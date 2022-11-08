Read full article on original website
Credle, Lynch help N. Illinois rally, beat W. Michigan 24-21
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jaiden Credle ran 36 times for 136 yards and touchdown, Justin Lynch scored on a 9-yard run in the closing seconds and Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 24-21. Lynch finished with 83 yards rushing on six carries for Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Treyson Bourguet ran for a 16-yard touchdown for Western Michigan (3-7, 2-4) in the first quarter, Sean Tyler added a 3-yard TD run that made it 14-10 just before halftime and Bourguet threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Sambucci that gave the Broncos a 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Shannon scores 24 as Illinois beats Eastern Illinois 87-57
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins had a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds as No. 23 Illinois cruised to an 87-57 win over Eastern Illinois. Dain Dainja added 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Illini, who outrebounded the Panthers 53-30 and scored 21 second-chance points on 20 offensive rebounds. Kinyon Hodges scored 14 points and Yaakema Rose added 10 for Eastern Illinois.
Illinois River bridge in Ottawa construction nearing completion
OTTAWA – The reconstruction of the four lane Veterans Memorial Bridge in Ottawa is nearing completion. The $2.6 million repair of the Illinois 23 and 71 bridge over the Illinois River took the summer to complete. Workers removed and replaced the bridge expansion joints and patched the deck of the bridge, which was built in 1981.
Coats For Kids drive by Studstill Media collects over 300 coats
PERU – The Coats for Kids community coat drive, sponsored by this radio station, Studstill Media, and The Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti, collected over 300 coats over the month of October. The coats will be distributed by the Illinois Valley Pads Shelter and the Salvation Army of Streator. Donation boxes were set up at locations across north central Illinois at co-sponsors Sherman’s of Peru, Scoots Auto in Streator, and Ottawa Children’s Dentistry. The yearly coats drive is one of the largest in the area.
Dimmick Township bridge set to close for repairs
PERU – A rural bridge in Dimmick Township will be closed for a week for repairs. The bridge, on North 33rd Road between East 1st Road and Meridian Road will remain closed through next Wednesday. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
