INTERVIEW: Justin Miller and Bill Reick Talk ‘Sleep. Walk. Kill.’ and the Challenges of Horror Comedy

I’ve had a passion for horror, science fiction, and fantasy films since I was a young boy, fueled by Forrest J. Ackerman’s seminal Famous Monsters magazine—the whole history of the genre from the silent era to the present-day at your fingertips for a mere 35 cents! I was also inspired by two rival creature feature tv shows in my hometown of Syracuse N.Y., boasting two over-the-top horror hosts: Baron Daemon, an outrageously comic vampire who strutted his schtick on Saturdays at midnight on the blandly named Hollywood Special, and Monster Movie Matinee’s Dr. E. Nick Witty, a Blofeld-like off-screen voice and on-screen hand. Both shows offered up to the young horror film aficionado a treasure trove, or more appositely, a groaning board of classic (and ofttimes creaky) horror films. There were also several excellent first-run cinemas in town showing the latest releases from AIP, Hammer, and director William Castle—and I soaked up as many of these films as possible. As a fledgling guitarist since the age of 9 with a very sensitive ear, the music for these films was always just as important to me as the on-screen terror—and in 1989 I began creating my own live scores to accompany horror films both silent and sound in the tradition of my favorite horror film scores.

