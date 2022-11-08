Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Weyauwega-Fremont High School Performs Once Upon a Mattress
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Weyauwega-Fremont High School students dove into the world of classic fairytales with their production of Once Upon a Mattress. The musical is a comedic take on the classic story The Princess and the Pea. Medieval Prince Dauntless hopes to find a princess to wed. None of the eligible women live up to his mother’s high standards, but one day the aloof Princess Winnifred arrives seeking his hand in marriage. Hoping to stop the marriage, the queen puts her to the test; if she can feel a pea under twenty mattresses in her sleep, she can marry the prince.
Historic thriller based in Green Bay begins filming
The Indy film Room 108 kicked its 7-month filming period off this weekend. The legend-based thriller is set in Green Bay and will feature historic buildings throughout the city limits.
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: Region’s stages are bustling
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production recently was postponed a week and abbreviated due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
wearegreenbay.com
Denmark High School Theatre presents: Newsies: The Broadway Musical
(WFRV) –There’s a new production on stage at Denmark High School of a classic musical. Some of the cast visited Local 5 Live with a preview of their production of ‘Newsies’. For tickets click HERE. Details from the Facebook Denmark High School Theatre page:. We follow...
Tips & Venue Info: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (PAC Appleton)
We are fortunate to have the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, also know as the PAC Appleton in our community. It’s a place to fuel the imagination and adventure and dive into magical stories. We hope that you have or will have the opportunity to experience the wonderful world of performing arts.
NEW Green Bay Rock Climbing Facility Opens This Winter!
The difficulties of making it through a Wisconsin winter are not a secret, and when you are trying to keep kids active and entertained, a new option for indoor fun and movement is always welcome. This winter, Green Bay will welcome the first state-of-the-art climbing gym to the area, Odyssey Climbing and Fitness.
wearegreenbay.com
Fossil Show and Tell with Paleontologist Dr. Mathew Wedel at Weis Earth Science Museum
(WFRV) – Every rock tells a story and you can ‘hear’ them this weekend in Oshkosh. Local 5 Live visited the Weis Earth Science Museum for details on Saturday’s upcoming celebration of 20 years of learning including more on the Fossil Show & Tell with Paleontologist, Dr. Mathew Wedel.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Unnecessary Farce’ opening in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities will present five performances of Paul Slade Smith’s Fox Valley-born comedy “Unnecessary Farce” in James W. Perry Hall of Communication Arts Center. Reservations: https://bit.ly/3eZKncm. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; and...
wearegreenbay.com
Seminar from Hooper Law, ‘Family & Holidays: Signs your loved one may need help’
(WFRV) – During the holidays, you may see family members for the first time in a while. Attorney Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office visited Local 5 Live along with Carrie Esselman from the Fox Valley Memory Project with how to recognize when changes need to be addressed and how they can help.
waupacanow.com
Moses Hall opens in King
The Wisconsin Veterans Home in King has opened its new skilled nursing facility. With a capacity of 192 beds, John R. Moses Hall is designed in the neighborhood style, which provides a home-like environment. Small numbers of rooms are grouped into individual households, each with its own kitchen, dining room,...
wearegreenbay.com
Customer appreciation sale at The Tailored Hide in Neenah
(WFRV) – It’s all about customer appreciation at a local business in Neenah. Leeann from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather and Gift Gallery stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their Customer Appreciation sale and a closer look at what you can shop for. The customer appreciation...
wearegreenbay.com
‘There’s a deer in my office!’: Buck causes commotion & chaos at Wisconsin school
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer caused some damage to a school in central Wisconsin after jumping through an office window. Pacelli Catholic Schools posted on its Facebook about an incident where a deer crashed through an office window. A school official tells Local 5 that there were two employees in the office at the time.
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant
(WFRV) – There’s something new to sample in Green Bay’s Main Street District. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Maria from Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant. Maria gives us a look at the delicious menu including fajitas, carne asada, tamales, and molcajete – a dish with different types of meat and special salsa served with tortillas.
wearegreenbay.com
When seconds matter: Green Bay police, Prevea team up for specialized training
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s something you hope to never be a part of, but when the worst happens time is rarely on your side. Green Bay police regularly receive training in a partnership with Prevea Health to help in those critical moments before paramedics arrive. “It’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Local shop in Shawano gives clothes ‘A New Lease’ on life
(WFRV) – They give clothing a ‘new lease’ on life. Annelies Young stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop, A New Lease, located at The Blend, 111 N Main Street in Shawano. Stay up to date with the latest arrivals by following...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket
Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
WSAW
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
WBAY Green Bay
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
Comments / 0