Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

seehafernews.com

Lakeshore Cinema Now Under New Ownership

A historic movie theater in downtown Manitowoc is now under new ownership. According to a post by Lakeshore Cinema, Kurt and Tiffany Duzeski, who also own What the Lock? just up the road, now own the cinema located at 1118 Washington Street. The couple opened up their escape room business...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Customer appreciation sale at The Tailored Hide in Neenah

(WFRV) – It’s all about customer appreciation at a local business in Neenah. Leeann from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather and Gift Gallery stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their Customer Appreciation sale and a closer look at what you can shop for. The customer appreciation...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Red, White, Blue – and warm!

(WFRV) – Show your American spirit this season with this hat and scarf. It will keep you warm and right now Furs and Clothing of Distinction has a lot of options for warm winter goodies to get you through every cold snap headed our way. Shop local, either in...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Go Valley Kids

NEW Green Bay Rock Climbing Facility Opens This Winter!

The difficulties of making it through a Wisconsin winter are not a secret, and when you are trying to keep kids active and entertained, a new option for indoor fun and movement is always welcome. This winter, Green Bay will welcome the first state-of-the-art climbing gym to the area, Odyssey Climbing and Fitness.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local shop in Shawano gives clothes ‘A New Lease’ on life

(WFRV) – They give clothing a ‘new lease’ on life. Annelies Young stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop, A New Lease, located at The Blend, 111 N Main Street in Shawano. Stay up to date with the latest arrivals by following...
SHAWANO, WI
evansvilleliving.com

A White Christmas In Green Bay

It comes as no surprise that fewer Americans than ever before will look out the window on Christmas day and see snow. This is due to massive population shifts since 1900, when Americans had a 33 percent chance of seeing snow during the holidays. Today, less than 25 percent of Americans live in regions where they can have a white Christmas.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Aurora to Close Sister Bay Clinic

Health care options for northern Door County residents will get slimmer at the end of November. That’s when Aurora Health Care will close its Aurora Health Center in Sister Bay, consolidating those services with its location in Sturgeon Bay. The move is effective Dec. 1, 2022, according to a...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Support the Troops at the Packers Pro Shop

(WFRV) – You can support the Pack and our Troops all in one. Lisa shows us what’s new at the Packers Pro Shop. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay PD double rewards to help with catalytic converter thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The reward for successful information that leads to arrests for catalytic converter thefts has doubled, thanks to the Green Bay Police Department partnering with the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers. According to a release, this effort is made possible through a $1,500 grant received...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Manitowoc River

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
MANITOWOC, WI

