Dallas, TX

What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained

Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
TMZ.com

Al Sharpton Says Kyrie Irving Isn't Receiving 'Lashing' Over Antisemitism

Kyrie Irving is facing justified consequences for propagating antisemitic views -- despite some in the Black community feeling like he's getting a "lashing" ... so suggests Rev. Al Sharpton. We got the civil rights leader in NYC Wednesday to speak about the growing sentiment that KI is being overly-punished and...
NBC Sports

NBA scout says Kyrie Irving openly defied Steve Nash's play calls

How dysfunctional are the Brooklyn Nets, you ask? A report from the New York Post's Brian Lewis about sums it up. Lewis spoke to an NBA advance scout with "years" of experience who attended the Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29 (three days before head coach Steve Nash was fired) and witnessed guard Kyrie Irving do something he had never seen in an NBA game before.
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...

Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
RadarOnline

'He's Not Anti-Semitic': Nick Cannon Defends Kyrie Irving & Says Nets' To-Do List To Return Is 'Dehumanizing'

Nick Cannon defended NBA star Kyrie Irving after the point guard was suspended for promoting an anti-Semitic movie and book, RadarOnline.com has learned, stating that Irving is being painted as something he is not. Cannon spoke with CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt about the athlete on a new podcast episode, claiming, "I can wholeheartedly say I know Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic.""When given the chance to say are you anti-Semitic or not, he didn't say no I'm not anti-Semitic," Greenblatt fired back, further explaining his stance to Cannon about Irving's social media posts linking to the movie and...
ESPN

Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16...
Yardbarker

Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets

Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
Empire Sports Media

New York Sports News & Opinion

