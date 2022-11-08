ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Bomb Threat Clears MontCo SEPTA Train: Police

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iShuu_0j38BizA00
Lansdale Borough Police evacuated a SEPTA commuter train in MontCo on Monday after receiving a bomb threat over the phone. Photo Credit: Unsplash.com/Noah Cote

Commuters in Montgomery County were evacuated from a SEPTA train Monday, Nov. 7 after officials received a warning of a bomb onboard, authorities say.

Police in Lansdale Borough said an unknown man called 911 just after 3 p.m., claiming he had an explosive device on a northbound SEPTA train and that he "intended to blow the train up," the department said.

Authorities responded to the West Main Street Transportation Center and evacuated a SEPTA R5 commuter train without incident, police said.

The department was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

"This incident is of particular concern given the history of incidents occurring on mass transit systems all over this nation," Lansdale police wrote.

The threat remains under investigation with aid from the Montgomery County Bomb Squad, the department added.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

MURDER: MontCo Man Sought In Killing Of Innocent Bystander

An 18-year-old Norristown man is being sought on a first-degree murder charge in a shooting death that happened last month, authorities said. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Damien Wilson, wanted for the Oct. 7 killing of innocent bystander Anthony Vitelli, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
NORRISTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Philly High School Stabbing Hospitalizes 1 Adult: Report

One adult was hospitalized after being stabbed outside a north Philadelphia high school on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to a report by 6ABC. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. A knife-wielding woman was threatening to stab people at 151 W. Luzerne Street, which is the address for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison

A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Arrested In Maple Shade Motel Strangling: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Two Women Shot During Fight In Allentown, Police Say

Allentown police are investigating after two area women turned up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, the department said in a release. Officers were called to a home on the 700 block of St. John Street just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a reported fight and possible shooting at a residence, authorities said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
firststateupdate.com

Arrest Made In Shooting Incident Near Christiana Hospital

County Police have updated a story that only FSU brought you late last month. New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence, 32, of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court in Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee police said Wednesday.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
401K+
Followers
59K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy