wearegreenbay.com
Little Chute High School set to perform a classic fairy tale with a twist, Cinderella
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Little Chute High School is prepared and ready to perform its rendition of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. While the story of Cinderella is a classic fairy tale that many are likely familiar with, the 2013 revised edition offers a few fun new twists to the plot that make the story more relatable to a modern audience.
wearegreenbay.com
Brillion High School performs Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Brillion High School students traveled back in time to Ancient Egypt for the opening night of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber follows the biblical story of Joseph, the favorite son of Jacob. Joseph’s brothers become jealous when their father gives Joseph a colorful coat, and seek revenge on their brother.
wearegreenbay.com
Weyauwega-Fremont High School Performs Once Upon a Mattress
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Weyauwega-Fremont High School students dove into the world of classic fairytales with their production of Once Upon a Mattress. The musical is a comedic take on the classic story The Princess and the Pea. Medieval Prince Dauntless hopes to find a princess to wed. None of the eligible women live up to his mother’s high standards, but one day the aloof Princess Winnifred arrives seeking his hand in marriage. Hoping to stop the marriage, the queen puts her to the test; if she can feel a pea under twenty mattresses in her sleep, she can marry the prince.
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: Region’s stages are bustling
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production recently was postponed a week and abbreviated due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
wearegreenbay.com
Screen over 50 films at the Weyauwega Film Festival
(WFRV) – It’s a celebration of art in the form of film. Ian Teal stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at just some of the films featured at the Weyauwega International Film Festival and how you can watch. The Weyauwega Film Festival runs tomorrow, November...
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Cinema Now Under New Ownership
A historic movie theater in downtown Manitowoc is now under new ownership. According to a post by Lakeshore Cinema, Kurt and Tiffany Duzeski, who also own What the Lock? just up the road, now own the cinema located at 1118 Washington Street. The couple opened up their escape room business...
seehafernews.com
Capitol Civic Center Announces Two Upcoming Shows
The Capitol Civic Center has announced two upcoming shows. First up will be “Tapestry: Tribute to Carole King”. Carole King is arguably the most successful and revered female singer-songwriter in pop music history. More than 400 of her compositions have been recorded by over 1,000 artists, resulting in...
wearegreenbay.com
Seminar from Hooper Law, ‘Family & Holidays: Signs your loved one may need help’
(WFRV) – During the holidays, you may see family members for the first time in a while. Attorney Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office visited Local 5 Live along with Carrie Esselman from the Fox Valley Memory Project with how to recognize when changes need to be addressed and how they can help.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay high school students build affordable home for family
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new home being built in Green Bay right now will be completely built by high school students. In the end, the new home does a lot more than just teach students valuable skills. The home is under construction off Fourth Street in Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Customer appreciation sale at The Tailored Hide in Neenah
(WFRV) – It’s all about customer appreciation at a local business in Neenah. Leeann from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather and Gift Gallery stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their Customer Appreciation sale and a closer look at what you can shop for. The customer appreciation...
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant
(WFRV) – There’s something new to sample in Green Bay’s Main Street District. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Maria from Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant. Maria gives us a look at the delicious menu including fajitas, carne asada, tamales, and molcajete – a dish with different types of meat and special salsa served with tortillas.
wearegreenbay.com
Salvation Army rings in holidays with red kettle fundraiser
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Heading to a local grocery store? You might notice the Salvation Army Red Kettles are back with bell-ringers for the holiday season. On Thursday, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay kicked off its annual fundraiser with a program and celebrity bell-ringing at the StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly in De Pere.
chsprowler.com
New special education teacher at CHS
This year, CHS has welcomed Ms. Tori Zipperer to the district as a special education teacher who works with students with intellectual disabilities. Ms. Zipperer received her bachelor’s degree at UW-Whitewater and worked as a special education teacher in West Bend at Badger Middle School for two years before coming to Chilton.
Middle school football program prepares Kimberly students for the big stage
Last year, more than 200 middle schoolers were in the program. And they have to be in the Kimberly school district. The players face off against teams around the Fox Valley.
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Red, White, Blue – and warm!
(WFRV) – Show your American spirit this season with this hat and scarf. It will keep you warm and right now Furs and Clothing of Distinction has a lot of options for warm winter goodies to get you through every cold snap headed our way. Shop local, either in...
Fox11online.com
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
Advance Titan
Oshkosh is torn over the decision to tear down a historic school
The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) Board of Education voted 6-0 to demolish Merrill Middle School during an Oct. 26 board meeting, despite efforts by the community to save the historical building. Originally constructed in 1901, the school will be torn down to provide green space for the new Vel...
wearegreenbay.com
Local shop in Shawano gives clothes ‘A New Lease’ on life
(WFRV) – They give clothing a ‘new lease’ on life. Annelies Young stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop, A New Lease, located at The Blend, 111 N Main Street in Shawano. Stay up to date with the latest arrivals by following...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket
Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees early but beautiful sunset after turning back the clocks
(WLUK) -- Even with the end of Daylight Saving Time pushing sunset up to around 4:30 p.m. these days, many people in Northeast Wisconsin got a chance to capture Monday's sunset. Viewers in Oshkosh submitted pictures of vibrant skies, while others saw more pastel colors as the sun set. Share...
