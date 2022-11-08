Read full article on original website
Dallas founder of Chili's to open new Loop 9 BBQ restaurant in Grand Prairie
A Dallas famous F&B guy is opening another restaurant. Called Loop 9 BBQ, it's a new BBQ concept featuring prime brisket from Larry Lavine, the founder of Chili's, and it's opening in Grand Prairie in early 2023.According to a release, it'll be one of the first restaurant to go into EpicCentral, the 172-acre entertainment center off Highway 161 that's home to Grand Prairie Public Safety Building, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, The Summit recreation center for adults ages 50+, The Epic, Playgrand Adventures, five lakes, a grand lawn, and boardwalk.Loop 9 BBQ describes itself as a Texas barbecue restaurant serving prime...
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
This weekend across Dallas will start with a Christmas-themed event, but another holiday - Veterans Day - will be at the center of two other events on the list. Other choices include two new local theater productions, concerts in a variety of genres, comedy, magic, a long-awaited movie, and more.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, November 10Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Holiday at the ArboretumHoliday at the Arboretum returns with a garden transformed to get...
Beachy tiki-styled bar to surf into Downtown Plano, pina coladas in hand
Surf's up in Plano with a fun new venue coming soon: Called Coco Beach, it's a tiki-themed bar and restaurant diving into historic Downtown Plano, with an opening targeted for December. It's located at 1032 E. 15th St., in what was most recently a failed location of the Zalat Pizza chain but was at one time the Queen of Hearts magic shop at the corner of Avenue K. Coco Beach is from Jacqulyn Hrna, an enthusiastic entrepreneur with experience in both the real estate and bar industries, who wanted to open something that celebrates her love for the beach. "When I saw that...
South Dallas food park debuts at Fair Park with new name and vendors
A food park for and by South Dallas is making a comeback. Now called The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, it's debuting at Fair Park on November 13 with a lineup of Black-owned food trucks and trailers, with plentiful options including vegan and non-vegan foods.Previously known as MLK Food Park, the event first debuted in April 2022 as a month-long pop-up park on 1611 Martin Luther King Blvd. In June, it relocated to Fair Park, where it held court through the end of July.Now it's rebranded by Do Right By The Streets (DRBTS), its organizer, to highlight its representation of...
New MiniLuxe mobile nail service brings the popular Dallas salon right to your home
An acclaimed Dallas-area nail studio is now delivering manis and pedis straight to customers' doors: MiniLuxe has launched a digital platform called MiniLuxe Anywhere for nail services to-go in DFW."We are thrilled to be expanding the reach of Miniluxe Anywhere in the Dallas metropolitan area," says Ting Ting Guo, GM Head of MiniLuxe Anywhere. "We hope our new digital platform will better serve the local audience by making nailcare more accessible and convenient, anywhere they are.” Services offered include:No-Polish, Basic, Signature, and Gel Manicures ($25-$50)No-Polish, Basic, Signature, and Gel Pedicures ($36-$60)Add-ons like callus treatments, French finish, deluxe massage, performance polish,...
Dallas architecture firm nabs top floor of cool MCM Meadows Building
A Dallas design firm has snagged the top floor of an iconic building: SHM Architects, PLLC, has leased a 12,218-square-foot space at the historic Meadows Building at Energy Square, located at 5646 Milton St., relocating from their offices at 4514 Travis St. in the Knox District.According to Michael Griffin of Transwestern Real Estate Services, who with Ethan Minter represented the tenant, SHM needed "a space that is both larger and inspiring.""The penthouse space of the iconic mid-century modern Meadows Building, with massive balconies and a jewel box of glass in every direction, was the perfect solution," Griffin says in a...
Sprouts supermarket in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood has an opening date
In the latest supermarket news, there's an opening date for the newest Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Dallas.Located in the Lakewood-ish area at the Hillside Village center at 6465 E. Mockingbird Ln. #322, it's opening on November 18. A release says that they'll host a ribbon-cutting on Friday morning at 6:45 am. Oooh, that's a tad early.But there'll be opening-themed events all weekend. To wit:Friday, the first 250 shoppers will receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands.Saturday, beginning at 7 am, the first 200 guests will receive a golden envelope filled with coupons.A caramel apple...
