Weyauwega, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Weyauwega-Fremont High School Performs Once Upon a Mattress

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Weyauwega-Fremont High School students dove into the world of classic fairytales with their production of Once Upon a Mattress. The musical is a comedic take on the classic story The Princess and the Pea. Medieval Prince Dauntless hopes to find a princess to wed. None of the eligible women live up to his mother’s high standards, but one day the aloof Princess Winnifred arrives seeking his hand in marriage. Hoping to stop the marriage, the queen puts her to the test; if she can feel a pea under twenty mattresses in her sleep, she can marry the prince.
WEYAUWEGA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Region’s stages are bustling

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production recently was postponed a week and abbreviated due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Denmark High School Theatre presents: Newsies: The Broadway Musical

(WFRV) –There’s a new production on stage at Denmark High School of a classic musical. Some of the cast visited Local 5 Live with a preview of their production of ‘Newsies’. For tickets click HERE. Details from the Facebook Denmark High School Theatre page:. We follow...
DENMARK, WI
Go Valley Kids

NEW Green Bay Rock Climbing Facility Opens This Winter!

The difficulties of making it through a Wisconsin winter are not a secret, and when you are trying to keep kids active and entertained, a new option for indoor fun and movement is always welcome. This winter, Green Bay will welcome the first state-of-the-art climbing gym to the area, Odyssey Climbing and Fitness.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Unnecessary Farce’ opening in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities will present five performances of Paul Slade Smith’s Fox Valley-born comedy “Unnecessary Farce” in James W. Perry Hall of Communication Arts Center. Reservations: https://bit.ly/3eZKncm. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; and...
MENASHA, WI
waupacanow.com

Moses Hall opens in King

The Wisconsin Veterans Home in King has opened its new skilled nursing facility. With a capacity of 192 beds, John R. Moses Hall is designed in the neighborhood style, which provides a home-like environment. Small numbers of rooms are grouped into individual households, each with its own kitchen, dining room,...
KING, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Customer appreciation sale at The Tailored Hide in Neenah

(WFRV) – It’s all about customer appreciation at a local business in Neenah. Leeann from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather and Gift Gallery stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their Customer Appreciation sale and a closer look at what you can shop for. The customer appreciation...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant

(WFRV) – There’s something new to sample in Green Bay’s Main Street District. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Maria from Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant. Maria gives us a look at the delicious menu including fajitas, carne asada, tamales, and molcajete – a dish with different types of meat and special salsa served with tortillas.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local shop in Shawano gives clothes ‘A New Lease’ on life

(WFRV) – They give clothing a ‘new lease’ on life. Annelies Young stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop, A New Lease, located at The Blend, 111 N Main Street in Shawano. Stay up to date with the latest arrivals by following...
SHAWANO, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
ASHWAUBENON, WI

