Washington, DC

White House Tribal Nations Summit to be hosted at the Interior Department

By Press Pool
Indian Country Today
 2 days ago

News Release

U.S. Department of the Interior

President Biden will host the next White House Tribal Nations Summit on November 30 and December 1 at the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C.

The summit — which was reconvened in 2021 for the first time since 2016 – provides an opportunity for Administration and Tribal leaders from the 574 federally recognized Tribes to meaningfully engage about ways the federal government can invest in and strengthen Native communities, as well as ensure that progress in Indian Country endures for years to come.

Since taking office, the Biden-Harris administration has prioritized strengthening nation-to-nation relationships, honoring trust and treaty obligations with federally recognized Tribes, and advancing Tribal sovereignty and self-determination. Through the American Rescue Plan , Bipartisan Infrastructure Law , and the Inflation Reduction Act , the Administration is making historic investments in Tribal communities to ensure they have the support and resources they need to thrive.

(Image: U.S. Department of the Interior)

Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

