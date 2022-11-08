ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Apple Insider

iPhone 14 COVID production hit will batter Foxconn's earnings

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The largestiPhone manufacturer, Foxconn, has revealed that China's coronavirus lockdown measures have severely hit its earnings estimates and expected revenue growth. The extent of the lockdown's delays to iPhone 14 Pro production was enough...
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 production hit badly enough to reverse revenue growth, warns Foxconn

The COVID-19 disruption to iPhone 14 production at Foxconn’s primary assembly plant was bad enough for Apple to issue a warning about limited availability, and Foxconn has now issued a warning about the impact on its own prospects for the current quarter. Foxconn says that revenue from consumer electronics...
Apple Insider

Foxconn reportedly downplayed severity of recent COVID outbreak

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report alleges that Foxconn downplayed the severity of its recent COVID-19 outbreak and that its actions led to a stricter lockdown. Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou was hit by a COVID outbreak in...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ

Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
TheStreet

Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees Weaker Q4 Smartphone Revenues Amid China Covid Hit

Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report supplier Foxconn said Thursday that it will adjust its production capacity in China and elsewhere to ensure that Covid-linked shutdowns have a minimal impact on its holiday quarter revenue forecasts. Taiwan-based Foxconn, a key Apple assembler responsible for around 70% of the tech giant's...
Autoblog

Auto experts share takeaways on Q3 woes at Rivian, Lucid, Canoo

Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo all reported third-quarter earnings this week, and the results make clear that the electric-vehicle startups are still scrambling to fulfill large delivery backlogs, even as production ramps up. At the same time, the would-be "next Teslas" are still grappling with the challenges of ramping up manufacturing...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Nissan's quarterly profit falls amid computer chip crunch

Nissan’s profit fell 68% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips hindered the Japanese automaker’s ability to deliver vehicles to its customers.Nissan Motor Co. reported Wednesday that its profit was 17.4 billion yen ($119 million) in the July-September, down from 54 billion yen the same period a year earlier. Quarterly sales jumped to 2.5 trillion yen ($17 billion) from 1.9 trillion yen a year ago. The company's chief executive, Makoto Uchida, acknowledged the company faces various headwinds, including a chips supply crunch that has slammed the global auto industry amid lockdowns and other restrictions related to...
TheStreet

Lordstown Stock Surges As Apple Supplier Foxconn Takes 18.3% Stake

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Tuesday after the upstart electric vehicle maker unveiled a new equity investment from Taiwan-based Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report supplier Foxconn. Lordstown said Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Manufacturing, will take an 18.3% stake in the group,...
Autoblog

Renault splits into 5 businesses in drive to boost profit

PARIS — French car maker Renault announced a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities in five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and spin off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing next year. At a long-awaited investor presentation on Tuesday, Renault said it...
defensenews.com

Zhuhai Airshow display reveals info on China’s J-20, J-16 inventory

MELBOURNE, Australia — China has at least 200 stealthy J-20 fighters and more than 240 J-16 multirole strike aircraft in service, based on analysis of construction numbers painted on the jets by a Chinese military aviation expert. Andreas Rupprecht, who has authored several books on China’s military aviation industry...
tipranks.com

Apple Supplier Foxconn Looks at Adjusting iPhone Production

Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) major supplier, Foxconn stated on Thursday that it was adjusting production at its Zhengzhou factory in China, to avoid disruption of holiday orders for Apple’s iPhones. Foxconn is Apple’s largest supplier of iPhones and makes up 70% of its iPhone shipments on a global basis....
maritime-executive.com

Sanctions-Linked Tanker Could Take a Month to Refloat

The Indonesia Navy is now predicting that it could take as long as a month to free the ULCC that grounded in Indonesia waters near Singapore just over a week ago. It is expected to take a more delicate operation with added precautions because the fully laden tanker remains lodged close to the gas pipelines that supply Singapore. Nearly all the gas used in the city-state is transported on a series of pipelines from Indonesia.

