Related
waupacanow.com
Snell, Michael
Mike (Skinner) Snell 66 of Waupaca passed away on November 3rd 2022. At an early age he developed a love of smoking meats from his grandfather. He continued that tradition by attending a sausage making course. He was well known for his smoked pork loin, sausage, hams, chicken, turkey and bacons. He was a firm believer in passing on that knowledge to future generations. He built many smoke houses and was always willing to provide advice to newcomers.
waupacanow.com
Local artist sweeps stamp contests
Sam Timm is used to winning awards for his art. The retired minister who lives near Wautoma has painted wildlife scenes for almost 50 years and his handiwork had been featured on several of Wisconsin’s trout, salmon, turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamps from 1985 to 2007,. Three of Timm’s...
wiproud.com
‘There’s a deer in my office!’: Buck causes commotion & chaos at Wisconsin school
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer caused some damage to a school in central Wisconsin after jumping through an office window. Pacelli Catholic Schools posted on its Facebook about an incident where a deer crashed through an office window. A school official tells Local 5 that there were two employees in the office at the time.
Door County Pulse
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle
Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
waupacanow.com
Club carves a name for itself
The Waupaca Area Woodcarvers hosted their first event on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Waupaca Recreation Center. It was the 2022 Artistry in Wood Show, Competition and Sale. It marks the group’s entrance on the state and national stage. There are woodcarving groups all over the country but it’s...
Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
Historic thriller based in Green Bay begins filming
The Indy film Room 108 kicked its 7-month filming period off this weekend. The legend-based thriller is set in Green Bay and will feature historic buildings throughout the city limits.
Your Letters: Leave Rib Mountain alone
Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
royalpurplenews.com
UW-Stevens Point senior set sights on improving nutritional health for fellow veterans
U.S. Navy veteran Randi Miranda joined military service to follow in the footsteps of her “favorite human,” her grandfather, Thomas J. Lawrence. The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point senior from Abbotsford was inspired by his U.S. Navy service in Vietnam, and that of her Uncle David, a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, a “Green Beret.”
NEW Green Bay Rock Climbing Facility Opens This Winter!
The difficulties of making it through a Wisconsin winter are not a secret, and when you are trying to keep kids active and entertained, a new option for indoor fun and movement is always welcome. This winter, Green Bay will welcome the first state-of-the-art climbing gym to the area, Odyssey Climbing and Fitness.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket
Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
WSAW
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
Wausau area obituaries November 7, 2022
Clifford Alfred Stieber, 87, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He was born December 8,1934, in Marathon, WI, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. Three years later, Cliff married Sandra Young, and together, they had five children. Cliff was proud to have served his country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked for Employers Mutual, Dri-Gas, Schuette Lumber, and France Sales & Service where he retired as a Route Sales & Installation Technician.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
waupacanow.com
Clintonville discusses relocating city hall
The Clintonville Facilities Committeediscussed the possibility of eventually moving city hall to Rexford/Longfellow Elementary School. when it met on Oct. 18. The Rexford/Longfellow building will be vacant at the end of this school year as elementary students will be moving to what was previously the Clintonville Middle School. That building is currently being remodeled as part of the school referendum that was passed a couple years ago.
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. election results for Nov. 8
*All results are unofficial until next week’s canvas. There were five referenda on the ballot for residents in the City of Stevens Point. Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol in the State of Wisconsin?. Yes 7,946. No 2,741. Construct a railroad sidetrack on...
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
