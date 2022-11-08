White House Tribal Nations Summit to be hosted at the Interior Department

News Release

U.S. Department of the Interior

President Biden will host the next White House Tribal Nations Summit on November 30 and December 1 at the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C.

The summit — which was reconvened in 2021 for the first time since 2016 – provides an opportunity for Administration and Tribal leaders from the 574 federally recognized Tribes to meaningfully engage about ways the federal government can invest in and strengthen Native communities, as well as ensure that progress in Indian Country endures for years to come.

Since taking office, the Biden-Harris administration has prioritized strengthening nation-to-nation relationships, honoring trust and treaty obligations with federally recognized Tribes, and advancing Tribal sovereignty and self-determination. Through the American Rescue Plan , Bipartisan Infrastructure Law , and the Inflation Reduction Act , the Administration is making historic investments in Tribal communities to ensure they have the support and resources they need to thrive.