Billions of euros in aid given to coal regions in the European Union have all but failed to spearhead an effective climate transition, EU auditors said on Wednesday, boding poorly for the future further complicated by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Just four meatpackers control 85% of the market. Missouri cattlemen like me need a voice
In the last two decades, hundreds of thousands of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business, and we are currently losing 40 operations per day by some estimates. Just in the last two years, around 1,700 small feedlots run by independent family farmers were put out of business because of corporate consolidation.
