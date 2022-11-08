Read full article on original website
El Paso County Democrats Capitalize on Republican Civil War During Midterms
Democrats in Colorado won big last night, winning all the statewide races, potentially taking six of the eight U.S. House of Representative seats and winning the U.S. Senate race. Nowhere in Colorado is the Democratic victory more evident than in El Paso County, where, based on early unofficial results, Democrat Stephanie Vigil is poised to flip a house seat in a race against Colorado Springs City Councilor Dave Donelson, where Vigil leads by 737 votes.
El Paso County Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for El Paso County can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, and El Paso County Sheriff, among others.
Southern Colorado Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
Lauren Boebert breaks 36-hour silence as she remains locked in razor-tight race
This article was updated to reflect that Boebert took the lead after this piece was published. Update: Boebert took a 433-vote lead after this article was published as counting continues, The Denver Post reported. But there are still about 7,000 votes to be counted in Pueblo County. "The remaining votes...
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for full results. The home page will display state races. You have to select the green box that reads “More Elections” to select county races. As of 8 p.m., Gov. Jared Polis had proclaimed victory. Also at that time, the Associated...
What to expect as the final votes are tallied in the razor-thin race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch
County clerks in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are still counting ballots in the tight race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch. Boebert was leading Frisch by 386 votes — or less than 1 percentage point — as of 10:30...
Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot
Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
The Fall of the El Paso County Republican Party
This Saturday, the last weekend before midterm elections, the El Paso County Republican Party held a special central committee meeting to censure 33 party members, many of whom are current elected officials and candidates for Tuesday’s election. Many of those censured Saturday have also opposed or otherwise run afoul of El Paso County GOP Chair Vickie Tonkins or her slate of FEC United-backed, extremist candidates. Once the flagship county party of the Colorado GOP, the El Paso County Republican Party is a house divided, engaged in what Rep. Dave Williams (R-Co Springs) calls a “civil war,” testing whether that party, or any party so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. The Colorado Times Recorder has compiled nearly two years’ worth of Republican trials, tribulations, goofs, and gaffes to provide much-needed context for Saturday’s censure vote.
Question 300, Issue 301: Colorado Springs voters appear to decide against legalizing recreational marijuana sales
Colorado Springs residents appear to have voted down a ballot measure that would have allowed the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits. The ballot measure, if rejected, would reaffirm the city’s hostility toward the decade-old industry. Late Tuesday night, voters were rejecting recreational cannabis sales in Colorado Springs...
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
Where the candidates stand: El Paso County Sheriff
Both candidates focus on public safety with different attack plans.
Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
Why Republicans Can’t Have Nice Things (Like Election Victories)
The Republican Civil War in Colorado will not pause for elections. While candidates and volunteers were working hard on GOTV efforts this weekend, El Paso County Republicans were busy spending several hours yelling at each other about some other really dumb thing. As Ernest Luning reports for the publication formerly known as the Colorado Statesman:
GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivers emotional concession speech
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivered an emotional concession speech after losing the race to Gov. Jared Polis. Dozens of supporters packed her campaign watch party in Sedalia on election night where Ganhal apologized, saying she couldn't pull this one off. Ganhal thanked her team and her family, fighting back tears while her daughter joined her on stage at one point. She also delivered a message to Polis to be "governor for all of Colorado, not just Boulder and Denver."When asked about whether her last-minute conservative media blitz in the days leading up to the election hurt her chances of winning, she replied that she felt it was an opportunity to bring the party together.
Where to find Veterans Day deals in Southern Colorado
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veterans day is Friday, Nov. 11, and businesses around Southern Colorado are offering discounts and freebies as a gesture of appreciation for those who have served or are serving our country. Food and Beverage Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering military veterans one free pulled pork sandwich for in-store carryout, through the Dickey’s […]
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
Colorado Springs rate increases approved
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs City Council approved Colorado Springs Utilities’ (CSU) proposed 2023 budget and rate increases for water and wastewater on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. CSU’s 2023 budget is $1.6 billion which is 26.3% higher than the 2022 budget of $1.2 billion. CSU said the increase is primarily the result of higher […]
UPDATE: Missing man found safe
UPDATE: TUESDAY 11/8/2022 2:00 p.m. (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — EPSO tweeted that Valdez was found safe, and they thank the community for their assistance. ORIGINAL STORY: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man TUESDAY 11/8/2022 6:20 a.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for 21-year-old Elias Valdez. He was […]
SWEET DEAL: This Home in Sugar City Colorado is Only $120K
We know that an affordable home in the state of Colorado is a hard thing to come by. We have found one sweet deal with this home located in Sugar City, Colorado as this home is listed for only $120k on Realtor. This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,089...
Vehicle of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this vehicle?. Police say this the suspect vehicle in a homicide in northeast Pueblo last week. Officers responded to the area of Constitution Road and Salem Avenue just after 10 on the night of Nov. 4 and found a dead man at the scene. The area is in across from the Villa Green Apartments.
