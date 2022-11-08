Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner's Lawyers Make Troubling Announcement
On Wednesday, Brittney Griner's lawyers announced she's been transferred to a Russian penal colony. According to a report from ESPN, it's a move her legal counsel has "dreaded" since she was convicted on drug chargers. ESPN's T.J. Quinn revealed her lawyers "don't know where she is or where she's heading."
NASDAQ
Doping-Valieva case referred to CAS, says WADA president
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case has been referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the World Anti-Doping Agency after it made no progress with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, WADA president Witold Banka said on Tuesday. Valieva tested positive for the banned...
NBC Sports
Summer Britcher, Emily Sweeney eye Olympic debut of women’s doubles luge
Americans Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney, who own a combined five Olympic singles luge appearances, are joining forces for the debut of women’s doubles on the World Cup this season as the event’s Olympic debut nears. “When the IOC announced womens doubles will be in the 2026 Olympics...
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
The next U.S. COVID wave is coming. Why it will be 'much weirder than before.'
Unless you’re a real-life virologist — or unless you enjoy playing one on Twitter — it has become pretty much impossible to keep up with all of the latest coronavirus variants. First they were named after Greek letters, like Omicron. Easy enough. Then came a few short,...
ESPN
Coco Gauff, Caty McNally doubles win, lift U.S. past Poland at BJK Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland -- Coco Gauff and Caty McNally beat the Polish pair of Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska 6-1, 6-2 to give the United States a 2-1 win at the Billie Jean King Cup team event on Wednesday. Earlier Linette beat Madison Keys 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in singles to force...
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
China issues dark missile warning to Australia after American plans to station nuclear-capable B-52 bombers near Darwin were revealed
A prominent Chinese commentator has warned Australia that China's missiles 'fly faster' than the US's nuclear-capable B-52 bombers - amid plans to station them in the country's north. The ominous message was posted to Twitter by a commentator who is closely linked to the Communist Party regime after reports the...
Fauci says U.S. is at a ‘crossroads’ as COVID kills 2,600 a week and new Omicron variants bloom with winter coming soon
As winter comes, a "variant soup" of Omicron sublineages like XBB, BQ.1, and BQ.1.1 are gaining ground across the country.
Screaming Passengers Spot Rogue Snake on United Airlines Flight in Newark
Herpetologist Graham Alexander told Newsweek that American garter snakes are harmless and passengers got "worked up over nothing."
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Fact Check: Biden Says U.S. Inflation Lowest of 'Almost Any Major Country'
President Joe Biden, seeking to bolster his economic credentials ahead of the midterms, has made similar claims before. But his reasoning is a little muddy.
I moved from NYC to Rio de Janeiro. I live near the beach and have a level of financial freedom I never experienced in the US.
In 2020, Carla Vianna was sharing a $2,250 studio apartment in New York with her Brazilian partner. She knew it was time to move when she started using her savings to keep up with rent payments. The couple moved to Rio, where their two-bedroom apartment near the beach is half...
Chris Froome labels WorldTour relegation a ‘death sentence for many teams’
Four-time Tour de France winner says UCI points system needs overhaul as Israel-PremierTech face relegation from the WorldTour
Moment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’
A Qatar World Cup ambassador has said homosexuality is “damage in the mind”, as the Gulf state prepares to host the football tournament in less than two weeks.In an interview filmed in Doha and screened on German television channel ZDF, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality being illegal in the country.“They have to accept our rules here,” he said.“[Homosexuality] is haram. You know what haram means? I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022World Cup: James Cleverly asks LGBT football fans to ‘be respectful of host nation’World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022
Russia calls up missing cook who was onboard warship sunk in April
A recruitment office in St Petersburg has issued a draft notice to a missing Russian sailor who was onboard the flagship Moskva missile cruiser, which sank in the Black Sea in April. According to a report by the local news website Fontanka, the parents of the sailor, named Mikhail, who...
An upcoming global cruise will let travelers live on a luxury cruise ship for 155 nights — see what it'll be like aboard the sailing
Around the world in 80 days? Let's try 155 nights instead. Luxury cruise operator Azamara has unveiled its newest 155-night, 37-country 2025 World Cruise itinerary. And it has high hopes for strong bookings after its previous world cruise sold out in a month. Travelers have been booking out around the...
US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine
A U.S. official says the U.S. will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery rounds from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Companies pledging to get their emissions down to net zero better make sure they’ve got a credible plan and aren’t just making false promises, U.N. experts said in a report Tuesday urging tough standards on emissions cutting vows. Released at the the U.N.’s flagship climate conference in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, the group of experts set out a number of strict recommendations for businesses, banks, and local governments making net zero pledges to ensure that their promises amount to meaningful action instead of “bogus” assurances. Countries are not included in the...
TODAY.com
A looming ‘tripledemic’ could make for a rough winter. Which states may be hit hardest?
With the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging early this year, ahead of an expected increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitals should plan to be overwhelmed this winter. Federal health authorities are closely "monitoring capacity across the country, sharing best practices to reduce the strain on systems and standing by...
