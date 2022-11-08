PERU – The Coats for Kids community coat drive, sponsored by this radio station, Studstill Media, and The Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti, collected over 300 coats over the month of October. The coats will be distributed by the Illinois Valley Pads Shelter and the Salvation Army of Streator. Donation boxes were set up at locations across north central Illinois at co-sponsors Sherman’s of Peru, Scoots Auto in Streator, and Ottawa Children’s Dentistry. The yearly coats drive is one of the largest in the area.

STREATOR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO