King, WI

waupacanow.com

Snell, Michael

Mike (Skinner) Snell 66 of Waupaca passed away on November 3rd 2022. At an early age he developed a love of smoking meats from his grandfather. He continued that tradition by attending a sausage making course. He was well known for his smoked pork loin, sausage, hams, chicken, turkey and bacons. He was a firm believer in passing on that knowledge to future generations. He built many smoke houses and was always willing to provide advice to newcomers.
WAUPACA, WI
waupacanow.com

Local artist sweeps stamp contests

Sam Timm is used to winning awards for his art. The retired minister who lives near Wautoma has painted wildlife scenes for almost 50 years and his handiwork had been featured on several of Wisconsin’s trout, salmon, turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamps from 1985 to 2007,. Three of Timm’s...
WAUTOMA, WI
Door County Pulse

Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle

Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. ​​​Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
OSHKOSH, WI
waupacanow.com

Club carves a name for itself

The Waupaca Area Woodcarvers hosted their first event on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Waupaca Recreation Center. It was the 2022 Artistry in Wood Show, Competition and Sale. It marks the group’s entrance on the state and national stage. There are woodcarving groups all over the country but it’s...
WAUPACA, WI
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Leave Rib Mountain alone

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
royalpurplenews.com

UW-Stevens Point senior set sights on improving nutritional health for fellow veterans

U.S. Navy veteran Randi Miranda joined military service to follow in the footsteps of her “favorite human,” her grandfather, Thomas J. Lawrence. The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point senior from Abbotsford was inspired by his U.S. Navy service in Vietnam, and that of her Uncle David, a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, a “Green Beret.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
Go Valley Kids

NEW Green Bay Rock Climbing Facility Opens This Winter!

The difficulties of making it through a Wisconsin winter are not a secret, and when you are trying to keep kids active and entertained, a new option for indoor fun and movement is always welcome. This winter, Green Bay will welcome the first state-of-the-art climbing gym to the area, Odyssey Climbing and Fitness.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 7, 2022

Clifford Alfred Stieber, 87, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He was born December 8,1934, in Marathon, WI, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. Three years later, Cliff married Sandra Young, and together, they had five children. Cliff was proud to have served his country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked for Employers Mutual, Dri-Gas, Schuette Lumber, and France Sales & Service where he retired as a Route Sales & Installation Technician.
WAUSAU, WI
waupacanow.com

Clintonville discusses relocating city hall

The Clintonville Facilities Committeediscussed the possibility of eventually moving city hall to Rexford/Longfellow Elementary School. when it met on Oct. 18. The Rexford/Longfellow building will be vacant at the end of this school year as elementary students will be moving to what was previously the Clintonville Middle School. That building is currently being remodeled as part of the school referendum that was passed a couple years ago.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
spmetrowire.com

Portage Co. election results for Nov. 8

*All results are unofficial until next week’s canvas. There were five referenda on the ballot for residents in the City of Stevens Point. Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol in the State of Wisconsin?. Yes 7,946. No 2,741. Construct a railroad sidetrack on...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WAUSAU, WI

