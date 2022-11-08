Nissan’s profit fell 68% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips hindered the Japanese automaker’s ability to deliver vehicles to its customers.Nissan Motor Co. reported Wednesday that its profit was 17.4 billion yen ($119 million) in the July-September, down from 54 billion yen the same period a year earlier. Quarterly sales jumped to 2.5 trillion yen ($17 billion) from 1.9 trillion yen a year ago. The company's chief executive, Makoto Uchida, acknowledged the company faces various headwinds, including a chips supply crunch that has slammed the global auto industry amid lockdowns and other restrictions related to...

1 DAY AGO