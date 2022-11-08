ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford man dies in fatal crash with semi on S. Pierpont

By John Clark
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 35-year-old Christopher Vann as the victim of a crash at S. Pierpont Avenue and Estelle Drive on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Pierpont.

The coroner’s office said Vann crashed head-on into a semi that was traveling southbound. He was extricated from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at 12:59 a.m.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

