Apple Insider
iPhone 14 COVID production hit will batter Foxconn's earnings
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The largestiPhone manufacturer, Foxconn, has revealed that China's coronavirus lockdown measures have severely hit its earnings estimates and expected revenue growth. The extent of the lockdown's delays to iPhone 14 Pro production was enough...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 production hit badly enough to reverse revenue growth, warns Foxconn
The COVID-19 disruption to iPhone 14 production at Foxconn’s primary assembly plant was bad enough for Apple to issue a warning about limited availability, and Foxconn has now issued a warning about the impact on its own prospects for the current quarter. Foxconn says that revenue from consumer electronics...
Apple supplier Foxconn to update on outlook after China COVID curbs
TAIPEI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier and iPhone assembler Foxconn (2317.TW) plans to update its fourth-quarter outlook on Thursday, having warned this week of the impact of COVID-19 restrictions at a major plant in China's Zhengzhou.
Apple Insider
Foxconn reportedly downplayed severity of recent COVID outbreak
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report alleges that Foxconn downplayed the severity of its recent COVID-19 outbreak and that its actions led to a stricter lockdown. Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou was hit by a COVID outbreak in...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
Buyout fund JIP submits $15 billion Toshiba bid without bank backing, Nikkei says
TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Private equity fund Japan Industrial Partners has submitted a bid to buy Toshiba Corp (6502.T) for around $15 billion that lacks key commitments from banks, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, raising questions about whether the offer can succeed.
Autoblog
Bill in Congress would delay the new restrictions on what cars qualify for EV tax credits
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., attends a celebration for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Manchin shaped provisions in the act that greatly limit the eligibility of EV tax credits. (Reuters) A number of automakers have publicly questioned provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act regarding the sourcing of raw materials....
Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees Weaker Q4 Smartphone Revenues Amid China Covid Hit
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report supplier Foxconn said Thursday that it will adjust its production capacity in China and elsewhere to ensure that Covid-linked shutdowns have a minimal impact on its holiday quarter revenue forecasts. Taiwan-based Foxconn, a key Apple assembler responsible for around 70% of the tech giant's...
Autoblog
Auto experts share takeaways on Q3 woes at Rivian, Lucid, Canoo
Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo all reported third-quarter earnings this week, and the results make clear that the electric-vehicle startups are still scrambling to fulfill large delivery backlogs, even as production ramps up. At the same time, the would-be "next Teslas" are still grappling with the challenges of ramping up manufacturing...
Elon Musk sold $4 billion worth of Tesla stock following the Twitter
Days after agreeing to acquire Twitter for his initial offer of $44 billion, Elon Musk sold off Tesla stock worth nearly $4 billion in the days between November 4 and November 8, the Wall Street Journal reported. Last year, Musk became the world's richest person riding on the stock value...
Juul slashes 400 jobs as embattled vaping company faces growing setbacks
Juul Labs is slashing hundreds of jobs as the embattled company deals with a flood of lawsuits and increasing competition in the e-cigarette market.
Nissan's quarterly profit falls amid computer chip crunch
Nissan’s profit fell 68% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips hindered the Japanese automaker’s ability to deliver vehicles to its customers.Nissan Motor Co. reported Wednesday that its profit was 17.4 billion yen ($119 million) in the July-September, down from 54 billion yen the same period a year earlier. Quarterly sales jumped to 2.5 trillion yen ($17 billion) from 1.9 trillion yen a year ago. The company's chief executive, Makoto Uchida, acknowledged the company faces various headwinds, including a chips supply crunch that has slammed the global auto industry amid lockdowns and other restrictions related to...
Lordstown Stock Surges As Apple Supplier Foxconn Takes 18.3% Stake
Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Tuesday after the upstart electric vehicle maker unveiled a new equity investment from Taiwan-based Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report supplier Foxconn. Lordstown said Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Manufacturing, will take an 18.3% stake in the group,...
Autoblog
Renault splits into 5 businesses in drive to boost profit
PARIS — French car maker Renault announced a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities in five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and spin off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing next year. At a long-awaited investor presentation on Tuesday, Renault said it...
Apple warns of lower iPhone shipments as COVID curbs hobble China plant
TAIPEI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) expects lower shipments of premium iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China, dampening its sales outlook for the busy year-end holiday season.
Apple Stock Slides After Warning of China Covid Hit to Holiday iPhone Shipments
Apple (AAPL) shares slumped lower Monday after the tech giant cautioned that covid restrictions at a key manufacturing plant in China would curtail shipments of its higher-end iPhones heading into the holiday season. Apple said late Sunday that the 200,000-person factory in Zhengzhou, which is run by iPhone assembler Foxconn,...
defensenews.com
Zhuhai Airshow display reveals info on China’s J-20, J-16 inventory
MELBOURNE, Australia — China has at least 200 stealthy J-20 fighters and more than 240 J-16 multirole strike aircraft in service, based on analysis of construction numbers painted on the jets by a Chinese military aviation expert. Andreas Rupprecht, who has authored several books on China’s military aviation industry...
tipranks.com
Apple Supplier Foxconn Looks at Adjusting iPhone Production
Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) major supplier, Foxconn stated on Thursday that it was adjusting production at its Zhengzhou factory in China, to avoid disruption of holiday orders for Apple’s iPhones. Foxconn is Apple’s largest supplier of iPhones and makes up 70% of its iPhone shipments on a global basis....
maritime-executive.com
Sanctions-Linked Tanker Could Take a Month to Refloat
The Indonesia Navy is now predicting that it could take as long as a month to free the ULCC that grounded in Indonesia waters near Singapore just over a week ago. It is expected to take a more delicate operation with added precautions because the fully laden tanker remains lodged close to the gas pipelines that supply Singapore. Nearly all the gas used in the city-state is transported on a series of pipelines from Indonesia.
