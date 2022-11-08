Read full article on original website
Woman who helped deliver her best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
A 28-year-old Arizona woman discovered that her best friend’s baby, whom she helped deliver, is actually her husband’s. Hailey Custer, a recovered addict, helped her best friend deliver a daughter only to learn that the child’s father is her own husband. She and her husband, Travis Bowling, had been married for six years then and had three children together.
