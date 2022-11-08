Bomb Threat Clears MontCo SEPTA Train: Police

Lansdale Borough Police evacuated a SEPTA commuter train in MontCo on Monday after receiving a bomb threat over the phone. Photo Credit: Unsplash.com/Noah Cote

Commuters in Montgomery County were evacuated from a SEPTA train Monday, Nov. 7 after officials received a warning of a bomb onboard, authorities say.

Police in Lansdale Borough said an unknown man called 911 just after 3 p.m., claiming he had an explosive device on a northbound SEPTA train and that he "intended to blow the train up," the department said.

Authorities responded to the West Main Street Transportation Center and evacuated a SEPTA R5 commuter train without incident, police said.

The department was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

"This incident is of particular concern given the history of incidents occurring on mass transit systems all over this nation," Lansdale police wrote.

The threat remains under investigation with aid from the Montgomery County Bomb Squad, the department added.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.