Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
Moses Hall opens in King
The Wisconsin Veterans Home in King has opened its new skilled nursing facility. With a capacity of 192 beds, John R. Moses Hall is designed in the neighborhood style, which provides a home-like environment. Small numbers of rooms are grouped into individual households, each with its own kitchen, dining room,...
Oshkosh is torn over the decision to tear down a historic school
The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) Board of Education voted 6-0 to demolish Merrill Middle School during an Oct. 26 board meeting, despite efforts by the community to save the historical building. Originally constructed in 1901, the school will be torn down to provide green space for the new Vel...
Lakeshore Cinema Now Under New Ownership
A historic movie theater in downtown Manitowoc is now under new ownership. According to a post by Lakeshore Cinema, Kurt and Tiffany Duzeski, who also own What the Lock? just up the road, now own the cinema located at 1118 Washington Street. The couple opened up their escape room business...
‘There’s a deer in my office!’: Buck causes commotion & chaos at Wisconsin school
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer caused some damage to a school in central Wisconsin after jumping through an office window. Pacelli Catholic Schools posted on its Facebook about an incident where a deer crashed through an office window. A school official tells Local 5 that there were two employees in the office at the time.
Portage Co. election results for Nov. 8
*All results are unofficial until next week’s canvas. There were five referenda on the ballot for residents in the City of Stevens Point. Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol in the State of Wisconsin?. Yes 7,946. No 2,741. Construct a railroad sidetrack on...
Alliant reports Wautoma Solar Farm project is underway with plans to be fully operational by November 2023
Tony Palese, senior communications partner at Alliant Energy, and Rick Nowicki, Site Manager, Alliant Energy, were the guest speakers at the evening Wautoma Kiwanis meeting held at the Silvercryst, Wautoma, on Nov. 3rd. The topic was the update on the Wautoma Solar Farm project. Nowicki, Wautoma Solar Site Manager, told...
Wausau area obituaries November 7, 2022
Clifford Alfred Stieber, 87, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He was born December 8,1934, in Marathon, WI, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. Three years later, Cliff married Sandra Young, and together, they had five children. Cliff was proud to have served his country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked for Employers Mutual, Dri-Gas, Schuette Lumber, and France Sales & Service where he retired as a Route Sales & Installation Technician.
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
Manure Pit Proposal Is Flushed Away
TOWN OF ROCKLAND, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A public hearing was held in Brown County Monday. People around the town of Rockland voiced their opinion about a potential, private 2 million-gallon manure digester storage pit. But the measure failed by a three to zero vote, with the town board denying...
Snell, Michael
Mike (Skinner) Snell 66 of Waupaca passed away on November 3rd 2022. At an early age he developed a love of smoking meats from his grandfather. He continued that tradition by attending a sausage making course. He was well known for his smoked pork loin, sausage, hams, chicken, turkey and bacons. He was a firm believer in passing on that knowledge to future generations. He built many smoke houses and was always willing to provide advice to newcomers.
Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire Thursday morning in the town of Texas is still under investigation. Town of Texas Fire Chief Rick Walter said the fire started in the home’s basement. Around 7:20 a.m. the home’s owners reported heavy smoke. Crews from several departments responded to the home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.
Historic thriller based in Green Bay begins filming
The Indy film Room 108 kicked its 7-month filming period off this weekend. The legend-based thriller is set in Green Bay and will feature historic buildings throughout the city limits.
Eight People Left Homeless Following Green Bay Fire
A fire in Green Bay last night has left eight people without a home. Fire crews were sent to an apartment complex on Leeland Street at around 6:35 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment. A total of five engines, two ladder trucks, and several other...
Manitowoc Public School District Board of Education to Hold Closed Session Meeting This Afternoon
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education will be gathering this afternoon for a closed-session meeting. The meeting will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the Board Room in the District Office on Lindbergh Drive. The only item on the agenda is to conduct a hearing regarding the recommendation...
Wausau area births, Nov. 8
Christopher Wrecke and Breanna Engman announce the birth of their daughter Vaeda RaeAnn, born at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Vaeda weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Michael and Lindsay Doescher announce the birth of their son Tripp Samuel, born at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Tripp weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket
Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
Plea Hearing Schedule for Wausau Landlord Charged With Providing Poor Living Conditions
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee man accused of failing to maintain a rental property on South 3rd Avenue in Wausau has scheduled a plea hearing for the charges in Marathon County court. Bryan Morel is facing six counts including three felonies for theft of between $5,000 and $10,000,...
Green Bay Police Department seeking public’s help identifying vehicle, passengers involved in a September shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are currently requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the vehicle and passengers who were allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred earlier in September. According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, the vehicle officers...