French Streets: A touch of Versailles deep in the heart of Texas
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---One drive through the French Streets, and you’ll immediately understand why this prestigious Highland Park neighborhood is so beloved.“It’s just objectively beautiful, with endless oak trees, azaleas galore, and beautiful homes in all shapes and sizes — and, of course, the incredibly manicured landscapes that evoke the symmetry and elegance of...
New self-guided walking tour showcases Fort Worth Stockyards’ many Hollywood ties
A new self-guided tour showcasing the Fort Worth Stockyards’ many star-studded appearances in cinema throughout the years has debuted in time for the 16th annual Lone Star Film Festival, taking place November 10-12 in the Stockyards for the first time.Called Stars of the Stockyards, the eight-stop, go-at-your-own pace walking tour guides folks to famous film sites where celebrities have stepped foot in front of Hollywood cameras. Visitors to the Stockyards can access the PDF tour map on their smart phones via QR codes (no app required) posted throughout the district, namely at hotels and tour kiosks. "The Stockyards is a...
Escondido Tex Mex from Dallas seafood guy opens at Preston Royal
A Dallas restaurateur known for seafood is trying his hand at Tex-Mex: Called Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, it's from Jon Alexis (TJ's Seafood Market, Malibu Poke), and according to a release will open at the intersection of Preston Road and Royal Lane on November 14.The restaurant is going into the old Ruggeri's space at 5950 Royal Ln. #A, where it will be open daily for lunch and dinner, with brunch on the way.“We are always focused on providing our diners with high-quality, delicious food along with warm hospitality," Alexis says in a statement. "TJ’s has served Preston Royal and Preston Hollow...
Fabio Luisi creates exclusive new perfume with Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Dallas Symphony music director Fabio Luisi has proven he's a maestro of many talents on the podium. But behind the scenes, he's got another finely tuned forte that may surprise even the most ardent of concert patrons — he's a perfumer.Luisi has created a new, limited-edition, exclusive perfume for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, called ON (Ogni Nota), available as of November 10.According to a release, the fragrance is now being sold in the Dallas Symphony’s store in the lobby of the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, priced at $120 for 30ml and $40 for 10ml.A selection of Luisi's other fragrances...
Where to see the most spectacular Christmas lights dazzling Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022
Tis barely the season for Dallas-Fort Worth to light up, merry and bright, for the 2022 holidays — from towering trees that twinkle and shine to dazzling drive-thru displays and immersive walk-thru experiences.Yes, believe it or not, we're barely past Halloween, but some big light displays are already flipping the switch.Here's our 2022 guide to the biggest, brightest, most spectacular Christmas light displays in the area, listed by start date. Bookmark and check back often because it'll grow and grow as more places deck their halls in coming weeks. Photo courtesy of EnchantEnchant powers up...
Dallas-based Main Event adds in-house restaurant to the fun & games
Dallas-based Main Event, the entertainment chain known for its arcade games, sports, and prizes, has added something edible to its roster: a full restaurant called Family Kitchen that puts a creative spin on arcade favorites such as burgers, sandwiches, and pizza.The restaurant has been added to all six of its locations in the DFW area: Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Lewisville, Plano, Frisco, and two in Fort Worth. It launched November 1.Main Event's chief marketing officer Ashley Zickefoose says the idea for a restaurant was inspired by the company's goal to be a place for families to bond.“From shareable favorites with our...
