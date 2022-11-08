ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management continues to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole as the system moves out of Marion County. As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, Tropical Storm Nicole was located around 105 miles north-northwest of Tampa and approximately 95 miles southeast of Tallahassee, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm, which now has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, is heading northwest at a speed of 15 mph.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Marion County distributes sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Nicole

Marion County, FL — Residents in Ocala have started getting ready for hurricane Nicole by getting some sandbags in case of flooding. “Well I figured we dodged the bullet with the last one, with Ian, and I didn’t get any sandbags and we got lucky. We moved here two years ago from South Florida, so hurricanes are not a new thing for me, so I like to be overly prepared and keep my garage dry," resident Tommy Burgs said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Hurricane Nicole churns closer to Florida’s East Coast with sustained winds of 75 mph, Osceola could see 60 -70 mph winds, 4-8 inches of rain

Osceola County is urging residents to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Nicole, which is currently located about 80 miles off the coast of Palm Beach on Florida’s east coast. Forecasters are predicting Osceola to receive about 4-8 inches of rain, with strong winds between 60 and 70 mph and the possibility of tornadoes. Osceola County will likely see the strongest wind and heaviest rainfall early Thursday between 2 am and 10 am.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: How to check Florida power outages

LAKE MARY, Fla. - More than 70,000 power outages were reported on Thursday as Nicole made landfall in Florida as a hurricane. Nicole has now weakened to a tropical storm. Here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida. Florida Power...
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Carney Island boat ramp, docks damaged by Tropical Storm Nicole

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the public boat ramp and docks at Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area will be closed for repairs, effective immediately. This closure is due to damages that were sustained from Tropical Storm Nicole, and the ramp and docks will remain...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
villages-news.com

Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
FLORIDA STATE

