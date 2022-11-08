Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
State commission investigating Virginia Beach 2019 mass shooting seeks missing 'piece of the puzzle'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A state-run investigation is underway working to learn more about the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. On Thursday, a member from an independent state commission is asking for more people to come forward and talk about the tragic day when a disgruntled employee shot and killed 12 people in Building 2.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach natives among those who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City
Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall both grew up in Hampton Roads. They were found in an Airbnb on October 30.
WRAL
Americans found dead in Mexico Airbnb
In Virginia Beach, two families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their adult children, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico City.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media
Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media
Paige looks to combat violence following Norfolk City Council win
52-year-old John Paige who defeated two others to win the seat that was held by the retiring Councilman Paul Riddick for 30 years.
Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units stolen
Church officials in Norfolk say they are at a loss after someone stole their air conditioner and heating unit.
City officials warn of impersonators in Portsmouth
Portsmouth city officials are warning citizens of some fraudulent activity. The city said people claiming to be city employees are visiting residents and asking them for money and personal information
Several candidates poised to shake up Virginia Beach City Council
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several election races in Hampton Roads are decided, but a few in Virginia Beach are waiting for absentee or provisional ballots to trickle in. As of Wednesday afternoon, current results show a poised winner for each district in the Virginia Beach City Council race and a shakeup for the incumbents.
Michigan Woman Mysteriously Vanishes Without A Trace
The disappearance has launched a search in two states.
Portsmouth warns residents of city employee scam
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, people are impersonating city employees, visiting residents, and asking for personal information and money.
WAVY News 10
One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested
One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested
Newport News family works to start over after devastating mobile home fire
Andrea Arana and her boyfriend, Juan, were sleeping when they woke up to the smell of smoke. They say when they came out of the bedroom, their kitchen was in flames and now everything they own is destroyed.
WAVY News 10
Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News
Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News
WAVY News 10
Norfolk seeks residential proposals for former John T. West School site in Olde Huntersville
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk wants to redevelop the former John T. West School site that once housed the city’s first public high school for African Americans. To that end, the city is looking for qualified real estate developers to submit qualifications and full proposals to redevelop the now vacant site, located in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood.
WAVY News 10
J.P. Paige projected to represent Ward 4 in Norfolk City Council race
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Voters in Norfolk headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose representatives for City Council, School Board, and Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District. The race for the House of Representatives in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District is contested this election. Republican candidate Terry Namkung is challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Bobby Scott.
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street
There were no injuries reported after an exchange of gunfire involving two vehicles Thursday afternoon in Suffolk.
Police: 2 detained following bank robbery on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Two people are now in custody following a robbery at a bank in Newport News Thursday morning.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach to allow Jeeps to drive on sand during weekend festival
The first-ever Virginia Beach Jeep Fest is coming to the oceanfront on Saturday and Sunday, marking the first time the public is allowed to drive on the sands of Virginia Beach. More than 500 Jeep enthusiasts are expected to attend the two-day event celebrating Jeep Heritage and the 4×4 lifestyle....
MISSING: Virginia Beach police search for teenage girl
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager who could be a danger to herself. According to police, My'Hy'Yunna Williams, 16, was last seen on the 3500 block of Sierra Arch on November 4. That's right off of Lynnhaven Parkway. Williams is...
“This case is simply horrendous,” Woman sentenced to 18 years in 4-year-old Norfolk boy’s 2018 death
A woman involved in the 2018 death of a 4-year-old boy in Norfolk has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
