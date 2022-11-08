Nick Cannon defended NBA star Kyrie Irving after the point guard was suspended for promoting an anti-Semitic movie and book, RadarOnline.com has learned, stating that Irving is being painted as something he is not. Cannon spoke with CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt about the athlete on a new podcast episode, claiming, "I can wholeheartedly say I know Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic.""When given the chance to say are you anti-Semitic or not, he didn't say no I'm not anti-Semitic," Greenblatt fired back, further explaining his stance to Cannon about Irving's social media posts linking to the movie and...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO