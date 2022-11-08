Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Two Texans Named to U.S. FIFA World Cup RosterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Voters Approve $1.5B for New Convention Center and Fair Park RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
osoblanco.org
What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained
Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
Stephen A. Smith argues the Nets are trying to 'emasculate' Kyrie Irving with conditions for return
Following the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to suspend Kyrie Irving for what the team called a “failure to disavow antisemitism,” the organization reportedly delivered to Irving a list of six tasks he must complete before a return to the court can be considered. One of those conditions was...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving is being used to promote hatred.
Spurs Ex Player & Assistant Jacque Vaughn Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach
Jacque Vaughn spent six years as both a player and assistant for the San Antonio Spurs. Now, he'll look to provide answers for a Brooklyn Nets team that has had a drama-filled start to the 2022-23 season.
Tom Thibodeau 'Fired' as Knicks Coach - 'If'? An Absurd 'Hot Seat' Rumor
“I heard,'' an anonymous NBA scout allegedly said, "there was a real chance coach Tom Thibodeau would likely have been fired'' by the New York Knicks if ...''
Details of Kyrie Irving's Meeting With Adam Silver Revealed
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver regarding antisemitic posts and his suspension
What does Nets backing away from Ime Udoka hire mean for Celtics and his future
Ime Udoka won’t be joining the Brooklyn Nets after all. The suspended Celtics coach was expected to join the Nets last week after the team parted ways with Steve Nash. In a surprise move though, the Nets announced Jacque Vaughn would remain their head coach though after he took over the interim position on Nov. 1, going 2-2 in that stretch.
Could the Knicks consider trading for Lakers’ superstar Anthony Davis?
The New York Knicks are in need of star power. According Bill Simmons, Lakers’ superstar big man Anthony Davis may be available for trade with Los Angeles struggling to start the season, giving the Knicks a potential option to solve a variety of issues. “There is some buzz that...
TMZ.com
Al Sharpton Says Kyrie Irving Isn't Receiving 'Lashing' Over Antisemitism
Kyrie Irving is facing justified consequences for propagating antisemitic views -- despite some in the Black community feeling like he's getting a "lashing" ... so suggests Rev. Al Sharpton. We got the civil rights leader in NYC Wednesday to speak about the growing sentiment that KI is being overly-punished and...
Brooklyn Nets Make Surprising Coaching Decision
The Brooklyn Nets have officially named their head coach.
Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving is ‘being unwittingly used to promote hatred and antisemitism’
NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said on Monday that he believes Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is being “used” to spread antisemitic messages amid the controversy surrounding his tweet promoting an antisemitic film. Last week, the Brooklyn Nets last week suspended the 30-year-old star for at least...
NBC Sports
NBA scout says Kyrie Irving openly defied Steve Nash's play calls
How dysfunctional are the Brooklyn Nets, you ask? A report from the New York Post's Brian Lewis about sums it up. Lewis spoke to an NBA advance scout with "years" of experience who attended the Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29 (three days before head coach Steve Nash was fired) and witnessed guard Kyrie Irving do something he had never seen in an NBA game before.
Howard Stern Calls Kyrie Irving a 'Douchebag' and 'F--king Moron'
Howard Stern went off on Kyrie Irving.
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...
Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
Not the Nets’ first choice but proves to be the right choice: Jacque Vaughn off to impressive start
With the interim tag lifted off Jacque Vaughn, the good vibes around the Brooklyn Nets since he took over went up to another level. The Nets displayed a total buy-in as their suddenly elite defense pummeled their crosstown rival New York Knicks to a massive 112-85 win Wednesday night that ushered in a new era in Brooklyn.
Nike Co-Founder on Kyrie Irving: ‘I Would Doubt That We Go Back’
Phil Knight said the Nets star was given several chances but he was “dug in.”
'He's Not Anti-Semitic': Nick Cannon Defends Kyrie Irving & Says Nets' To-Do List To Return Is 'Dehumanizing'
Nick Cannon defended NBA star Kyrie Irving after the point guard was suspended for promoting an anti-Semitic movie and book, RadarOnline.com has learned, stating that Irving is being painted as something he is not. Cannon spoke with CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt about the athlete on a new podcast episode, claiming, "I can wholeheartedly say I know Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic.""When given the chance to say are you anti-Semitic or not, he didn't say no I'm not anti-Semitic," Greenblatt fired back, further explaining his stance to Cannon about Irving's social media posts linking to the movie and...
ESPN
Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16...
Yardbarker
Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets
Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0