Rockford man dies in fatal crash with semi on S. Pierpont
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 35-year-old Christopher Vann as the victim of a crash at S. Pierpont Avenue and Estelle Drive on Tuesday morning.
According to police, the incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Pierpont.
The coroner’s office said Vann crashed head-on into a semi that was traveling southbound. He was extricated from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at 12:59 a.m.
The driver of the semi was uninjured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.