Pocket Sandwich Theatre reveals opening date for new Carrollton space
After being tossed out of its Dallas home in 2021 — where it had presented melodramas, musicals, and family entertainment for more than three decades — Pocket Sandwich Theatre has not only found its new home but announced its grand re-opening date.This mainstay of the Dallas theater community for the past 42 years has relocated to Historic Downtown Carrollton at 1104 Elm St. It will raise the curtain and welcome audiences for the 40th annual production of Ebenezer Scrooge beginning Friday, November 25, and running through December 23.Tickets are already selling briskly, say owner Shanon Dickinson and partners Brad Dickinson,...
Seattle-based Nordstrom to open one of its discounty Rack stores in Allen
It's a year away but that gives you more time to save up. Seattle-based Nordstrom is opening a new Nordstrom Rack store in Allen. According to a release, the store will open at The Village at Allen, at the southeast corner of US-75 and Stacy Road, in fall 2023. The 29,000-square-foot store will be located at 170 E. Stacy Rd. #2060, in part of the former Hemispheres space, where it will join a shopper paradise that includes Target, Best Buy, PetSmart, Homegoods, and the similar Macy's Backstage. Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc., offering up to 70 percent off...
Bachelor-billionaire wedding tops this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Bachelor favorite marries billionaire's son in lavish Dallas wedding. A Bachelor runner-up in 2020 won her happily ever after two years later in Dallas: Madison Prewett married Dallas native Grant Troutt in a glamorous, reality TV star-studded celebration at his folks' house on Saturday, October 29.2. Dallas-based art store chain is calling it quits after 71 years. After 71 years, a revered Dallas-based art...
Hollywood comes to Dallas for star-studded Farrah Fawcett Foundation fundraising fiesta
What: Farrah Fawcett Foundation Tex-Mex FiestaWhere: The RusticThe 411: Texas Rodeo met Rodeo Drive when the Farrah Fawcett Foundation moved its annual star-studded fundraiser from Beverly Hills to Dallas on October 20. Hollywood A-listers walked the red carpet, then mingled with Dallas patrons under a starry Texas sky - all to raise money for the fight against cancer.Co-chairs Alana Stewart and Jaclyn Smith - the late Farrah Fawcett's bestie and Charlie's Angels co-star, respectively - welcomed 350 guests to The Rustic. The crowd dined on Tex-Mex cuisine (Fawcett's favorite), and margaritas flowed throughout the evening.Actor and famously tanned man George...
New residential high-rise will overlook 75 near Uptown Dallas and Knox
A residential high-rise has broken ground off US-75 between Uptown and Knox-Henderson, that's a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company.Called The Oliver, it'll be a 19-story apartment building with 351 units, located within a bigger development called The Central, on the northeast corner of US-75 and Haskell Avenue in the space best known as the former site of the Leaning Tower.According to a release, it'll open in 2025.In bullet form:The Central is a huge 27-acre complex from De La Vega Development with office, residential, and retail.The Oliver is one part of the Central and is...
Last Call Pizza debuts in North Dallas serving slices until the wee hours
Dallas has a new purveyor of New York-style pizza: Last Call Pizza is a new restaurant in North Dallas serving New York pizza both by the pie and by the slice, late into the evening hours, thus the name Last Call.It'll officially open on November 5 at 18101 Preston Rd. #302, at the northwest corner of Frankford Road, in a former event space/cooking school called Taste Dallas.Last Call is from a team headed by Brad Hawkins, who knows all about last call, as a founding partner of Sushi Marquee as well as Shakertins, the popular bar-restaurant concept with locations in...
STK Steakhouse imports pricey steaks and party vibe to Uptown Dallas
More steak has arrived in Uptown via STK Steakhouse, from One Group Hospitality, Inc., which has opened at 2000 McKinney Ave., in the former Perry's Steakhouse, which relocated to 2100 Olive St. in 2020.According to a release, it's a company-owned location and their second restaurant opening of the year.They promise "Vibe Dining" at its finest, with premium dry-aged steak, world-famous cocktails, and music from renowned DJs.How about a Texas cliche, via a quote from One Group president-CEO Emanuel “Manny” Hilario: “They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we cannot wait to make STK’s signature Vibe Dining experience larger than life...
