Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Cinema Now Under New Ownership
A historic movie theater in downtown Manitowoc is now under new ownership. According to a post by Lakeshore Cinema, Kurt and Tiffany Duzeski, who also own What the Lock? just up the road, now own the cinema located at 1118 Washington Street. The couple opened up their escape room business...
wearegreenbay.com
Customer appreciation sale at The Tailored Hide in Neenah
(WFRV) – It’s all about customer appreciation at a local business in Neenah. Leeann from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather and Gift Gallery stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their Customer Appreciation sale and a closer look at what you can shop for. The customer appreciation...
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Red, White, Blue – and warm!
(WFRV) – Show your American spirit this season with this hat and scarf. It will keep you warm and right now Furs and Clothing of Distinction has a lot of options for warm winter goodies to get you through every cold snap headed our way. Shop local, either in...
WBAY Green Bay
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
Historic thriller based in Green Bay begins filming
The Indy film Room 108 kicked its 7-month filming period off this weekend. The legend-based thriller is set in Green Bay and will feature historic buildings throughout the city limits.
NEW Green Bay Rock Climbing Facility Opens This Winter!
The difficulties of making it through a Wisconsin winter are not a secret, and when you are trying to keep kids active and entertained, a new option for indoor fun and movement is always welcome. This winter, Green Bay will welcome the first state-of-the-art climbing gym to the area, Odyssey Climbing and Fitness.
wearegreenbay.com
Seminar from Hooper Law, ‘Family & Holidays: Signs your loved one may need help’
(WFRV) – During the holidays, you may see family members for the first time in a while. Attorney Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office visited Local 5 Live along with Carrie Esselman from the Fox Valley Memory Project with how to recognize when changes need to be addressed and how they can help.
wearegreenbay.com
Local shop in Shawano gives clothes ‘A New Lease’ on life
(WFRV) – They give clothing a ‘new lease’ on life. Annelies Young stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop, A New Lease, located at The Blend, 111 N Main Street in Shawano. Stay up to date with the latest arrivals by following...
wearegreenbay.com
When seconds matter: Green Bay police, Prevea team up for specialized training
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s something you hope to never be a part of, but when the worst happens time is rarely on your side. Green Bay police regularly receive training in a partnership with Prevea Health to help in those critical moments before paramedics arrive. “It’s...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, the Hy-Vee supermarket chain has you covered. A new Hy-Vee grocery store is opening this week in Ashwaubenon, and it's going to be a big event.
evansvilleliving.com
A White Christmas In Green Bay
It comes as no surprise that fewer Americans than ever before will look out the window on Christmas day and see snow. This is due to massive population shifts since 1900, when Americans had a 33 percent chance of seeing snow during the holidays. Today, less than 25 percent of Americans live in regions where they can have a white Christmas.
Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
Door County Pulse
Aurora to Close Sister Bay Clinic
Health care options for northern Door County residents will get slimmer at the end of November. That’s when Aurora Health Care will close its Aurora Health Center in Sister Bay, consolidating those services with its location in Sturgeon Bay. The move is effective Dec. 1, 2022, according to a...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket
Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
Tips & Venue Info: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (PAC Appleton)
We are fortunate to have the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, also know as the PAC Appleton in our community. It’s a place to fuel the imagination and adventure and dive into magical stories. We hope that you have or will have the opportunity to experience the wonderful world of performing arts.
wearegreenbay.com
Support the Troops at the Packers Pro Shop
(WFRV) – You can support the Pack and our Troops all in one. Lisa shows us what’s new at the Packers Pro Shop. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay PD double rewards to help with catalytic converter thefts
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The reward for successful information that leads to arrests for catalytic converter thefts has doubled, thanks to the Green Bay Police Department partnering with the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers. According to a release, this effort is made possible through a $1,500 grant received...
wearegreenbay.com
Fossil Show and Tell with Paleontologist Dr. Mathew Wedel at Weis Earth Science Museum
(WFRV) – Every rock tells a story and you can ‘hear’ them this weekend in Oshkosh. Local 5 Live visited the Weis Earth Science Museum for details on Saturday’s upcoming celebration of 20 years of learning including more on the Fossil Show & Tell with Paleontologist, Dr. Mathew Wedel.
wearegreenbay.com
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Manitowoc River
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
Green Bay Police looking for car, passengers from Chicago St. shooting
Green Bay Police is looking for the vehicle and passengers, who were allegedly involved in a shooting that had occurred in the 1400 block of Chicago Street in September.
