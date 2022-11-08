ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Study: Impact of poultry industry is substantial

The U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, National Chicken Council, National Turkey Federation and United Egg Producers recently released an updated economic impact study. The study highlights the poultry industry's positive impact on jobs, wages, and federal and state revenue in the United States. A dynamic and integral part of the...
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
BBC

Egg farmers squeezed as costs rise

Egg farmers are reducing flock sizes or leaving the industry due to running costs making their businesses unviable, a farming industry body has warned. The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) said many of its members were losing money due to high chicken feed prices and energy costs. Farmers...
Phys.org

Farmers in China and Uganda move to high-yielding, cost-saving perennial rice

After more than 9,000 years in cultivation, annual paddy rice is now available as a long-lived perennial. The advancement means farmers can plant just once and reap up to eight harvests without sacrificing yield, an important step change relative to "ratooning," or cutting back annual rice to obtain a second, weaker harvest.
beefmagazine.com

U.S. pork export value up 9%; beef exports down 7% in volume, value

U.S. pork exports topped year-ago totals for the second consecutive month in September, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. September beef exports were below last year for the first time in 2022, but exports remain on a record pace through the first three quarters of the year.
Quartz

Solving West Africa’s fertilizer challenge

Apologies for the delay in sending this newsletter. Let’s get to it!. One of the biggest factors holding back African agriculture is the cost of inputs. Expensive fertilizer and seeds are out of reach for many smallholder farmers, yet they’re necessary to improve crop yields and boost the continent’s food security.
Agriculture Online

U.S. farm exports rise 14% to record high

Boosted by large increases in most sales categories, U.S. farm exports mushroomed to a record $196.4 billion in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, according to newly released Commerce Department data. Sales were 14% higher than the previous mark of $172.7 billion, set one year ago in fiscal 2021.
nationalhogfarmer.com

USDA reduces Pork Checkoff assessment rate

Last week the USDA published in the Federal Register its final rule to decrease the current Pork Checkoff assessment rate of 0.40% (40 cents per $100) of the market value of all pigs sold in the United States to 0.35%. The final rule also decreases assessments on imported pork and pork products to bring importer assessments in line with those paid by domestic producers.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Poinsettias blooming at one of UK’s largest growers thanks to biomass heating

One of the UK’s largest growers of poinsettias said they have continued to produce more than one million of the popular Christmas houseplants this year despite the energy price crisis.Bridge Farm Group, based in Spalding in Lincolnshire, supplies Tesco, and the supermarket chain said that UK growers are taking over from the Dutch as the main suppliers of poinsettias.Louise Motala, managing director of Bridge Farm Group, said: “Growing poinsettias at this time of year requires heat and we know that Dutch growers have cut back on production this year due to rising gas prices.“We have been able to manage our...
Phys.org

Canada identifies international students as 'ideal immigrants' but supports are lacking

The number of international students in Canada has steadily increased over the last decade, contributing approximately $22 billion to the Canadian economy, and an estimated $5.1 billion in annual revenues to Canadian universities. Pegged by the federal government as a key source of talent for the growth and sustenance of...
beefmagazine.com

Corn, soybean producers critical factor in U.S. red meat success

The U.S. Meat Export Federation Strategic Planning Conference got underway Wednesday in Oklahoma City, attracting farmers, ranchers, processors and exporters from throughout the nation. While U.S. red meat exports will likely set a value record approaching $20 billion this year, the industry faces an array of obstacles related to the sluggish global economy, weakening currencies of key trading partners and lingering effects of the COVID pandemic. Challenges are also mounting on the production side, especially for livestock producers impacted by drought.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
nationalhogfarmer.com

Farm Progress America, November 9, 2022

Max Armstrong looks ahead to the release of the cost of a Thanksgiving meal released by the American Farm Bureau Federation. Max anticipates that this year’s report – the 37th – will show a significant rise in food prices. Max asks if the association will share an important part of why the food supply is rising – the cost of energy. Rising diesel fuel prices have played a mighty roll in food prices.

