WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Weyauwega-Fremont High School students dove into the world of classic fairytales with their production of Once Upon a Mattress. The musical is a comedic take on the classic story The Princess and the Pea. Medieval Prince Dauntless hopes to find a princess to wed. None of the eligible women live up to his mother’s high standards, but one day the aloof Princess Winnifred arrives seeking his hand in marriage. Hoping to stop the marriage, the queen puts her to the test; if she can feel a pea under twenty mattresses in her sleep, she can marry the prince.

WEYAUWEGA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO