Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt
Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
No Way: Smugglers Are Trying To Smuggle What Into Texas?!?
Sometimes the world is a strange place isn't it? Most of the time it's strange in a wonderful way, like an "underwater" bowling alley or a bison getting loose somewhere unexpected. Suffice to say, with how big Texas is, there's always something interesting going on. But of course, there's also...
$4 Million in Texas Still Unclaimed as Powerball Nears $2 Billion
Every time someone purchases a ticket for the current Powerball jackpot, a new record is set. On Saturday, November 5, the jackpot reached $1.6 billion, eclipsing the old U.S. lottery mark of $1.56. That jackpot is now worth an estimated annuitized $1.9 billion for the November 7 drawing. Tonight's drawing...
You Know Amber & Silver – What’s a ‘Clear’ Alert in Texas?
By now, most people throughout Texas know about Amber Alerts, the notifications for missing and endangered children that show up on highway signs, social media, and on your phone. When a person goes missing in Texas, these alerts have been sent to the public for more than 25 years. Currently,...
How Texas Will Take Back Title of Biggest Buc-ee’s in the World
Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
7 East Texas Students Have Made School Threats So Far This Year
It’s a parent's worst nightmare, to hear about a treat being made toward the school of their child. Unfortunately, it’s a reality that has already happened at least 7 times so far this school year which only began about four months ago according to the Longview News Journal. It’s anyone’s guess on why these students have made these threats but we have to do something to stop this immediately.
29 Kids Have Disappeared In Texas Since October 1st, 2022
Being a father myself, I can only imagine the pain and longing associated with your child going missing. According to the Texas Center For The Missing, there were 46,581 missing person reports filed in 2021. Out of those missing reports, 33,774 were children. Every one of those represents an entire...
Amazing Videos of Tornadoes and Damage in Texas
Widespread damage and several injuries have been reported in communities all across the Ark-La-Tex after an intense wave of storms roared through the region. The Weather Channel reports one truck driver had to be rushed to the hospital after his big rig was blown over in southern Oklahoma. https://youtu.be/0QmIY2cSeL4. Dozens...
Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas
Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
$1.49M Hudson, Texas Home Has Its Own Indoor Basketball Court
When it comes to big Hudson homes one thing is certain, they don't come cheap. What you get for your money though is amazing by any standards. Just a few miles off the loop in Lufkin down Hwy 94 you will find a neighborhood full of massive homes in Hudson. I like to drive around and see what is for sale, and this time I found one of my favorites on the market.
Visit These 5 Texas Shaped Pools In The Lone Star State
There are too many pools shaped like Colorado, North Dakota, and Kansas in the world. The shape of Texas is so awesome that we have Texas-shaped everything from air fresheners to waffles. Texas has the best shape of any state or country. Being from here I might be a little...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Texan Wins $1 Million as Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.5 Billion
Guess where the winning $1.2 billion Powerball ticket was sold. The correct answer is nowhere. Yup, once again, no one matched all six numbers for this historic Powerball jackpot. That means the jackpot continues to climb for the next drawing on Saturday, November 5. That jackpot will be worth an...
Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot Produces Two Texas Millionaires
That's the estimated jackpot of the next Powerball drawing set for Wednesday, November 2. That's because nobody won Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated annuitized $1 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59 with a Powerball of 13. How ironic is that? The Halloween drawing produced the number 13 twice!...
Residents of 3 Texas Cities Have Big Potty Mouths
Residents in many U.S. cities have potty mouths, but a few Texas cities land on the Preply list of the worst swearers in the country. Believe it or not, but we swear on average, 21 times a day. Millennials and Gen Z folks swear more than baby boomers who only...
12 Of The Best 15 Chicken Fried Steaks Are Found In Texas
As a child, I always wondered where the chicken was in a chicken fried steak! I knew it was steak but didn't know where the chicken part was. Ohh the innocence of childhood. Growing up in Texas, chicken fried steak ruled the menu, whether it was made at home by my mom or grandmother or going out to Bonanza Sirloin Pit or Western Sizzlin, a good chicken fried steak always hit the spot and it still does.
Visit The 5 Best Hidden Prohibition Style Speakeasy Bars In Texas
Ever wonder why bars are always dark with no windows to this day? It takes a long time to change things and even then we romanticize the past. When Prohibition started over 100 years ago hidden juice joints were a necessity, and are now becoming destinations. Some of these places are real holes in the wall; others are on the actual sites of speakeasies, and most are just hidden bar concepts.
More and More Texans Are Using Medical Marijuana
It appears as though more Texans want access to medical marijuana, an issue that not all statewide Republicans agree on. Across the United States, more and more states are approving the use of medical marijuana, while here in Texas, the use of marijuana for medical reasons continues to expand though not as quickly as some would like to see.
Is Texas Power Grid Ready for Extreme Winter Weather?
Here we go again with the Texas power grid. You would think that I would be tired of writing stories about the Texas power grid and all its problems and you would be right. But someone has to get the word out. You would also think that the Electric Reliability...
