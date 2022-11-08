ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row

On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

7 East Texas Students Have Made School Threats So Far This Year

It’s a parent's worst nightmare, to hear about a treat being made toward the school of their child. Unfortunately, it’s a reality that has already happened at least 7 times so far this school year which only began about four months ago according to the Longview News Journal. It’s anyone’s guess on why these students have made these threats but we have to do something to stop this immediately.
LONGVIEW, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Amazing Videos of Tornadoes and Damage in Texas

Widespread damage and several injuries have been reported in communities all across the Ark-La-Tex after an intense wave of storms roared through the region. The Weather Channel reports one truck driver had to be rushed to the hospital after his big rig was blown over in southern Oklahoma. https://youtu.be/0QmIY2cSeL4. Dozens...
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas

Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

$1.49M Hudson, Texas Home Has Its Own Indoor Basketball Court

When it comes to big Hudson homes one thing is certain, they don't come cheap. What you get for your money though is amazing by any standards. Just a few miles off the loop in Lufkin down Hwy 94 you will find a neighborhood full of massive homes in Hudson. I like to drive around and see what is for sale, and this time I found one of my favorites on the market.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

12 Of The Best 15 Chicken Fried Steaks Are Found In Texas

As a child, I always wondered where the chicken was in a chicken fried steak! I knew it was steak but didn't know where the chicken part was. Ohh the innocence of childhood. Growing up in Texas, chicken fried steak ruled the menu, whether it was made at home by my mom or grandmother or going out to Bonanza Sirloin Pit or Western Sizzlin, a good chicken fried steak always hit the spot and it still does.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Visit The 5 Best Hidden Prohibition Style Speakeasy Bars In Texas

Ever wonder why bars are always dark with no windows to this day? It takes a long time to change things and even then we romanticize the past. When Prohibition started over 100 years ago hidden juice joints were a necessity, and are now becoming destinations. Some of these places are real holes in the wall; others are on the actual sites of speakeasies, and most are just hidden bar concepts.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

More and More Texans Are Using Medical Marijuana

It appears as though more Texans want access to medical marijuana, an issue that not all statewide Republicans agree on. Across the United States, more and more states are approving the use of medical marijuana, while here in Texas, the use of marijuana for medical reasons continues to expand though not as quickly as some would like to see.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy