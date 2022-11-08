Read full article on original website
thespruceeats.com
Pumpkin Banana Bread
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) I’m a firm believer that pumpkin bread isn’t just for the fall season and this recipe proves it. Pumpkin banana bread combines the best of two snacking cake worlds: the sweet glory of banana bread and the quintessential warm spices we dream of during fall season. You normally find pumpkin puree and bananas as interchangeable ingredients in baked goods, and that’s because they function similarly, providing a rich texture and flavor.
Three warming autumn fish recipes for a cosy night in
No one knows fish like Mitch Tonks. After a brief stint as an accountant, the now award-winning restauranteur returned to a life by the sea to open a specifalist fishmonger in Bath. That quickly turned into a string of hugely popular restaurants mostly on the south coast, several cookbooks about seafood and appearances on everything from Saturday Kitchen to MasterChef. On top of all that, his restaurant chain and online market Rockfish has made superb quality seafood – as well as his expertise – available at home.So it seems only apt, then, to turn to Tonks for his favourite seafood...
Kingsport Times-News
How sweet it is! Forget pumpkin spice — fall is maple syrup season
Maple syrup is famously made in spring, when below-freezing nights followed by warm days cause the sap stored in a sugar maple's trunk to flow up and out of the tree and into buckets or plastic tubing for boiling. But for many, the thick, sugary liquid American Indians cooked in...
Farm and Dairy
Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat 12 indentations of a doughnut pan with cooking spray. In a medium bowl stir together the next five ingredients, through salt. In a large bowl whisk together the next seven ingredients, through vanilla, until smooth. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture. Stir just...
The 8 Best Store-Bought Stuffing Mixes For Thanksgiving Dinner
Sometimes the easy version tastes better than what you can spend hours making from scratch.
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!
Food & Wine
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
Homemade bread from sourdough starter
Yesterday, I wrote an article to tell you how I make a simple sourdough starter. Today, I wanted to share one of my favorite bread recipes that uses part of the starter. When I make homemade bread, I usually always brush my bread dough with an egg wash, or melted butter. For this specific bread recipe, I prefer to use the egg wash, but either works great. However, if you prefer a buttery crust, you'll want to use melted butter.
12tomatoes.com
Butternut Squash with Fried Onions
Fall always brings the most wonderful harvest of pumpkins, but also of squash. And, butternut squash is one of my favorites. There’s something so creamy, tender, and satisfying about this squash. It was first bred as a cross between pumpkins and gooseneck squash. But, this wonderful fruit (yes, technically its a fruit) makes an ideal side dish and this version is topped with crispy fried onions for a really special side dish.
purewow.com
Creamy Fennel Gratin with Garlicky Breadcrumbs
It’s decadent, but with a fresh bite that reminds you it counts as a vegetable. Cooking lesson: A gratin is a dish that is topped with breadcrumbs (or cheese, or both) mixed with bits of butter, then baked until brown, bubbling and crisp. If it sounds like a fancy, French way of describing a type of casserole, well, it kind of is. If you need even more definitive proof that casseroles can be classy, make this recipe for creamy fennel gratin with garlicky breadcrumbs at your next holiday gathering. It’s decadent, but a fresh, licorice-y bite from the fennel that reminds you it counts as a vegetable.
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
Deep Fried Turkey Recipe
Deep Fried Turkey cooked to perfectionPetrina Tinsley. Over time more people have changed the way they cook their Thanksgiving turkey. Let's look into where it all started and how to do it safely and correctly.
BHG
French Yogurt Cake with Apricot-Cherry Compote
The French formula for farm-style cooking combines wholesome, seasonal ingredients with simple, classic cooking methods. This fruit-topped yogurt cake involves French-style yogurt (such as Oui), which is made by pouring milk and yogurt cultures into small glass jars and letting the mixture ferment and set. (Tip: Save the cute glass pots to use as drinking cups!) In contrast, Greek yogurt is fermented in large vats before it is strained and poured into individual containers.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe
BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
CBS News
Soup Day continues with Tracy's Butter Bean Soup with cornbread!
The Good Day cavalcade of soup continues with Tracy's butter bean soup and, oh...she brought some cornbread along to soak it up? YES, PLEASE!
therecipecritic.com
Mushroom Sauce
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This 15-minute creamy mushroom sauce is so easy to make and packed with rich, savory flavor! You’re going to love it over pasta and meat dishes!. Homemade sauce is...
