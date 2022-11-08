ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Washington Examiner

Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results

A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly. A poll worker in Manalapan County prematurely removed two USB drives downloading the results from a voting machine, according to Deputy Attorney General George Cohen, the New Jersey Globe reported. One had incomplete data, and one had fully downloaded the results, meaning election officials didn't know which was which. Due to the confusion, Superior Court Judge David Bauman signed the order allowing the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections to open the machines.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President

With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

No Red Wave in NJ on Election Night

Despite decades-high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president, there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members, and voting for their board of education. These races are important because they form the building blocks of grassroots political efforts in local communities.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District race remains in the air

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The race to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, seen as the Garden State’s most hotly contested heading into Election Day, did not disappoint, remaining up in the air as of early Wednesday. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski was looking to hold off Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr., a state lawmaker […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Here’s who won N.J.’s special legislative races

Democrat Renee Burgess and Republican Alex Sauickie, who were picked to temporarily fill two seats in the New Jersey Legislature previously filled by a pair of revered lawmakers, won special elections Tuesday to keep those seats for the next 26 months, according to the Associated Press. Burgess beat Republican Joy...
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

Sherrill Gives Victory Speech

Mikie Sherrill just addressed supporters in Montclair, echoing comments she made at a rally on Sunday. “We’re leading the fight to protect our democratic rights,” she said. “We will always do that in New Jersey.”. Sherrill made no mention of Republican opponent Paul DeGroot, who on Monday filed...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey ballot questions and more to know for Election Day

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – New Jersey voters will weigh in on several important races on Election Day, but some residents will also be asked a couple of questions. There is only one local measure on the New Jersey ballot this year, and it’s in Mercer County. In Trenton, residents will decide if the city Board […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave

TRENTON – New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa has had enough of out-of-control crime in the Garden State, where criminals are being coddled by Governor Phil Murphy and Democrat lawmakers. New Jersey has long been considered one of the safest states in America as a whole. Now, that could change as Democrats and Murphy continue to roll out soft-on-crime policies statewide. Those policies embolden and empower criminals and criminal enterprises who seek to exploit the criminal justice reform measures enacted by the governor and the Democrat state legislators. A rising rate of car thefts, carjacking and crime is taking over The post Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Who owns the most land in New Jersey?

In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
NEW JERSEY STATE
