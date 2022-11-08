Read full article on original website
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Cleveland Guardians are looking for a new starting catcher it appears
Austin Hedges is no longer under contract with the Cleveland Guardians. The Cleveland Guardians had a 2022 season to remember. They were a squad built by youth and powered by talent. The team came up short in the playoffs, getting bounced in the second round, and now the team is looking toward 2023 to build off that success.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopolous leaves the door open to Braves signing a frontline starting pitcher
The Braves have a few holes to fill, and contrary to popular belief, money isn’t endless in Atlanta. They already have a ton of money committed to the 2023 team, and with one more major signing, they will be approaching the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been close to before. I’ve stated for months now that the money the Braves do have will be used to sign a shortstop. It’s the most important position on the diamond, and while everyone would love to have Carlos Rodon or Jacob deGrom, the rotation is far from the Braves’ most glaring need.
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
Spending season has arrived in Major League Baseball. But a pair of former Big Apple bats shouldn’t expect massive windfalls this winter. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. BUY...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Braves sign lease to play in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium
1964 - The Braves sign a 25-year lease to play in the new Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. 1998 - The Atlanta Braves trade pitchers Denny Neagle and Rob Bell and outfielder Michael Tucker to the Cincinnati Reds for second baseman Bret Boone and Mike Remlinger. 2004 - Bobby Cox as Manager...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos says final spot in the rotation is up for grabs
MLB free agency begins Thursday, and the Braves are sure to be active in rumors with a hole at shortstop. There are four marquee free agents on the market, and I’d bet my bottom dollar Atlanta lands one of Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. However, much of Braves Country seems fixated on Jacob deGrom. And for a good reason. He’s the most talented pitcher on the planet, and Atlanta has been tied to deGrom for some time.
The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback
Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for November 9, 2022
Billy Eppler expects the Mets to have strong communication with Brandon Nimmo and his agents this offseason. Eppler also said he has been in contact with Jacob deGrom’s agent. The Mets are interested in bringing deGrom back, at the right price and contract length writes Andy Martino, while the...
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Holliday has plans for Adam Wainwright
Matt Holliday and Adam Wainwright spent eight years together as teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals. That relationship is not going to matter once spring training begins ahead of the 2023 season. Holliday is set to join the Cardinals as their bench coach next year as part of the shakeup...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/8/22
Baseball America | Josh Norris: Baseball America released their breakdown and Top 10 of Yankees prospects on Monday, with Anthony Volpe leading the way. Oswald Peraza and Jasson Domínguez round out the top three in a system that has some intriguing players, including a couple recent draft picks. Note: The full article is behind a paywall.
Dodgers reportedly re-signing Clayton Kershaw to one-year deal for 2023
There was no other logical outcome, was there? Clayton Kershaw had to the return to the Los Angeles Dodgers again after another disappointing finish to the 2022 season. The left-hander simply couldn’t retire or depart to the Texas Rangers after a 111 wins and a loss in the NLDS.
This Hawks-Suns Trade Features John Collins
Expectations define success. The more you expect, the higher the bar becomes. NBA teams have their own measures of success too. Suppose you’ve just started a business. if it’s a side hustle, you’ll be content with whatever you bring in. On the other hand, if your livelihood depends on it, you’re hoping to make the big bucks.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Philadelphia 76ers 104-95
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers.
