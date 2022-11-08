ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

Watch: Escaped monkey recaptured after a day on the loose in Florida

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 2 days ago

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A capuchin monkey escaped from a Florida sanctuary and fled from keepers for about a day before being recaptured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LH7FN_0j38BWLK00
Tampa Bay Times/YouTube

Nancy Nagel, a board member at the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary in Palm Harbor, said workers were trying to retrieve an object from the cage belonging to 30-year-old Jack, a 6-pound black-capped capuchin monkey, on Sunday when their net became snagged on the wall, allowing the primate to dart out through the cage's main door.

Nagel said Jack was finally recaptured about 10 a.m. Monday morning.

"He was close by, thank god. It's a miracle," Nagel told the Tampa Bay Times.

Natani Daehne captured video Sunday afternoon when she was out for a bike ride on the Pinellas Trail and came across two cyclists chasing after a small, furry animal.

"A monkey escaped from the primate sanctuary, and they're trying to round him up," Daehne says in the footage. She wishes the monkey's pursuers "good luck" before leaving the area.

The Suncoast Primate Sanctuary bills itself as a nonprofit "dedicated to the lifelong care of unwanted and aging animals from various backgrounds."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
